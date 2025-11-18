20 Images Of People Captured On Google Street View Got Placed At Original Locations By This Artist

Back in 2016, Italian artist Paolo Cirio launched a fascinating project that explores the themes of privacy and visibility. Today, these issues are even more pressing, which is why we invite you to take a closer look at his project, “Street Ghosts.”
In “Street Ghosts,” Cirio printed life-size images of people captured by Google Street View and placed them in the exact locations where they were originally photographed. These images serve as a reminder of the unseen consequences of data surveillance, confronting viewers with the unsettling reality of unauthorized exposure.
More info: Instagram | paolocirio.net | twitter.com | youtube.com | Facebook | flickr.com
#1
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#2
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#3
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#4
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#5
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#6
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#7
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#8
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#9
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#10
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#11
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#12
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#13
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#14
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#15
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#16
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#17
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#18
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#19
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
#20
Image source: paolo.cirio.art
Follow Us