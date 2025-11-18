Entitled Family Leaves Note On Public Picnic Table To Say It’s Reserved, Stirs Backlash

A note left on a picnic table in Sydney, Australia, was labeled “the dictionary example of entitlement,” quickly becoming an internet sensation. It started when a visitor at Balmoral Beach saw a handwritten sign taped to a picnic table that read: “Reserved 31/8 from 1 pm.”
The message, taped onto not one but two tables in the area, lit a fire under Sydney beachgoers after it was posted online, News.com.au reported on Monday (September 2).
One local took to a community Facebook group to share their disbelief, posting a photo of the sign and the caption: “Really? Love to know where you place the official booking. Both tables ‘reserved.’”
Reserving a picnic table at Balmoral Beach through Mosman Council or any other means is not allowed, as per News.com.au.
Image credits: Diane/stock.adobe.com
A Facebook user commented: “Yeah, Nah. Can’t reserve public tables. You want it, put the effort in, and sit there the whole day from 8 am.”
A netizen said the notes “should be the dictionary example of entitlement.”
A separate individual chimed in: “Pretty sure the English did the same about 240 years ago, but they used a flag, cannons, and muskets.”
Image credits: Nattawit/stock.adobe.com
Local man “Jimbo” was so fed up with entitled Sydneysiders that he reportedly rang into Ben Fordham’s live radio 2GB program, exclaiming: “I will try not to swear, but I am pretty wound up by this.”
He continued: “This is supposed to be a public park in Sydney. Imagine you stroll up to a park, you’re expecting to enjoy the democratic pleasure of a picnic on one of the taxpayer-funded tables, and you get there, and there’s this sign.”
Jimbo added: “It’s like putting a private property sign on the Opera House steps or charging admission to Bondi Beach.
Image credits: Gilberto Olimpio/Unsplash
“What will be next? Will it be time slots to walk on the grass? Will the swings be off limits?”
“Council does not take bookings for picnic tables or promote reserving them,” a Mosman Council spokesperson told Sky News on Monday (September 3).
Image credits: Mosman Living
The note at Balmoral was found as temperatures across the Harbour city soared to 25°C over the weekend, Sky News reported.
The limited picnic tables at Balmoral are sought after, with many young families flocking to the popular seaside spot.
Image credits: deagreez/stock.adobe.com
Entitled notes are more prevalent than many people realize. Back in 2022, an image of a note left in a busy public park went viral on the internet after someone posted it on the Mildly Infuriating subreddit.
The caption indicated that the note was left in a “busy public park on a hot Saturday/Labor Day weekend.”
The author added at the time: “Seems super entitled. Park has been open for 4 hours and no sign of them. All the other tables are full.”
Image credits: Gilberto Olimpio/Unsplash
Turns out the note was left by the parents of a four-year-old who “reserved” three tables for their child’s birthday party.
“Reserved For A Birthday Party,” the note read. “Please respect the space we’ve set aside & do not use our tables. This is a 4-year-old’s party. Don’t be the one to mess it up. Thank you.”
Understandably, the note caused quite a stir on social media, prompting people to debate parents’ arrogance in busy public spaces.
“Just rip it off or sit down,” a reader argued
