Bridesmaid’s Innocent Speech Accidentally Turns Into A Reality Check For MIL From Hell

Why is it that some people are so intent on causing chaos wherever they go? Even sacred weddings aren’t off the cards for them. What was meant to be a happy day for one couple was almost completely destroyed, thanks to yet another crazy and entitled mother-in-law.
The bride’s friend has shared how the once-sweet MIL pivoted as soon as her son proposed. She interfered in everything from the venue search to the tastings. But her behavior on the big day really took the cake. The miserable woman flung insults at a transgender bridesmaid, and there was also a near physical bust-up. The friend has told how karma finally arrived at the most unexpected moment…
She was a lovely woman until her son proposed to his girlfriend…
Image credits: http://www.kaboompics.com/ / Pexels (not the actual photo)
This MIL went all out to ruin the wedding but karma came knocking during the reception
Image credits: Sonyachny / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: dvatri / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Pressmaster/ Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Iuk166
People wanted to know how her own wedding went, and she was happy to answer
Bride vs MIL wars could be an opportunity to pave the way for a brigher future, say some experts
Stories about mothers-in-law behaving badly are a dime a dozen, especially when they feel another woman may be “stealing” their precious offspring, or their thunder. Throw an engagement ring into the mix, and things can kick into F1-gear.
“Conflicts between those getting married and their mothers-in-law are extremely common, especially in the early stages of wedding planning,” reveals the team at Brides.com but they add that the bitchiness isn’t always coming from a bad place.
Sometimes, it’s a case of a mother-in-law feeling excluded from the wedding plans, or worried that her values aren’t being honored. Other times a crazy MIL tries to control everything as a way to manage her own anxiety about the big day.
A mother-in-law going off the rails during your engagement could even be an opportunity to pave the way for the future. It all comes down to how you deal with it.
“The wedding planning process is just an example of overcoming stress or an obstacle together, and when you are married to someone there will be bigger things that you will have to come together to tackle,” says licensed marriage and family therapist Lauren Mollica. “Developing a relationship where sharing feelings is normalized sets really great groundwork.”
According to some experts, conflicts that arise during wedding planning have little to do with the color of the dresses, or the choice of decor, and more to do with emotional insecurities, transitions, and family history
“Historically, this can be a pivotal time where there might be clashes between how a [person] was raised, family traditions, and moving towards acceptance from the mother-in-law that her [child] will be creating [their] own traditions and priorities,” Mollica reveals. “It’s a big moment of reflection when it comes to new family boundaries that are being created, and that can be a scary feeling at times. The bride [or groom] is also coming in with their own traditions and values; it creates this dance of fear and defensiveness that can get really ugly.”
If you have a really difficult MIL, wedding site Lovemydress.com advises limiting their involvement without completely blocking them off from the wedding planning. It also suggests identifying your non-negotiables from the get-go, and communicating them clearly to your future in-law as early as possible.
“If she opposes, firmly but calmly remind her. If she loves you, she will understand,” notes that site.
“It only offends the people it applies to”: netizens seemed to love the wedding drama
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