Tech Toybox: 20 Gadgets from Amazon That Are Seriously Worth Talking About

“Alexa, show us the coolest tech gadgets on Amazon right now!” If you’ve ever uttered this phrase (or something similar), you’re in for a treat. Today we explore the vast digital shelves of Amazon to bring you a nifty collection of 20 tech marvels that will leave you both impressed and intrigued.
Whether you are trying to get out of bed quicker or are always struggling with a dying phone battery, these bad boys have you covered. Get ready to discover a world of innovation, convenience, and pure entertainment, all at your fingertips.
#1 The Iroller Screen Cleaner Is The Compact And Convenient Way To Keep Your Screens Sparkling Clean, No Matter Where You Are
Review: “Super easy to use and it lifted everything off my iPad screen. I’m about to go on a screen cleaning spree!” – Moxie
Image source: amazon.com, Moxie
#2 Laying Down Reading Glasses Are The Ultimate Lazy-Day Hack, Letting You Read, Watch TV, Or Even Scroll Through Your Phone Without Craning Your Neck Like A Confused Giraffe
Review: “My back “went out” and the most comfortable position is lying flat on the bed. When I would try to boost my head up on pillows to watch TV or read, it was uncomfortable for my neck and back. These work very well to solve the problem.” – RR
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Control Freaks, Rejoice! This Label Maker Is Your Ticket To A Perfectly Labeled Life
Review: “I love this little label maker! I’ve used it for a few days now and have added labels to all my products. No longer do I need to write on packaging and hope it’s readable. This has helped me so much in my home business by making me appear more professional to my customers.” – Kim H.
Image source: amazon.com, Kim H.
#4 Tired Of Getting Up To Turn Off The Lights? Let This Smart Switch Button Pusher Do The Walking (Or Rather, The Pressing) For You
Review: “Switch bot is a great product with multiple features and functionality. The set up needed for my application was simple I downloaded the application onto my phone then I followed the directions in the application to set it up to function the way I needed it to. I used enclosed accessories to hook up my light switch to my switch bot.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Quijana
#5 Battery Anxiety? Not On This Watch’s Watch! This Portable Charger Has Got Your Back (Or Rather, Your Wrist)
Review: “It’s a great charger that you can easily take with you. It works great and I can put it on my keychain.” – Robin
Image source: amazon.com, GAS
#6 A Remote Control Ring Is The Ultimate Tech Accessory, Letting You Control Your World With A Flick Of The Wrist – Because Who Needs A Wand When You Have Bluetooth?
Review: “I bought this little remote to use on my Android phone with the Kindle app. It works great. I love it. It’s so cute. It was easy to set up and it’s easy to use.” – The Princess Talks
Image source: amazon.com, Angelina Warren
#7 Your Tablet Is About To Become A Productivity Powerhouse With This Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard – Say Hello To Typing Speeds That Would Make A Cheetah Jealous
Review: “This keyboard has been super helpful. I am always on the go, so having this in my bag (taking up barely any space and being so light and foldable) has been a game changer. I have not had to charge it once and I’ve had it for several weeks now. The phone stand is an added bonus as well. Highly recommend!” – KCC
Image source: amazon.com, Rachel Blake
#8 This Adjustable Tablet Stand Is The Perfect Way To Turn Your Bed Into A Home Office Or A Movie Theater
Review: “OMG. This thing. Everybody asks me where I got it. Its so cool to be able to watch my series while laying down. Once you get the hang of it its quite easy to manipulate as long as you have a sturdy frame where to put it. Its all metal, quite sturdy and now I have less bumps on my face and hand strain due to holding the phone or tablet above my head. GET ONE.” – Eric
Image source: amazon.com, Suprateem B.
#9 Your Countertops Deserve A Spotlight, And These Under Cabinet Lights Are Ready For Their Close-Up
Review: “We love these, so much so that my husband asked me to order a couple more for other parts of the house. We use them mostly in motion detector mode and we have to recharge them about every two weeks. They’re sleek and fit up under our cabinets without being seen. Also love the magnetic bars that attach them to the cabinets which make for easy removal if we ever need to use them temporarily somewhere else of when we recharge them.” – Sarah
Image source: amazon.com, Sarah
#10 Forget About Tripping Over Toys In The Dark! These Headlights For Crocs Will Illuminate Your Path And Save Your Toes (And Your Dignity)
Review: “These have actually turned out to be more useful than what I intended them for. Great illumination, fast charge, very long operating period between charges. Easy to install and remove.” – GARY TOTTY
Image source: amazon.com, Fan
#11 We All Love A Little Throwback Moment, And This Apple Watch Charger Stand Is All The Retro We Can Handle
Review: “A great look for charging iWatch on the desktop. Well made and stable with watch when charging.” – AmazonAddict
Image source: amazon.com, D.B. Spalding
#12 Keyboard Crumbs Got You Feeling Like A Snack Attack Survivor? This Mini Table Vacuum Cleaner Is Here To Clean Up Your Act
Review: “Superb item exceeded expectations. My favorite toy now on my desk in office.” – sagan09
Image source: amazon.com, Jessie
#13 Finally, A Place For Your Alexa To Perch (And Maybe Even Sing A Little Tune). This Wali Outlet Shelf Is The Perfect Stage For Your Smart Devices
Review: “I love this shelf. It was easy to install and it does the job of keeping Alexa out of the way.” – Tidy House
Image source: amazon.com, Tidy House
#14 May The Forks Be With You! These Lightsaber Chopsticks Will Make Mealtime An Epic Battle Against Hunger
Review: “OK these chopsticks might not be the easiest to use but that’s not why anyone is buying them! These are so much fun! Bright, colorful, all they need is the sound effect but you can add that yourself!” – Stillwater
Image source: amazon.com, Tee
#15 Three Ports? More Like Three Lifelines For Your Dying Tech! This Ugreen Nexode Rg Is A Multi-Device Charging Fiesta
Review: “Got this for my phone, tablet, and switch. They all charge great and fast with this. I love the LCD screen which tells me when charging is over. It’s very compact and easy to pack in my bag for travel.” – Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Customer
#16 A Magnetic Phone Holder For Laptop Is The Multitasking Wingman Your Productivity Dreams Are Made Of – Keeping Your Phone Within Sight And Freeing Up Desk Space For Your Next Big Project
Review: “This magnet is very strong. It holds my phone with the cover on it. It’s great to have my phone next to my computer so I can multitask. When you are done, you can swing it back to the top of your computer. It’s a great product, and I would buy it again.” – Reviews by ILoveAmazon15
Image source: amazon.com, Reviews by ILoveAmazon15
#17 Your Videos Are About To Get A Technicolor Makeover With These Ulanzi Vl49 Rgb Video Lights – It’s Like A Disco Party For Your Camera!
Review: “Awesome product I can’t believe I paid like 24$ for this thing it’s a game changer, the colors, controls, and dimmer are awesome and it charges quickly and also has a long life” – Justbuyinguy
Image source: amazon.com, Clinton,chidera
#18 Finally, A Way To Keep Your Phone Juiced Up And Your Coffee Safe From Spills – This Cup Holder Tray With Wireless Phone Charging Station Is A Multitasking Marvel
Review: “This little thing is so cool. Recently had a sick kiddo and this was perfect to keep her phone charged, drink and a snack handy. Highly recommend” – Heather Pope
Image source: amazon.com, Heather Pope
#19 Your Keys Are Playing Hide-And-Seek Again? Tile Bluetooth Trackers Are Here To Say, “Gotcha!”
Review: “I bought these to help me keep track of my my frequently lost items. The sound played is plenty loud so they’re easy to find. Battery life is plenty long and the Tile App is so easy to use on my phone. I am a big fan of all Tile products.” – Michelle Eisenhauer
Image source: amazon.com, Paul Kim
#20 A Super Loud Alarm Clock On Wheels Will Have You Leaping Out Of Bed Like A Startled Gazelle, Ready To Conquer The Day
Review: “This will make you jump outta bed to turn off which then wakes you.” – Amazon customer
Image source: amazon.com, Alex martin
