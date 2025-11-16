Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite TV Show?

I also except movies just saying
#1
Book of Boba Fett and the Mandalorian currently.
Others are: Beavis and Butthead, King of the Hill, Freaks and Geeks, Sliders, Roseanne/The Conners, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, One Piece, Naruto, Trigun, Yuyu Hakusho, Samurai i Champoo, Demon Slayer, Forensic Files, and Cold Case Files.
#2
The office, parks and rec, community, Brooklyn 99
#3
Encanto, Camilo is best, if you do not agree i will yeet you to mars without food, water or a helmet or space suit
#4
Roseanne, Loki, The Nanny, and Fuller house
#5
If I’m at home, I can’t take a single bite of food without without first finding a tv show or movie to watch.
