45 Brilliant Street Art Finds Shared By This Instagram Page

Street art has a way of hijacking your attention. One minute it’s just a blank wall, the next it’s a full-blown story, whether it be political, playful, surreal, or poetic, all painted at a scale you can’t ignore. And because it lives out in the open, it isn’t curated like a gallery show; it’s shaped by weather, neighborhood energy, local culture, and the sheer nerve it takes to paint something big in public.

In this list, the murals and street pieces come from a wide mix of artists working around the world, shared by the @streetart Instagram page. These truly are some of the most outstanding works from different cities, styles, and creators in one scrolling feed.

#1

Image source: Martin Ron

#2

Location: Utrecht, Netherlands

Image source: JansDeMan

#3

Location: Utrecht, Netherlands

Image source: Leon Keer

#4

Image source: Banksy

#5

Location: Brazil

Image source: Fábio Gomes Trindade

#6

Location: the Netherlands

Image source: JansDeMan

#7

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Image source: Martin Ron

#8

Image source: Medianeras

#9

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Image source: Chris Butcher

#10

Image source: nychos

#11

Image source: seth_globepainter

#12

Location: Switzerland

Image source: Fabian Bane Florin

#13

Location: China

Image source: Vance/Yuan Xiao

#14

Location: Richmond, Virginia

Image source: Nils

#15

Location: Antwerp, Belgium

Image source: Dzia

#16

Image source: pichiavo

#17

Location: Italy

Image source: Oniro

#18

Location. Art Basel

Image source: nychos

#19

Image source: NEVERCREW

#20

Image source: James Bullough, Onur

#21

Image source: Smug

#22

Location: Le Locle, Switzerland

Image source: SHOK-1

#23

Image source: Eduardo Kobra

#24

Image source: Dan Kitchener

#25

Location: France

Image source: WOSKerski

#26

Image source: Vile

#27

Image source: Snyder

#28

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Image source: James Bullough

#29

Image source: Leon Keer

#30

Location: Paris, France

Image source: Loup_y_es_tu, chaperon

#31

Image source: bikismo

#32

Image source: Vile

#33

Location: Denmark

Image source: Super A

#34

Image source: Aches

#35

Image source: Irony

#36

Location: Italy

Image source: peeta_ead

#37

Location: Vukovar, Croatia

Image source: Victor Splash

#38

Location: Denmark

Image source: innerfields

#39

Location: London

Image source: WOSKerski

#40

Location: Sweden

Image source: Johan Karlgren

#41

Location: Boulogne, France

Image source: Jade Rivera

#42

Location: Portugal

Image source: Vile

#43

Location: France

Image source: Pierre Bertoloti

#44

Location: Paris, France

Image source: wen2

#45

Image source: Ardif

