20 Images Of People Captured On Google Street View Got Placed At Original Locations By This Artist

by

Back in 2016, Italian artist Paolo Cirio launched a fascinating project that explores the themes of privacy and visibility. Today, these issues are even more pressing, which is why we invite you to take a closer look at his project, “Street Ghosts.”

In “Street Ghosts,” Cirio printed life-size images of people captured by Google Street View and placed them in the exact locations where they were originally photographed. These images serve as a reminder of the unseen consequences of data surveillance, confronting viewers with the unsettling reality of unauthorized exposure.

More info: Instagram | paolocirio.net | twitter.com | youtube.com | Facebook | flickr.com

#1

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#2

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#3

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#4

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#5

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#6

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#7

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#8

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#9

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#10

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#11

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#12

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#13

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#14

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#15

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#16

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#17

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#18

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#19

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

#20

Image source: paolo.cirio.art

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
