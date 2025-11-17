Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Dad Joke? (Closed)

Dad jokes are great! Share your favorite dad joke and see which one people like the most! Careful, as if you’re not a dad, it might be a faux pas!
#1
What do you call a fly without wings? A walk.
#2
dad: i won’t be vaccinating our kids
partner: why?!
dad: “i’d rather have a doctor do that”
#3
Not really a joke but something my dad says. If we had toast we could have cheese on toast if we had cheese. For some reason cracks me up every time
