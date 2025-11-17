This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

by

Fulvio Alejandro Obregon is a graphic artist and illustrator who has gained recognition for his series of images entitled ‘The 2080s, The past is the future’. The Colombian artist has brought the vibrant spirit of the ’80s back to life by imagining how contemporary pop stars would look in an ’80s style, and creating retro-wave covers for their albums. They are designed to be humorous, and Obregon even made up album names for the pop stars he chose, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, and Drake.

Obregon, also known as Fulaleo, moved from Colombia to Melbourne, Australia, years ago to pursue his dream of becoming an artist. He has achieved success with his unique blend of nostalgia and creativity, and his ‘2080s’ album covers have received positive feedback for their humorous and imaginative concept.

This time we would like to share with you the most recent covers created by Fulvio for the same series, but if you are curious to see his works previously posted on Bored Panda, you can click here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | behance.net

#1 Lady Gaga ” There´s No One Like Me”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#2 Pharrell Williams “The Secret Of Youth”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#3 Billie Eilish “Sorry To Be So Charming”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#4 Piso 21 & Black Eyed Peas “Mami”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#5 Snoop Dogg “Dodoubleleg”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#6 Eminem “If You F**k With Me You’re F**king With The Best”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

#7 Miley Cyrus “This Isn’t Even My Final Form”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#8 Gorillaz “We Are More Real Than Many Icons Outside”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#9 Harry Styles “I Don’t Care About Your Age”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#10 Jay-Z “From Hustler To Mogul”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#11 Jonas Brothers “Cddl”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#12 Ariana Grande “You Like My Hair? Ain´t Real. Thanks Cat!”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#13 Snoop Dogg “Let´s Do That Feat”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#14 Shania Twain “Any Man Of Mine”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#15 J. Cole “My Personality Is A Mystery”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#16 Travis Scott

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#17 Kanye West ” ‘Give Me Any Sh*t And I Will Sell It Successfully”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#18 Frank Ocean “I Do Whatever I Want”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#19 Tyler The Creator “Don’t Be Afraid Of My Evolution”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#20 Mac Miller “Don’t Cry Because It’s Over; Smile Because It Happened”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#21 Bad Bunny “Ustedes Yo No Me Alcanzan”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#22 Kid Cudi “Humming Is My Power To Save Lives”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

#23 Fun City “Bright Light Bright Light”

This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Image source: fulaleo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 03-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
146 Wholesome Posts To Distract You From The Current Horrors Of The World (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2025
Hey Pandas, Did Your Life Turn Out How You Expected It To? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Looking For Alaska
Meet The Cast of Looking For Alaska
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2019
These Cats Are So Cute, You’ll Want To “Nibble” On Them
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Interview With Jay Bastian, VP of Animation at Warner Bros, About New Tom and Jerry
3 min read
May, 1, 2014
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.