Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Indian Food?

Paneer Kebab, my mouth waters justing thinking of it. It’s zesty, and soft with a beautiful crust and soft, squishy center.
Chana Masala, j think I spelled it wrong but it’s chickpeas in a sauce
I love palak paneer, veg puff, samosa, jalebi, Gulaab jamun, peda, curd rice etc. basically anything my mom makes (except lady’s finger) is my favourite. I love my country’s food
Mine is… well *deep breath* alu fry, dondacia fry, bendcia fry, paneer, and all dosas!
butter chicken! If you want the recipie jus t look up “best butter chicken recipie” and it’s the first one!
I love naan! I know it’s really simple, but it’s always amazing!
Im obsessed with South Indian Food. Litreally , I just start drooling once I think of them. And I love Pani puri. I can eat it every single day
Indian here… I love everything about my cuisine. The sheer variety is amazing. The sad thing is most are aware of a few types of Indian food… I come from Maharashtra and our family comes from the coastal part. We don’t stay near the coast though. While the food from my state is simple food, the variety and taste is delicious. Plus, it is one of the healthiest. In my family, we love seafood. We also prepare some chicken and mutton dishes at times… A message to anyone interested in Indian food – do look beyond Mughlai or Punjabi food. Butter Chicken, Tandoori, Naan, Chana Masala are delicious. But that’s the tip of the Indian food iceberg…
I think samosa chaat is my favorite: perfect blend of flavors and textures. Plus it’s cheap and filling.
Biriyani, duh! As a side note: dosa (a breakfast crepe) and tomato chutney.
