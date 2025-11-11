Dog Lost His Cat To Cancer, So They Got Him A New Best Friend

by

This Golden’s best friend ginger cat had to be put down because of thyroid cancer at the age of 15. The dog, named Forsberg, was crushed. The 10 year-old pooch was looking for his buddy everywhere but he was nowhere to be found. His owner Jen Philion decided to get him a new kitty that could help him heal.

“Forsberg really missed having a cat,” Philion wrote on Reddit. “Problem solved!” he added as he posted the photo of the new feline. Forsberg embraced the new kitty friend with all of his paws and has never let go ever since. One year has passed and the two are inseparable.

This Golden lost his best friend cat to cancer after 8.5 years of friendship

He was so crushed and confused that his owner decided to get him a new kitty

And the dog, named Forsberg, was finally smiling again!

One year has passed and the kitty, named Maxwell, is all grown up

The two are inseparable now

