People Are Posting Funny And Cute Photos Of Their Newfoundlands, And It’s Crazy How Massive They Are

Newfoundlands are known for the massive size and large coats, but if you take a closer look, you will discover they are just gentle giants. Out of the large dog breeds Newfoundlands top the chart as the 5th largest in the world standing at between 27-30 inches tall and weighing as much as 150 pounds. Add to their height the thick double coat that covers them, and they appear even larger. The big dog breed, as the name suggests, comes from the Canadian island of Newfoundland. Fisherman in the area needed dogs who could aid them on board, and with their natural ability to swim due to their partially webbed feet, Newfoundlands were their best choice. The big dogs kept warm by their fur, were strong enough to save a grown man from drowning. This kind of loyalty has made them ideal pets to their families, who, as you will see from this list, have had to make a little extra room in their homes.
#1 Got Sebastian A Safety Vest Because People Need To Know He Is #notabear
Image source: lioranvl
#2 When The Lap Is Too Small For You But You Don’t Mind Because You Are A God Boy
Image source: reddit.com
#3 16 Months Apart
Image source: mattsidesinger
#4 Just A Newfoundland Taking His Pony For A Walk
Image source: newfy
#5 This Is A Newfoundland Dog. Not A Bear
Image source: maz-o
#6 It’s Dalishush
#7 I Love It When My Newfie Meets A Smaller Dog
Image source: Thesmithos
#8 Straight Not Giving A F***
Image source: jaydeejj
#9 Thought A Bear Broke In. Nope, Just A Newfie
Image source: mugsymegasaurus
#10 I Heard It Is Tongue Out Tuesday
Image source: petagogo
#11 Ollie Likes To Come To Tennis Practice And Help Out
Image source: mozman68
#12 It’s A Bear! It’s A Mammoth! No It’s Giant Dog!
Image source: TheOneTrueQueen
#13 150 Pounds Later And He’s Still A Lap Dog
Image source: wtwerner
#14 Just Shaved My Newfoundland Look At His New Hair Style What A Dude
Image source: dannygally
#15 Me And My Bestie
Image source: meyvos
#16 Buford And Wallace 11 Weeks Old
Image source: andyandtherman
#17 Tryna Live That Lap Dog Life! Dad May Be Smiling But On The Inside He’s Saying ‘Please Help Me, My Ribs Are Getting Crushed’
Image source: bentleythenewfoundland
#18 This Is Beyond A Head Tilt
Image source: asscher_thenewf
#19 If There’s Snow, The Newfie Will Sit
Image source: NickFromNewGirl
#20 Laying Down With My Newfie
Image source: justarunner
#21 Look Behind You…
Image source: kernowbearsnewfoundlands
#22 My Boyfriend’s Newfoundland Waiting To Go To The Beach
Image source: Rhaenysx
#23 My Newfie Puppy Used To Fall Asleep With His Head In The Toilet
Image source: Createurlov
#24 My Parents Newfie Pup Made It Pretty Clear That She’s A Big Girl Already And Doesn’t Like To Be Lifted Up
Image source: salty_carrot
#25 Happy Thanksgiving
Image source: PinkyTaste
#26 Honey At 14 Weeks Having A Hug With One Of Her Hoomans Cameron… Don’t Think He Will Be Able To Pick Her Up For Much Longer!
Image source: kernowbearsnewfoundlands
#27 That’s A Queen-Sized Bed. And 175lb Newf.
#28 Ready For A Roadtrip
#29 A Bit Too Big For The Lap
Image source: tyler2450
#30 Just Taking A Peek
Image source: otismateoyyo
Follow Us