A Whole Library Of Literature Trivia Questions For Attentive Readers

It is literature quiz time! Grab your fiction-loving friends and settle in for an exciting game of book trivia. If you spend most of your waking day reading, if your biggest shopping happens in bookstores, if you are more invested in the lives of characters than in any drama in the office, this game of fiction trivia is definitely for you.  

Now, if you think literature trivia questions can only be related to the plot, think again. All the personal details about the characters, places mentioned in the book, the history of its creation, the author themselves, their relationship with the publisher, and so much more – imagine how many questions on literature you can come up with! And then there is a whole category of book-to-screen adaptations. However, I would be careful with this one and ask everyone who is going to participate in the game if they are okay with including questions about adaptations into the game. You know how some people feel about movies based on books.

If you’ve decided to organize a literature trivia night for your friends and are now fervently browsing free online literature quizzes to collect some questions, we got you! We went ahead and gathered lots of interesting and some rather difficult literature trivia questions and answers you can use during the game. Which one will you find the most difficult to answer? Enjoy and don’t forget to let us know your favorite book in the comments.  

#1

The crime novel ‘The Godfather’, also a hit movie, was written by whom?

#2

Which Stephen King novel takes place mostly in the fictional Overlook Hotel?

#3

What author wrote his last novel in crayon?

Image source: homework.study.com

#4

Who is the only author to publish books in 9 of the 10 Dewey Decimal categories?

#5

What novel begins with: “Call me Ishmael”?

#6

What classic book written by Oscar Wilde has to do with immortality?

#7

What’s the name of first Harry Potter book?

#8

In the book ‘Freaky Friday’, Annabel changes bodies with whom?

#9

What novel is set on a desert planet inhabited by giant sandworms?

#10

What dystopian novel by George Orwell told of life in a future totalitarian state dominated by “Big Brother”?

#11

What did Aldous Huxley and C. S. Lewis have in common?

#12

Who introduced the phrase, ‘wear your heart on your sleeve’?

#13

In the book ‘Curious George’, who is the monkey’s companion?

#14

In George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’, what type of animal is Boxer?

#15

What Victor Hugo novel was adapted into a Disney animated movie in 1996?

#16

Who wrote the line, “Where ignorance is bliss, it is folly to be wise”?

#17

What famous Russian novelist was also a physician?

#18

Which of her own characters did Agatha Christie call “a detestable, bombastic, tiresome, egocentric little creep”?

Image source: spectator.co.uk

#19

The phrase “dark horse” comes from what 1831 novel?

#20

Who did C.S. Lewis base the protagonist of his ‘Space Trilogy’ on?

#21

In which state do Mark Twain’s characters Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn live?

#22

First published in 1842, ‘The Masque of the Red Death’ is a short story by which American writer?

#23

How old was Mary Shelley when she started writing ‘Frankenstein’?

#24

Which detective series focuses on two brothers, Frank and Joe, solving mysteries?

#25

Who wrote ‘Charlotte’s Web’, ‘The Trumpet of the Swan’, and ‘Stuart Little’?

#26

What kind of hat does the cat wear in the Dr. Seuss book ‘The Cat in the Hat’?

#27

What novel ends with the following line: “It is a far better thing I do than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known”?

#28

What do the initials J. D. stand for in author J. D. Salinger’s name?

#29

In ‘Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?’, many humans leave Earth for which planet?

#30

What Spanish author wrote more than 5,000 novels?

Image source: salientwomen.com

#31

What is the name of the author who wrote ‘The Book Thief’?

#32

What poet wrote the following lines: “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I… I took the one less traveled by”?

#33

The U2 song ‘Shadows and Tall Trees’ is taken from a chapter title in what famous book?

#34

Who is the protagonist of ‘The Hunger Games’?

#35

E.L. James’s ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ was originally fan fiction for which book series?

#36

Which author wrote about a boy named Charlie visiting a chocolate factory after winning a golden ticket?

#37

‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ features which artificially intelligent computer?

#38

Who is Harry Potter’s best female friend?

#39

Veronica Roth’s ‘Divergent’ book series is set in a post-apocalyptic version of which U. S. city?

#40

In what language was ‘Don Quixote’ written?

#41

In which town is the book ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ by Harper Lee set?

#42

Emily Brontë’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ recounts the tragic romance between which two lovers?

#43

Who wrote ‘Rip Van Winkle’?

#44

Chronologically, this novel comes first in C. S. Lewis’s ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ series.

#45

How many ghosts visited Scrooge?

#46

Who wrote the children’s book ‘Where the Wild Things Are’?

#47

What was the first fiction novel to be published in English?

#48

The Lion King is a movie loosely inspired by which of Shakespeare’s dramas?

#49

Who wrote ‘The Da Vinci Code’?

#50

‘To The Lighthouse’ is a book written by which classic period author?

#51

What is the name of Tom Sawyer’s best friend in ‘The Adventures of Tom Sawyer’?

#52

What Belgian book series became a long-running cartoon series about blue people who were only three apples tall?

#53

What is the name of Stephen King’s first published novel?

#54

What color is Pippi’s hair in ‘Pippi Longstocking’?

#55

Which first book in the series by Hugh Lofting is named after the main character, who has the ability to talk to animals?

#56

What is the name of the first published novel by Leo Tolstoy?

#57

In Edward Lear’s poem, what was the color of the boat in which the Owl and the Pussycat went to sea?

#58

The ‘Da Vinci Code’ opens with a murder in which famous museum?

Image source: almostginger.com

#59

What is the best-selling novel of all time?

Image source: uticapubliclibrary.org

#60

What names did Charles Dickens consider for his character in ‘A Christmas Carol’ before settling on “Tiny Tim”?

#61

The book ‘The Martian Chronicles’ was written by whom?

#62

What was the first book sold on Amazon.com?

Image source: smithsonianmag.com

#63

Which story authored by Washington Irving has the character Ichabod Crane?

#64

What happened to the original manuscript of John Steinbeck’s ‘Of Mice and Men’?

#65

What famous author was a descendant of one of the Salem witches?

#66

What famous literary character offers this sage advice: “Neither a borrower nor a lender be”?

#67

What is the subtitle of Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’?

#68

At the beginning of ‘Lord of the Flies’, what is their only means of making fire?

#69

What children’s novel features the characters Tweedledee and Tweedledum?

#70

What color was Anna Karenina’s bag in the Tolstoy novel of the same name?

#71

What is the name of the protagonist in Nathaniel Hawthorne’s ‘The Scarlet Letter’?

#72

According to legend, who was King Arthur’s wife?

#73

What popular Disney movie, with Julie Andrews as the “practically perfect” nanny, was originally a novel written by P. L. Travers?

#74

Who wrote ‘The Iliad’?

#75

What is the title of the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Edith Wharton?

Image source: pulitzer.org, Allie Feeley

#76

What classic written by Homer relates the adventures and life of Odysseus?

#77

How many of Ernest Hemingway’s ten novels were published posthumously?

#78

Which actor played the role of Jay Gatsby in ‘The Great Gatsby’, adapted from the book written by F. Scott Fitzgerald?

#79

What was the working title of Margaret Mitchell’s 1936 novel ‘Gone With the Wind’?

#80

The hero Beowulf faces a monster known by what name?

#81

‘A Dance with Dragons’, the fifth book of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ series, was authored by whom?

#82

Which character is pregnant at the beginning of ‘The Grapes of Wrath’?

#83

Sir Walter Scott is known for his historical novels about which country?

#84

The story of the Dashwood sisters is stated in which classic novel by Jane Austen?

#85

What type of animal is Bagheera in Rudyard Kipling’s ‘The Jungle Book’?

#86

What is the name of the memoir written by Michelle Obama in 2018?

#87

Which classic book by J. M. Barrie opens with the line, “All children, except one, grew up”?

#88

What was the name of Sherlock Holmes’ arch enemy?

#89

What is used as the portal to Narnia in C. S. Lewis’ children’s fantasy series?

#90

Which writer of horror stories was involved in an unexpected road accident while out walking in 1999?

#91

What is the name of the villain who commands a gang of boy pickpockets in Charles Dicken’s ‘Oliver Twist’?

#92

What is the name of Captain Ahab’s ship?

#93

The book ‘Water for Elephants’ by Sara Gruen takes place in what era?

#94

How many rejections did Louis L’ Amour receive before being published?

#95

What is the title of the third book in the series ‘Hitch Hikers Guide to the Galaxy’?

#96

What is the smallest book in the Welsh National Library?

#97

What writer coined the phrase “ships that pass in the night”?

#98

What writer had more than 70 different pen names?

#99

In which year did Charles Dickens die?

#100

Who played the role of Elizabeth Bennet in the movie based on Jane Austen’s ‘Pride And Prejudice’?

#101

What are the names of the three musketeers in the book written by Alexandre Dumas?

#102

Who wrote the political satire also loved as a children’s book titled ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’?

#103

Who wrote the book ‘Lord Of The Flies’?

#104

How many seasons does the book-adapted TV series ‘The Vampire Diaries’ have?

#105

Which character in Herman Melville’s ‘Moby Dick’ was the voice of reason?

#106

What is the name of the theater where many of Shakespeare’s plays were produced?

#107

What was the colorful surname of the family who took in Paddington Bear?

#108

In Stephen King‘s ’11/22/63′, a high school English teacher hurtles back in time to 1963 and attempts to stop what monumental event?

Image source: npr.org

#109

Who was the first Chinese writer to win the Nobel Prize for Literature?

Image source: cambridge.org, Anastacia Dvi

#110

What is the name of the poem John Keats wrote to a singing bird?

#111

What word did Robert A. Heinlein introduce into the English language in his book ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’?

#112

Who is probably the father of Caddy’s child in ‘The Sound and the Fury’?

#113

How many volumes are in Marcel Proust’s novel ‘à La Recherche du Temps Perdu’ (‘In Search of Lost Time’)?

#114

In what Philip K. Dick novel does bounty hunter Rick Deckard track down a group of androids?

#115

What is the name of John’s true love in Nicholas Sparks’ ‘Dear John’?

#116

What was the first novel ever written?

#117

What Russian dramatist wrote ‘The Inspector General’?

#118

What percent of books sold in the U.S. in 2004 sold more than 5,000 copies?

#119

What is the name of the series that used second-person perspective and turned the reader into the one deciding the outcome of the books?

#120

Which science fiction author wrote ‘Starship Troopers’?

#121

What published book centers around marriage during the Victorian era, describing the fascination that a group of sisters have over one man?

#122

What is the name of one of the most adapted characters from the famous novels written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle?

#123

George Eliot is the pen name of which author?

#124

What play by Tennessee Williams contains characters named “Big Daddy” and “Big Mama”?

#125

In the book, ‘The Once And Future King’, what is the name of Merlin’s owl?

#126

Who played the role of Edward Cullen in ‘The Twilight Saga’?

#127

Who is the author of ‘The Power Of Your Subconscious Mind’?

#128

Santiago, a Shepherd boy, is the protagonist of which book written by Paulo Coelho?

#129

‘The Kite Runner’ is the first published book of which author?

#130

Which children’s story, begins with a boat being wrecked in the middle of nowhere during a sea storm and a family’s survival as they live on an island?

#131

How many siblings did Jane Austen have?

#132

Which Latin phrase means “great work” and refers to the largest and best achievement of an author?

#133

What is the name of Jane Austen’s last unfinished novel?

#134

During which century was John Milton’s ‘Paradise Lost’ written?

#135

Who is the author of the book ‘A Brave New World’?

#136

Who is Leopold Bloom’s wife in Ulysses?

#137

What was the original title of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451?

#138

Which of Shakespeare’s plays features a sorcerer named Prospero?

#139

Who is the director of the 2019 movie ‘Little Women’ adapted from Louisa May Alcott’s book?

#140

‘Thirteen Reasons Why’ is a series based on which author’s book?

#141

In which year did the movie based on Nicholas Sparks’ ‘The Notebook’ get released?

#142

What is the name of the protagonist in John Green’s ‘Looking For Alaska’?

#143

Mariam and Laila are the protagonists of which book written by Khaled Hosseini?

#144

How many books are in ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ series written by Stieg Larsson?

#145

John Donne is in what literary school of poetry?

#146

Author Nathaniel Hawthorn, who wrote ‘The Scarlett Letter’ is known for writing in what genre?

#147

What was the working title of Margaret Mitchell’s 1936 novel ‘Gone With the Wind’?

#148

In what year was’ Of Mice and Men’ published?

#149

What novel features a character named D-503?

#150

What novel features characters named Ayla, Broud, Creb, and Iza?

#151

What famous novelist once dated the daughter of playwright Eugene O’Neill?

