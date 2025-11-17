This Artist Illustrates Retro Album Covers For Contemporary Famous Artists (23 New Pics)

Fulvio Alejandro Obregon is a graphic artist and illustrator who has gained recognition for his series of images entitled ‘The 2080s, The past is the future’. The Colombian artist has brought the vibrant spirit of the ’80s back to life by imagining how contemporary pop stars would look in an ’80s style, and creating retro-wave covers for their albums. They are designed to be humorous, and Obregon even made up album names for the pop stars he chose, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, and Drake.
Obregon, also known as Fulaleo, moved from Colombia to Melbourne, Australia, years ago to pursue his dream of becoming an artist. He has achieved success with his unique blend of nostalgia and creativity, and his ‘2080s’ album covers have received positive feedback for their humorous and imaginative concept.
This time we would like to share with you the most recent covers created by Fulvio for the same series, but if you are curious to see his works previously posted on Bored Panda, you can click here.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | behance.net
#1 Lady Gaga ” There´s No One Like Me”
Image source: fulaleo
#2 Pharrell Williams “The Secret Of Youth”
Image source: fulaleo
#3 Billie Eilish “Sorry To Be So Charming”
Image source: fulaleo
#4 Piso 21 & Black Eyed Peas “Mami”
Image source: fulaleo
#5 Snoop Dogg “Dodoubleleg”
Image source: fulaleo
#6 Eminem “If You F**k With Me You’re F**king With The Best”
#7 Miley Cyrus “This Isn’t Even My Final Form”
Image source: fulaleo
#8 Gorillaz “We Are More Real Than Many Icons Outside”
Image source: fulaleo
#9 Harry Styles “I Don’t Care About Your Age”
Image source: fulaleo
#10 Jay-Z “From Hustler To Mogul”
Image source: fulaleo
#11 Jonas Brothers “Cddl”
Image source: fulaleo
#12 Ariana Grande “You Like My Hair? Ain´t Real. Thanks Cat!”
Image source: fulaleo
#13 Snoop Dogg “Let´s Do That Feat”
Image source: fulaleo
#14 Shania Twain “Any Man Of Mine”
Image source: fulaleo
#15 J. Cole “My Personality Is A Mystery”
Image source: fulaleo
#16 Travis Scott
Image source: fulaleo
#17 Kanye West ” ‘Give Me Any Sh*t And I Will Sell It Successfully”
Image source: fulaleo
#18 Frank Ocean “I Do Whatever I Want”
Image source: fulaleo
#19 Tyler The Creator “Don’t Be Afraid Of My Evolution”
Image source: fulaleo
#20 Mac Miller “Don’t Cry Because It’s Over; Smile Because It Happened”
Image source: fulaleo
#21 Bad Bunny “Ustedes Yo No Me Alcanzan”
Image source: fulaleo
#22 Kid Cudi “Humming Is My Power To Save Lives”
Image source: fulaleo
#23 Fun City “Bright Light Bright Light”
Image source: fulaleo
