Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite TV Show?

by

I also except movies just saying

#1

Book of Boba Fett and the Mandalorian currently.

Others are: Beavis and Butthead, King of the Hill, Freaks and Geeks, Sliders, Roseanne/The Conners, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, One Piece, Naruto, Trigun, Yuyu Hakusho, Samurai i Champoo, Demon Slayer, Forensic Files, and Cold Case Files.

#2

The office, parks and rec, community, Brooklyn 99

#3

Encanto, Camilo is best, if you do not agree i will yeet you to mars without food, water or a helmet or space suit

#4

Roseanne, Loki, The Nanny, and Fuller house

#5

If I’m at home, I can’t take a single bite of food without without first finding a tv show or movie to watch.

