New Dragons And Fairy Creatures That I Felted This Year

by

Hello everyone! My name is Alena Shyshyru Bobrova and I’m still creating my needle felted dragons and different fairy creatures. This year I made new beasts and I want to introduce them to you.

I started adding some elements from polymer clay to my works and the result looks great. I also experimented with sizes, shapes, color combinations and found some new themes for inspiration. And of course, I am not forgetting about an extremely beautiful and severe Far North, where I live at the moment.

More info: Instagram

