NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 06-November-2025

by

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

On the chill side … or a homophone of 1-Down

🔽 Show

Big brand of tater tots

🔽 Show

Numbers puzzle with a repetitive name

🔽 Show

“Oof, not my best showing!”

🔽 Show

Down

Thor’s mischievous brother … or a homophone of 1-Across

🔽 Show

Materials mined in Minecraft

🔽 Show

Played one’s turn

🔽 Show

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” singer ___ Dee

🔽 Show

Biblical garden

🔽 Show

Sharply tug

🔽 Show

