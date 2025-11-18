Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Non-Fiction Book? (Closed)

Any non-fiction recommendations?

#1

“Executioner: Pierrepoint.” The biography of a British habgman. I wouldn’t call it my ‘favorite’, but a fascinating life to read about.

There’s also a book called Seppuku that doves into the history and many strange variations on the Japanese honorable unaliving of one’s self.

#2

I enjoyed the autobiographies and books by Bud Spencer. Him and Terrence Hill were childhood heroes. But he was also a great human being and wrote enjoyable books. Not sure they are available in english.

Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book I purchase almost yearly.

The book from and about german comedian icon Otto Waalkes “Kleinhirn an alle” was also a good read.

#3

A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking. It explains a lot about the complexities that make up our universe in a simple and easy to digest format with simple language that can make anyone understand it.

#4

The Storyteller by Dave Grohl.

#5

Hitler’s Willing Executioners. It’s not an easy read by any means and the content is controversial, but it’s well written and thought provoking, whether you agree with the theory or not.

#6

I liked “They Called me a Lioness”, by Ahed Tamimi and Dena Takruri. Very eye-opening.

#7

All that comes to mind is Ivory, Apes and Peacocks by Alan Root. It’s got a few old fashioned attitudes but is really fascinating :)

#8

the Smart Aleck’s Guide to American History by Adam Selzer.

Might as well make history interesting.

