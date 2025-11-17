Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Dad Joke? (Closed)

Dad jokes are great! Share your favorite dad joke and see which one people like the most! Careful, as if you’re not a dad, it might be a faux pas!

#1

What do you call a fly without wings? A walk.

#2

dad: i won’t be vaccinating our kids
partner: why?!
dad: “i’d rather have a doctor do that”

#3

Not really a joke but something my dad says. If we had toast we could have cheese on toast if we had cheese. For some reason cracks me up every time

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
