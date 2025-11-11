100 Years Project: I Captured Portraits And Dreams Of People From 1 To 100 Years Of Age

This was my dream…
After having lived for some time in Russia, I began to dream about showing the world the beauty of Russia and especially the Russian people that I got to see in my every day life through portrait photography.
I wanted to share the diversity and beauty I am experiencing and I wanted to share the wonderful stories that these beautiful people think and dream about. I wanted to tell the stories that are not told when you are just passing by people on the street or sitting next to them at a cafe.
The stories in these interesting photos are so magnificent and complex that it would not have been right to express them only in words which is why I tried to capture them in pictures. It took me over two years, and I met over 230 people and did my photo ideas. This project has 100 pictures of people between the age groups of one and one hundred. They all shared their dreams with me.
1 Year – Alexander
Place of birth: Pushkin
Passion or Dream: Cars are our passion (mother’s words)
2 Years – Arseniy
Place of birth: St. Petersburg
Profession: Goes to kindergarten
Passion or Dream: Cars
3 Years – Anna
Place of birth: St. Petersburg
Profession: Goes to kindergarten
Passion or Dream: I like walking, dancing, drawing, studying the alphabet and playing with balls
4 Years – Daniel
Place of birth : Yerevan
Profession: Goes to kindergarten
Passion or Dream: My dream is to grow up as fast as possible
5 Years – Marat
Place of birth: St. Petersburg
Profession: Goes to kindergarten
Passion or Dream: I like playing with transformers, and people reading books to me and playing computer games. I dream of becoming a policeman
6 Years – Nadia
Place of birth: St. Petersburg
Profession: Goes to kindergarten
Passion or Dream: I like dancing, drawing and playing with friends. I dream of becoming a hairdresser
7 Years – Elisaveta
Place of birth: St. Petersburg
Profession: Student
Passion or Dream: I like ballet classes and ballroom dancing
8 Years – Alexander
Place of birth: Pushkin
Profession: Student
Passion or Dream: I want to become an artist
9 Years – Yulia
Place of birth: Lipetsk
Profession: Student
Passion or Dream: I love drawing and I go to an art school. I dance Spanish dances, sing karaoke and dream
of becoming a professional painter
10 Years – Valeria
Place of birth: St. Petersburg
Profession: Student
Passion or Dream: I want to become a millionaire
11 Years – Polina
Place of birth: St. Petersburg
Profession: Student
Passion or Dream: I sing and draw and I want to become a singer
12 Years – Denis
Place of birth:St. Petersburg
Profession: Student
Passion or Dream: I love to play with yo-yo’s, football and radio-controlled cars
13 Years – Valentin
Place of birth: St. Petersburg
Profession: Student
Passion or Dream: I like collecting models and want to become a lifeguard
14 Years – Vasilisa
Place of birth: St. Petersburg
Profession: Student
Passion or Dream: I am very interested in theatre. I want to become an actress and I love singing
15 Years – Sofia
Place of birth: St. Petersburg
Profession: Student
Passion or Dream: I have been drawing since my early childhood. My dream is to fly into space, but if I have to be more rational, then I would like to learn how to play the saxophone
16 Years – Natalia
Place of birth: St. Petersburg
Profession: Student
Passion or Dream: I want to cure others – it does not matter if it is people or animals. I would use various types of medicine, herbs, or even kind words
17 Years – Lev
Place of birth: St. Petersburg
Profession: Cellist
Passion or Dream: I love music
18 Years – Yulia
Place of birth: Obninsk
Profession: Student
Passion or Dream: I want to live until I am 100 years old. I also want to see new things and how they change during the time. I like to feel Russian
19 Years – Artem
Place of birth: Sestroretsk
Profession: Waiter
Passion or Dream: I like hockey and dream of sports cars
20 Years – Marina
Place of birth: Moscow
Profession: IT-specialist
Passion or Dream: I like drawing and I dream about traveling all over the world
21 Years – Demyan
Place of birth: Osh, Kirgizsky SSR
Profession: Student
Passion or Dream: I dream of having my own house near the sea
22 Years – Rodion
Place of birth: Novorossiysk
Profession: Sailor
Passion or Dream: I dream about world peace
23 Years – Natalia
Place of birth: Bendery, Moldova
Profession: Guide and interpreter
Passion or Dream: I want to be a good member of the society
24 Years – Vasiliy
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Cook
Passion or Dream: Food, football, ocean. My dream is to visit New Zealand
25 Years – Irina
Place of birth: Samara
Profession: Singer
Passion or Dream: My biggest dream is to compose my own music and to share it with other people. I also want to be with my beloved person and share my joys and sorrows
26 Years – Anastasia
Place of birth: Samara
Profession: HR specialist
Passion or Dream: I would like to live in all the countries of the world and to understand different cultures
27 Years – Yuriy
Place of birth: Moscow
Profession: Priest
Passion or Dream: I wish there was peace everywhere in the world
28 Years – Alexey
Place of birth: Norilsk
Profession: Engineer
Passion or Dream: I dream of doing a lot of good things and changing the world for the better
29 Years – Anna
Place of birth: Novorossiysk
Profession: Musician
Passion or Dream: I love singing and performing – my solo concerts, playing the guitar, psychology, philosophy, traveling and studying other cultures and religions
30 Years – Ekaterina
Place of birth: St. Petersburg
Profession: Sales executive
Passion or Dream: I like ballet, traveling, extreme sports and visual arts
31 Years – Anastasia
Place of birth: St. Petersburg
Profession: Ballet dancer
Passion or Dream: Ballet
32 Years – Artem
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Head of the cardiology department
Passion or Dream: I would like to become a member of the Russian Academy of Medical Science
33 Years – Georgiy
Place of birth: Sinegoriye
Profession: Fire-fighter
Passion or Dream: I want to take a photo of a polar bear together with my daughter on the island of Spitzbergen
34 Years – Anna
Place of birth: Norilsk
Profession: Accountant
Passion or Dream: I would like to do scuba diving in the Maldives and learn how to swim so I can overcome my fear of water and depth
35 Years – Konstantin
Place of birth: Moscow
Profession: Manager
Passion or Dream: I would like to sail all around the world on a yacht
36 Years
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Journalist
Passion or Dream: I love different dances – bachata, hustle
37 Years – Elena
Place of birth: Otradnoe
Profession: Teacher / speech therapist
Passion or Dream: I love traveling and inventing interesting and entertaining activities for children
38 Years – Igor
Place of birth: Tulskaya
Profession: Photographer
Passion or Dream: Tourism and cycling. I would like to go to South America
39 Years – Olga
Place of birth: Kemerovo
Profession: Teacher
Passion or Dream: I dream about traveling all over the world
40 Years – Dmitri
Place of birth: Moscow
Profession: Marketing manager
Passion or Dream: I would like to ride a motorcycle on a professional track
41 Years – Alexey
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Bouncer
Passion or Dream: I dream about living by a lake. I love banya, fishing and being with family
42 Years Luschik
Place of birth: Ukraine
Profession: Cutting torch operator
Passion or Dream: I would like to have a salary increase
43 Years – Elena
Place of birth: Ulyanovsk
Profession: Supervisor
Passion or Dream: I would like to visit Australia and Antarctica
44 Years – Elena
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Teacher
Passion or Dream: I wish there was peace and people had opportunities to travel, learn new things and do what they love
45 Years – Vyacheslav
Place of birth: Simferopol
Profession: Land surveillance engineer
Passion or Dream: I would like to learn Dutch and Danish languages and to get less upset
46 Years – Dmitri
Place of birth: Saratov
Profession: Car wash operator
Passion or Dream: I would like to become a director
47 Years – Tatiana
Place of birth: Chelyabinsk
Profession: Soloist and pianist
Passion or Dream: Music is my life. I would like to visit as many jazz festivals as possible
48 Years – Valeriy
Place of birth: Tashkent
Profession: Driver
Passion or Dream: I love different types of music – rock, pop and classical
49 Years – Irina
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Fire protection engineer
Passion or Dream: I would like to travel, first of all to Paris
50 Years – Oleg
Place of birth: Moscow
Profession: Mechanic
Passion or Dream: Traveling – I would like to visit all the countries in the world
51 Years – Alexander
Place of birth: Kiev
Profession: Conductor
Passion or Dream: I love the mountains, cycling and being with my friends. I would like to have more peace and quiet
52 Years – Leonid
Place of birth: Moldova
Profession: Agronomist
Passion or Dream: I like to study plants
53 Years – Margarita
Place of birth: Gatchina
Profession: Journalist
Passion or Dream: I write short stories and would like to publish new books
54 Years – Rosia
Place of birth: Buhara
Profession: Accountant
Passion or Dream: I dream of my son getting married, to arrange his wedding and get grandchildren. I would also like to buy a car
55 Years – Irina
Place of birth: Stavropolsk
Profession: Baker
Passion or Dream: I dream of moving to Prague to my daughter
56 Years – Nina
Place of birth: Volzsk
Profession: Librarian
Passion or Dream: I would like to create a historical museum in Zelenogorsk (Leningrad region)
57 Years – Sergey
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Construction engineer
Passion or Dream: I love music and fishing
58 Years – Svetlana
Place of birth: Belаrus
Profession: Medical assistant
Passion or Dream: I love to work in my vegetable garden and I dream of having my own house full of happiness and loving people
59 Years – Petr
Place of birth: Novorossiysk
Profession: Carpenter
Passion or Dream: I like to go to the banya, and my dream is to surf the Internet on my own
60 Years – Sergey
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Engineer
Passion or Dream: I like photography and traveling
61 Years – Grigoriy
Place of birth: Slavyansky
Profession: Carpenter
Passion or Dream: I dream of happiness for my grandchildren and I love fishing
62 Years – Anatoliy
Place of birth: Smolensky area
Profession: Radio technician
Passion or Dream: I like to play chess and fishing, I love driving my car and I enjoy good food
63 Years – Valeriy
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Engineer
Passion or Dream: I love sport, especially football
64 Years – Valentina
Place of birth: Nerehta
Profession: Teacher
Passion or Dream: I like to work with Russian art and I like music, drawing and knitting. I love children and teaching. I dream about visiting Paris
65 Years – Vladimir
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Artist
Passion or Dream: I like esoteric science and I want to gain new experiences through creative work
66 Years – Tamara
Place of birth: Khabarovsk
Profession: Engineer
Passion or Dream: I love reading historical books and I would like all people to be happy and healthy. I wish there were no wars
67 Years – Vladislav
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Engineer
Passion or Dream: I dream about beautiful women
68 Years – Olga
Place of birth: Zitomirskaya area
Profession: Teacher
Passion or Dream: I wish there were no wars and that my children and grandchildren were healthy
69 Years – Albert
Place of birth: Turkmenistan
Profession: Cook
Passion or Dream: I wish to see my grandchildren’s weddings and I want my daughter to be happy. And I love cooking
70 Years – Vadim
Place of birth: Malahovka
Profession: Driver
Passion or Dream: I want to have a long life
71 Years – Oleg
Place of birth: Stalingrad
Profession: Military
Passion or Dream: I like constructing things – everything from a small cabinet to a house. I also like to repair technical equipment. I want my grandchildren to be happy
72 Years – Victor
Place of birth: Kirovsk
Profession: Driver
Passion or Dream: I would like to have an interesting life, more money and to go to the Black Sea. I would also like to have a place form where I can trade
73 Years – Svetlana
Place of birth: Malaya Vishera
Profession: Nurse
Passion or Dream: I love my dacha (country house), flowers and wish to have good health
74 Years – Ariy
Place of birth: Kronstadt
Profession: Church chorister
Passion or Dream: I would like to have a decent pension and I love woodcarving
75 Years – Ludmila
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Art historian
Passion or Dream: My whole professional life I was involved in restoration works and I’ve been breeding and taking care of Greyhounds for 50 years
76 Years – Margarita
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Interpreter
Passion or Dream: I dream of having a stable work and moving from the newly built area to the historical center
77 Years – Stanislav
Place of birth: Arkhangelsk
Profession: Ship builder
Passion or Dream: I would like to create my family’s family tree by using a computer program
78 Years – Iza
Place of birth: Arkhangelsk
Profession: Waitress
Passion or Dream: I dream of getting rid of all problems and having an addition to my pension
79 Years – Nina
Place of birth: Kurgansky area
Profession: Glassblower
Passion or Dream: I want to bring up my great-grandson and to do housework
80 Years – Igor
Place of birth: Yaroslavl
Profession: Professor
Passion or Dream: I wish that Russia becomes really strong. I write training materials and my memories of relatives and parents
81 Years – Zoya
Place of birth: Yaroslavsky area
Profession: Shop assistant
Passion or Dream: I want to have a good health and I like embroidery
82 Years – Nilolay
Place of birth: Vologodsky area
Profession: Excavator operator
Passion or Dream: I would like to meet a good woman and to get a family
83 Years – Valentin
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Artist
Passion or Dream: Painting, photography, “Sanki”-painting. I would like to let this world know about a special form of painting
84 Years – Anastasia
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Nurse
Passion or Dream: I recently got married and I want my husband and I to be healthy. And I want to help people
85 Years – Victor
Place of birth: Podolsk
Profession: Military (Air Force)
Passion or Dream: It is impossible to live without inspiration. I am a chairman for the veteran society
86 Years – Margarita
Place of birth: Saratovsky area
Profession: Production engineer
Passion or Dream: I dream of making a masterpiece from patchwork, to live long and to continue learning German language
87 Years – Maria
Place of birth: Torzok
Profession: Packer
Passion or Dream: I dream of being able to walk on my own legs until the very end
88 Years – Ksenia
Place of birth: Pskovskaya area
Profession: Pensioner
Passion or Dream: I wish to bring up my great-grandson
89 Years – Muza
Place of birth: Pushkin
Profession: Bibliographer
Passion or Dream: I want to be healthy and to quietly leave this world, not noticing the end
90 Years – Leonid
Place of birth: Tula
Profession: 1st rank (navy officer)
Passion or Dream: I want to live a bit longer in my current condition. I relax a lot, but also love doing things like repairing wheels
91 Years – Lidia
Place of birth: Velikie Luki
Profession: Ship designer
Passion or Dream: I would like to visit Denmark. I play the guitar and sing Russian songs
92 Years – Anna
Place of birth: Leningrad
Profession: Nurse
Passion or Dream: I would love to have a family and relatives and to be in good health
93 Years – Nadezda
Place of birth: Ukraine
Profession: Cashier
Passion or Dream: I want to live until I am 100 years old and be healthy and active
94 Years – Sofia
Place of birth: Sivirskoe
Profession: Nurse
Passion or Dream: I like good and tasty food and to read books
95 Years – Vera
Place of birth: Moscow
Profession: Economics engineer
Passion or Dream: Above all I want to be healthy
96 Years – Nadezda
Place of birth: Briansky area
Profession:Production engineer
Passion or Dream: I want peace and quiet, my life was very stressful
97 Years – Petr
Place of birth: Ural
Profession: Electrician, retired colonel
Passion or Dream: I dream of living for more than 100 years
98 Years – Roza
Place of birth: Gomel
Profession: Factory worker
Passion or Dream:I already have everything – everything that I would like to have
99 Years – Alexandra
Place of birth: Kostromsky area
Profession:Accountant
Passion or Dream: I want to relax
100 Years – Evdokiya
Place of birth: Smolensky area
Profession: Worker
Passion or Dream: I dream of walking by myself, being independent and alive
