45 Brilliant Street Art Finds Shared By This Instagram Page

Street art has a way of hijacking your attention. One minute it’s just a blank wall, the next it’s a full-blown story, whether it be political, playful, surreal, or poetic, all painted at a scale you can’t ignore. And because it lives out in the open, it isn’t curated like a gallery show; it’s shaped by weather, neighborhood energy, local culture, and the sheer nerve it takes to paint something big in public.
In this list, the murals and street pieces come from a wide mix of artists working around the world, shared by the @streetart Instagram page. These truly are some of the most outstanding works from different cities, styles, and creators in one scrolling feed.
Now scroll through the images and vote for your favorites.
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: Martin Ron
#2
Location: Utrecht, Netherlands
Image source: JansDeMan
#3
Location: Utrecht, Netherlands
Image source: Leon Keer
#4
Image source: Banksy
#5
Location: Brazil
Image source: Fábio Gomes Trindade
#6
Location: the Netherlands
Image source: JansDeMan
#7
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Image source: Martin Ron
#8
Image source: Medianeras
#9
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
Image source: Chris Butcher
#10
Image source: nychos
#11
Image source: seth_globepainter
#12
Location: Switzerland
Image source: Fabian Bane Florin
#13
Location: China
Image source: Vance/Yuan Xiao
#14
Location: Richmond, Virginia
Image source: Nils
#15
Location: Antwerp, Belgium
Image source: Dzia
#16
Image source: pichiavo
#17
Location: Italy
Image source: Oniro
#18
Location. Art Basel
Image source: nychos
#19
Image source: NEVERCREW
#20
Image source: James Bullough, Onur
#21
Image source: Smug
#22
Location: Le Locle, Switzerland
Image source: SHOK-1
#23
Image source: Eduardo Kobra
#24
Image source: Dan Kitchener
#25
Location: France
Image source: WOSKerski
#26
Image source: Vile
#27
Image source: Snyder
#28
Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Image source: James Bullough
#29
Image source: Leon Keer
#30
Location: Paris, France
Image source: Loup_y_es_tu, chaperon
#31
Image source: bikismo
#32
Image source: Vile
#33
Location: Denmark
Image source: Super A
#34
Image source: Aches
#35
Image source: Irony
#36
Location: Italy
Image source: peeta_ead
#37
Location: Vukovar, Croatia
Image source: Victor Splash
#38
Location: Denmark
Image source: innerfields
#39
Location: London
Image source: WOSKerski
#40
Location: Sweden
Image source: Johan Karlgren
#41
Location: Boulogne, France
Image source: Jade Rivera
#42
Location: Portugal
Image source: Vile
#43
Location: France
Image source: Pierre Bertoloti
#44
Location: Paris, France
Image source: wen2
#45
Image source: Ardif
