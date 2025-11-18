Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Non-Fiction Book? (Closed)

Any non-fiction recommendations?
#1
“Executioner: Pierrepoint.” The biography of a British habgman. I wouldn’t call it my ‘favorite’, but a fascinating life to read about.
There’s also a book called Seppuku that doves into the history and many strange variations on the Japanese honorable unaliving of one’s self.
#2
I enjoyed the autobiographies and books by Bud Spencer. Him and Terrence Hill were childhood heroes. But he was also a great human being and wrote enjoyable books. Not sure they are available in english.
Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book I purchase almost yearly.
The book from and about german comedian icon Otto Waalkes “Kleinhirn an alle” was also a good read.
#3
A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking. It explains a lot about the complexities that make up our universe in a simple and easy to digest format with simple language that can make anyone understand it.
#4
The Storyteller by Dave Grohl.
#5
Hitler’s Willing Executioners. It’s not an easy read by any means and the content is controversial, but it’s well written and thought provoking, whether you agree with the theory or not.
#6
I liked “They Called me a Lioness”, by Ahed Tamimi and Dena Takruri. Very eye-opening.
#7
All that comes to mind is Ivory, Apes and Peacocks by Alan Root. It’s got a few old fashioned attitudes but is really fascinating :)
#8
the Smart Aleck’s Guide to American History by Adam Selzer.
Might as well make history interesting.
Follow Us