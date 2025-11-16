Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Thing You’ve Ever Seen On Bored Panda? (Closed)

by

Share facts, posts, comments, or something you wouldn’t have known if it weren’t for how bored you were.

#1

Positive replies and upvotes for my contribution!

#2

The ANIMAL posts tho

#3

The either trolls who took trolling to a new level or times the universe trolled one person specifically or maybe the translations gone wrong. After these I like funny reviews and ironic pics that show that the universe has a sense of humor, and then the funny computer glitches. After that I like the funny text messages or the cursed comments. Thank you for listening to my Ted talk.

#4

That one post with the best BoredPanda comments. That was a great post and I wish we would get more of them seeing how many other great comments I’ve seen on this site.

#5

The things in which I am interested are mostly closed!

#6

The community :) y’all are fantastic

#7

I love the funny stuff. It makes my day. I love how people share stuff.

#8

Not a specific post, but I always enjoy “Wholesome and Humanity” posts. Good deeds, positive vibes.

And of course: dogs…yeah, I love dogs.

#9

DEFINATLY the design fails. they are hilerious!

#10

downvotes

