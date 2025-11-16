The Power Of AI: I Created A Fantasy World Mostly Based On Real World Things (35 Pics)

It started in August 2020. Due to some family conflict, we had to stay one night in a castle hotel. My imagination started thinking about the ghosts of the inhabitants walking around and soon I saw fantasy stuff everywhere around me.
I decided to write them down in a Fantastic Beasts style guidebook, and eventually added in concepts from other, older ideas. Then, thanks to a friend, I found AI art and I just had to use it to bring this stunning world to life.
#1 Festival Of Falling Stars
A once-in-every-10-years phenomena, when stars fall down into The Other, bestowing prosperity, health and luck on the land and the lucky individuals who might find a fallen star.
#2 The Beauty Of A Shade Snake
Shade Snakes are blind, but have a sort of sixth sense, which manifests as a rainbow glow.
#3 Calippus, Last Of The Crotoan Species
Crotoans are feline looking creatures who can bring great devastation to those around them, but they can also bring great fortune to a family who shows them affection.
#4 An Elder Mightree
Mightrees are majestic beings of nature, who can live as long as a few thousand years.
#5 Artefact Hunt Caves
These are the caves where the Bravery Games’ round 0, Artefact Hunt takes place.
#6 A Sunbound Up Close
Sunbounds must always follow the Sun, as they are tethered to it.
#7 Lumi-Bats Flying Around The Moon
Lumi-Bats are made of a luminescent silver liquid and are only visible in direct moonlight.
#8 A Merfolk Slowly Turning Into An Octofolk
An exiled Merfolk slowly turning into an Octofolk.
#9 Everflame, The Flaming Tuning Fork Floating In The Sky
Everflame is a tuning fork floating in the sky, its flames generated by its vibration from the wind.
#10 Gold Pillar In The Middle Of The Kingdom Above The Clouds
The Kingdom Above the Clouds’ Golden Pillar, which is pivotal to choosing its rulers.
#11 Pirate Ship Lupe Noir
The feared Lupe Noir, ship of Feliciana Wolfendorf and her Moon Pirates.
#12 An Elusive Crimson Speedbug
Crimson Speedbugs are large enough for humanoid brings to ride, tho they are notoriously hard to catch.
#13 A Reflect In Its Natural Form And In Its Home Realm
Reflects live in a realm connected to all reflective surfaces, and take on the form of a lonely person’s most ideal friend.
#14 An Adult Moon Gazell
Moon Gazells, as well as their sibling species, Sun Gazells, use light to reproduce.
#15 The Possibilitree
The Possibilitree represents the connection between our world and The Other.
#16 Azure, Goddess Of The Dark Merpeople
Azure, goddess of the Dark Merpeople comes on shore to visit her demigod daughter.
#17 Members Of The Underground Minerity
Members of the mining species known as the Minerity.
#18 A Tattooed
A Tattooed’s tattoes constantly change, which is how they communicate.
#19 Leaky Liam, Helper Of Bullied Kids
Leaky Liam, a painting who came to life to help bullied kids.
#20 Golden Dove, Deity Of The Dreammakers
Golden Dove is the deity of the Dreammakers.
#21 Silver Raven, Deity Of The Nighttimers
Silver Raven is the deity of the Nighttimers.
#22 Raven’s Tower, Memento Of A Tragic Love Story
Raven’s tower holds the memory of a tragic love story.
#23 Yhabora’s Skeleton, Now Serving As The Flight Help Centre
The skeleton of the ancient turtle like being, Yhabora, now serves as a Flight Help Centre.
#24 An Everbloom
A giant Everbloom flower, whose pollen helps other plantlife grow.
#25 A Sunbound From Afar
From afar, Sunbounds look really ethereal.
#26 A Male Gem Beetle Drone
Gem Beetles collect colourful sand and turn it into gems and minerals.
#27 The Dual Crown Of Weldure
The Dual Crown of Weldure represents the dualing nature of Weldurians.
#28 An Arachnor, Guarding Forest Evergreen
Arachnors are giant silver spiders, guarding Forest Evergreen.
#29 Members Of The Novi
Two regular members of the small, legless Novi, and their Inbetween.
#30 An Emorse In Its Natural Form
Emorses are shorter than Earth horses and their feathery fur changes colour based on their mood.
#31 A Crystal Cave Infested By Neoslugs
Neoslugs feed on neon coloured crystals and produce poisonous mucus.
#32 Turtle Island, Aka The Back Of Bogo The Turtle
Turtle Island is located on the back of the turtle Bogo.
#33 Skyfish
Skyfish are miniature versions of Earth’s marine creatures, who live in the sky.
#34 One Of The Intelsect Island, Inhabited By An Intelligent Ant Colony
Intelsect Islands are populated by intelligent insect colonies.
#35 Zippies
These electric little creatures are prone to pranking.
