10 Best Jessie Buckley Roles, Ranked

Jessie Buckley thrives when she plays emotionally volatile, psychologically layered characters. The Irish actress and singer naturally refuses safe roles and gravitates toward characters who challenge her emotionally and technically. Such willingness has kept her filmography unpredictable and exciting, with each new project feeling like a fresh artistic risk.
These ten performances demonstrate why critics consider her one of the finest actors of her generation. Jessie Buckley transforms completely, whether she plays a grieving widow, a manipulative villain, or a reckless dreamer. While many performers build careers on charisma alone, Buckley builds hers on transformation. With a growing number of leading and supporting roles, here are 10 of Jessie Buckley’s best performances so far.
10. War & Peace
Jessie Buckley’s portrayal of Marya Bolkonskaya in the British historical drama series War & Peace gave early proof of her emotional intelligence as an actor. She played Marya with restraint, dignity, and aching vulnerability that fit the tone of Leo Tolstoy’s world. Every glance and hesitation revealed years of repression and longing. Buckley never overplayed the character’s fragility, which made her strength feel genuine.
The series demanded classical acting discipline, and Buckley delivered with confidence despite sharing scenes with seasoned performers. She handled period dialogue smoothly and grounded every line in believable emotion. Many audiences first noticed her here because she made a quiet character unforgettable. This subtle breakthrough laid the foundation for everything that followed.
9. Wicked Little Letters
This sharp period black comedy, Wicked Little Letters, gave Jessie Buckley a chance to unleash her wildest instincts. She played Rose Gooding, a foul-mouthed troublemaker accused of sending obscene letters to neighbors. Her performance thrived on unpredictability, which kept every scene lively. She used timing, facial expression, and vocal rhythm like comedic instruments. Comedy requires precision, and Buckley showed complete control of tone. She easily shifted from outrageous humor to flashes of vulnerability without breaking character.
8. Men
Jessie Buckley carried Alex Garland’s surrealist folk horror almost entirely on her shoulders. She played Harper Marlowe, a grieving woman who retreats to the countryside after tragedy. The role demanded emotional exposure and sustained tension, and she maintained both throughout the film.
Buckley’s performance gave audiences something real to hold onto while the story spiraled into surreal territory. She expressed grief through posture, silence, and breath rather than dialogue alone. Unsurprisingly, director Garland relied on her reactions to ground the narrative, and Buckley never lost control of tone. Her work turned an abstract horror film into an emotional experience.
7. Beast
Jessie Buckley’s breakout film role as Moll Huntford in Beast stunned critics when the thriller premiered. She portrayed a young woman drawn to a suspected murderer, making that dangerous attraction believable. Buckley’s performance shifted constantly between innocence and menace. She embraced the character’s contradictions rather than smoothing them out. The choice created tension in every interaction. The role announced Buckley as a fearless performer willing to explore uncomfortable psychology.
6. Chernobyl
In this acclaimed British psychological thriller Chernobyl, Jessie Buckley played Lyudmila Ignatenko. Her character is the wife of a firefighter who has been exposed to radiation. Buckley delivered one of the series’ most heartbreaking storylines. Her hospital scenes conveyed terror, devotion, and denial all at once. She never resorted to melodrama, which made the tragedy more devastating. Buckley focused on small details such as eye contact and trembling hands. She proved that a limited role can still dominate a narrative when an actor commits completely.
5. Fargo (Season 4)
Jessie Buckley transformed into Oraetta Mayflower, one of the most disturbing villains in Fargo’s history. She played the smiling nurse with unsettling cheerfulness that hid sociopathic impulses. Her sing-song voice and bright expressions contrasted sharply with her character’s cruelty. The contrast made every appearance deeply unnerving.
She never portrayed Oraetta as a typical villain. Instead, she treated the character’s madness as normal behavior from her own perspective. The approach made the performance more chilling than exaggerated evil ever could. Unsurprisingly, critics praised her work as one of the season’s highlights.
4. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
This cerebral drama, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, required technical mastery and emotional flexibility. Jessie Buckley played a woman whose identity shifts throughout the film’s layered narrative. She seamlessly changed her accent, mannerisms, and emotional tone. Few actors could maintain coherence under such demanding conditions. Buckley collaborated closely with director Charlie Kaufman’s unusual storytelling style. Instead of clarifying the mystery, she leaned into ambiguity. Her performance anchored the film’s intellectual complexity.
3. Women Talking
Jessie Buckley played Mariche Loewen, a woman grappling with trauma and rage inside a secluded religious community in Women Talking. She gave the ensemble drama a jolt of raw intensity whenever she spoke. Her voice carried anger, grief, and resilience in equal measure. She never softened the character’s harsh edges.
She approached the role with emotional honesty, elevating the entire cast dynamic. Each confrontation scene felt unpredictable because she refused to telegraph reactions. The realism made Mariche’s journey deeply affecting. The performance contributed significantly to the film’s awards recognition and critical acclaim.
2. The Bride!
Jessie Buckley takes on one of cinema’s most iconic monster figures in this ambitious reimagining from director Maggie Gyllenhaal. The role alone signals the need for prestige-level acting. Few characters in film history carry as much symbolic weight as the Bride, so the performance requires emotional nuance, physical transformation, and psychological depth all at once. Since Buckley has built her reputation on intense, layered portrayals, it’s no surprise she’s a natural fit for a character defined by identity, isolation, and awakening consciousness.
1. Wild Rose
Jessie Buckley’s turn as Rose-Lynn Harlan stands as her defining performance. She played an aspiring country singer from Glasgow with reckless ambition and a complicated personal life. Buckley sang every song herself, which added authenticity and vulnerability. Her energy electrified the screen from the first scene.
Buckley balanced swagger with insecurity in a way that made Rose-Lynn feel real rather than romanticized. The character’s flaws never pushed audiences away because Buckley revealed the longing beneath them. Critics widely praised her work as a star-making performance. Even years later, it remains the role most associated with her name.
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