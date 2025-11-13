People Are Posting Funny And Cute Photos Of Their Newfoundlands, And It’s Crazy How Massive They Are

Newfoundlands are known for the massive size and large coats, but if you take a closer look, you will discover they are just gentle giants. Out of the large dog breeds Newfoundlands top the chart as the 5th largest in the world standing at between 27-30 inches tall and weighing as much as 150 pounds. Add to their height the thick double coat that covers them, and they appear even larger. The big dog breed, as the name suggests, comes from the Canadian island of Newfoundland. Fisherman in the area needed dogs who could aid them on board, and with their natural ability to swim due to their partially webbed feet, Newfoundlands were their best choice. The big dogs kept warm by their fur, were strong enough to save a grown man from drowning. This kind of loyalty has made them ideal pets to their families, who, as you will see from this list, have had to make a little extra room in their homes.

#1 Got Sebastian A Safety Vest Because People Need To Know He Is #notabear

Image source: lioranvl

#2 When The Lap Is Too Small For You But You Don’t Mind Because You Are A God Boy

Image source: reddit.com

#3 16 Months Apart

Image source: mattsidesinger

#4 Just A Newfoundland Taking His Pony For A Walk

Image source: newfy

#5 This Is A Newfoundland Dog. Not A Bear

Image source: maz-o

#6 It’s Dalishush

#7 I Love It When My Newfie Meets A Smaller Dog

Image source: Thesmithos

#8 Straight Not Giving A F***

Image source: jaydeejj

#9 Thought A Bear Broke In. Nope, Just A Newfie

Image source: mugsymegasaurus

#10 I Heard It Is Tongue Out Tuesday

Image source: petagogo

#11 Ollie Likes To Come To Tennis Practice And Help Out

Image source: mozman68

#12 It’s A Bear! It’s A Mammoth! No It’s Giant Dog!

Image source: TheOneTrueQueen

#13 150 Pounds Later And He’s Still A Lap Dog

Image source: wtwerner

#14 Just Shaved My Newfoundland Look At His New Hair Style What A Dude

Image source: dannygally

#15 Me And My Bestie

Image source: meyvos

#16 Buford And Wallace 11 Weeks Old

Image source: andyandtherman

#17 Tryna Live That Lap Dog Life! Dad May Be Smiling But On The Inside He’s Saying ‘Please Help Me, My Ribs Are Getting Crushed’

Image source: bentleythenewfoundland

#18 This Is Beyond A Head Tilt

Image source: asscher_thenewf

#19 If There’s Snow, The Newfie Will Sit

Image source: NickFromNewGirl

#20 Laying Down With My Newfie

Image source: justarunner

#21 Look Behind You…

Image source: kernowbearsnewfoundlands

#22 My Boyfriend’s Newfoundland Waiting To Go To The Beach

Image source: Rhaenysx

#23 My Newfie Puppy Used To Fall Asleep With His Head In The Toilet

Image source: Createurlov

#24 My Parents Newfie Pup Made It Pretty Clear That She’s A Big Girl Already And Doesn’t Like To Be Lifted Up

Image source: salty_carrot

#25 Happy Thanksgiving

Image source: PinkyTaste

#26 Honey At 14 Weeks Having A Hug With One Of Her Hoomans Cameron… Don’t Think He Will Be Able To Pick Her Up For Much Longer!

Image source: kernowbearsnewfoundlands

#27 That’s A Queen-Sized Bed. And 175lb Newf.

#28 Ready For A Roadtrip

#29 A Bit Too Big For The Lap

Image source: tyler2450

#30 Just Taking A Peek

Image source: otismateoyyo

