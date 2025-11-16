The Power Of AI: I Created A Fantasy World Mostly Based On Real World Things (35 Pics)

by

It started in August 2020. Due to some family conflict, we had to stay one night in a castle hotel. My imagination started thinking about the ghosts of the inhabitants walking around and soon I saw fantasy stuff everywhere around me.

I decided to write them down in a Fantastic Beasts style guidebook, and eventually added in concepts from other, older ideas. Then, thanks to a friend, I found AI art and I just had to use it to bring this stunning world to life.

#1 Festival Of Falling Stars

A once-in-every-10-years phenomena, when stars fall down into The Other, bestowing prosperity, health and luck on the land and the lucky individuals who might find a fallen star.

#2 The Beauty Of A Shade Snake

Shade Snakes are blind, but have a sort of sixth sense, which manifests as a rainbow glow.

#3 Calippus, Last Of The Crotoan Species

Crotoans are feline looking creatures who can bring great devastation to those around them, but they can also bring great fortune to a family who shows them affection.

#4 An Elder Mightree

Mightrees are majestic beings of nature, who can live as long as a few thousand years.

#5 Artefact Hunt Caves

These are the caves where the Bravery Games’ round 0, Artefact Hunt takes place.

#6 A Sunbound Up Close

Sunbounds must always follow the Sun, as they are tethered to it.

#7 Lumi-Bats Flying Around The Moon

Lumi-Bats are made of a luminescent silver liquid and are only visible in direct moonlight.

#8 A Merfolk Slowly Turning Into An Octofolk

An exiled Merfolk slowly turning into an Octofolk.

#9 Everflame, The Flaming Tuning Fork Floating In The Sky

Everflame is a tuning fork floating in the sky, its flames generated by its vibration from the wind.

#10 Gold Pillar In The Middle Of The Kingdom Above The Clouds

The Kingdom Above the Clouds’ Golden Pillar, which is pivotal to choosing its rulers.

#11 Pirate Ship Lupe Noir

The feared Lupe Noir, ship of Feliciana Wolfendorf and her Moon Pirates.

#12 An Elusive Crimson Speedbug

Crimson Speedbugs are large enough for humanoid brings to ride, tho they are notoriously hard to catch.

#13 A Reflect In Its Natural Form And In Its Home Realm

Reflects live in a realm connected to all reflective surfaces, and take on the form of a lonely person’s most ideal friend.

#14 An Adult Moon Gazell

Moon Gazells, as well as their sibling species, Sun Gazells, use light to reproduce.

#15 The Possibilitree

The Possibilitree represents the connection between our world and The Other.

#16 Azure, Goddess Of The Dark Merpeople

Azure, goddess of the Dark Merpeople comes on shore to visit her demigod daughter.

#17 Members Of The Underground Minerity

Members of the mining species known as the Minerity.

#18 A Tattooed

A Tattooed’s tattoes constantly change, which is how they communicate.

#19 Leaky Liam, Helper Of Bullied Kids

Leaky Liam, a painting who came to life to help bullied kids.

#20 Golden Dove, Deity Of The Dreammakers

Golden Dove is the deity of the Dreammakers.

#21 Silver Raven, Deity Of The Nighttimers

Silver Raven is the deity of the Nighttimers.

#22 Raven’s Tower, Memento Of A Tragic Love Story

Raven’s tower holds the memory of a tragic love story.

#23 Yhabora’s Skeleton, Now Serving As The Flight Help Centre

The skeleton of the ancient turtle like being, Yhabora, now serves as a Flight Help Centre.

#24 An Everbloom

A giant Everbloom flower, whose pollen helps other plantlife grow.

#25 A Sunbound From Afar

From afar, Sunbounds look really ethereal.

#26 A Male Gem Beetle Drone

Gem Beetles collect colourful sand and turn it into gems and minerals.

#27 The Dual Crown Of Weldure

The Dual Crown of Weldure represents the dualing nature of Weldurians.

#28 An Arachnor, Guarding Forest Evergreen

Arachnors are giant silver spiders, guarding Forest Evergreen.

#29 Members Of The Novi

Two regular members of the small, legless Novi, and their Inbetween.

#30 An Emorse In Its Natural Form

Emorses are shorter than Earth horses and their feathery fur changes colour based on their mood.

#31 A Crystal Cave Infested By Neoslugs

Neoslugs feed on neon coloured crystals and produce poisonous mucus.

#32 Turtle Island, Aka The Back Of Bogo The Turtle

Turtle Island is located on the back of the turtle Bogo.

#33 Skyfish

Skyfish are miniature versions of Earth’s marine creatures, who live in the sky.

#34 One Of The Intelsect Island, Inhabited By An Intelligent Ant Colony

Intelsect Islands are populated by intelligent insect colonies.

#35 Zippies

These electric little creatures are prone to pranking.

