Magical Forest-Inspired Jewelry By Cheryl Lee

Do you sometimes just want to bring a piece of magic with you wherever you go? Have you ever dreamt about visiting a fairytale forest? If yes, you will for sure love these jewellery designs.
Florida-based artist Cheryl Lee creates nature-inspired accessories that instantly make you think of fairies and gnomes. She combines clay and natural elements, like seashells and crystals, into beautiful pieces.
“The process of creation is what is special to me, while the outcome is special to you. What is this world if not a symbiotic relationship, not only to earth and sea but to you and me” says the artist on her Etsy page.
Take a look at few of her works and let us know which one of these pieces of magic you like the best.
