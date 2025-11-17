Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Holiday Or Time Of The Year? (Closed)

The holidays are so fun.
#1
Diwali! diwali time is around when the other hindu holidays are too. but diwa;li is my favorite!!!!
#2
I love Ramadan and Eid al Fitr. Ramadan isn’t really a holiday, buts it’s just a special feeling about it. All of us Muslims around the world, fulfilling the command to fast from sunrise to sunset together. And then right after comes the celebration, Eid al Fitr. Again, all of us celebrating together after spending a month beforehand trying to improve our connections to God.
#3
Mine has got to be 4th of july. Nothing more fun to see the a bunch of drunk american patriots shooting bombs into the sky :)
#4
Halloween or early fall. I love Halloween so much! It’s quite spooky and cool, plus, free candy!
#5
would be Christmas if it everything wasn’t so damn expensive
#6
Thanksgiving,
Family and food, such a peaceful time of year
#7
Christmas amd Halloween:))
#8
The Holidays, just bc. It’s so festive and we get like a whole week off of school and I love giving presents.
#9
Christmas and my birthday (if my birthday counts) :). I like giving out presents and getting presents.
#10
HALLOWEEN! Fall colors and costumes and darkness and staying up late and no lights or loud noises keeping you up all night (Im talking about christmas and 4th of July, our christmas lights are right in my face, and fireworks are LOUD!)
#11
Christmas.
I love it all the decorations, the Christmas music, Christmas films, food, presents giving and receiving, time spent with family.
#12
Halloween :)
I’m a closeted nonbinary person, so Halloween is really the only day I can “dress up” as myself. Plus I get an excuse to stay up late and get free candy that doesn’t come from a white van 🥲
