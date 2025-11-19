Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favourite Low-Stakes Conspiracy Theory? (Closed)

Share the Conspiracy theories that you swear by that don’t have major implications.
#1
Big vegetable wants us to eat more Vegetables because they want us to be healthier so we can live longer and buy more Vegetables
#2
Area 51 is just used to draw attention away from other bases that are performing more secretive projects.
#3
The makers of carpet shampoo- for those carpet cleaning machines- make shampoo that turns dark after use so the consumer thinks it is getting a LOT of dirt up.
#4
I’m totally into considering the whole; we’re in a simulation/black hole thing.
#5
That no one truly likes mayo, they all just pretend to like mayo to make potato salad sell more easily.
#6
I think that some colleges inflate their listed tuition to make their financial aid look better. This is specifically targeted at non prestigious private schools “charging” $40k a year, but 99% of their students get financial aid
