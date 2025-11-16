Hey Pandas, What Would You Do If You Had A Lot Of Money? (Closed)

Just curious.
I’d spend the rest of my life at university studying all the subjects I’m interested in, while living on a lifestyle block with lots of animals, and a workshop.
Clear my debts. Make sure my kids have a nest egg for their future. I’d buy my mum a new car. I buy my self a house and a decent car. And I’d find a really worthy charity and donate to them. Maybe not money but maybe a food bank or soup kitchen. Try to make a change somewhere
Pay off my new husband’s farm so we could be together before the five years left to pay on it.
I would pay off all of my bills, first and foremost. Husband and I would love to open a pit bull mixes sanctuary/ rescue facility so with the remaining money, we would be able to make our dream place happen. We already decided we are calling it “GO, DOG, GO!”
Would depend how much. But the usual – retire, move, look after family & friends and donate to animal charities.
Obviously do the usual stuff first: get rid of debts, put money aside for my kids, give some to family members, buy land and a hobby farm. BUT, if I had way more than that (like bajillions), I would set up a place (either online or in-person) where people would tell me their stories, and I would give them money. Back in the day of yellow pages, it would have been easier to randomly select them that way, so I have to settle for an “application” process that’s fake cuz you’d get it anyways. :)
Im assuming this means enough money that all my responnsibilities arre accounted forrr and i still have bank. In that case i would 1. Travel the world 2. Buy undeveloped lots off land and keep them that way for nature’s sake and 3. Have a fresh box of crayons forr each time i want to color…
Beyond the buying stupid s**t for myself, finding a comfortable home and taking care of some medical concerns, I’d be the best gift-giver to those close to me. Finding unique items that are perfect for my loved ones sounds like such pleasure. I do it small scale now, but I see the possibilities of ramping it up.
Pay off all of my debts. Hoard away some money in safe, away from greedy banks. Invest in some nicer clothes and an awesome haircut. Go out and find a great, better job. Take a college course. Keep adding to the hoard (f**k you banks). Go see my bf in UK in first class. Bring him back for his own vacation. And then keep saving for the big move to UK.
I’d get myself a house and would never worry about future again. I’d travel the world. I’d adopt a couple of dogs and one cat. I’d donate some to the charity where I volunteer. I’d drink way more and better wine…
I wanna say give it away,but I could spend it on c**p knowing me
If I wrong the $1.2b mega million lottery buy a small comfortable place, a nicer car and get an honest and reputable accountant to take care of my family and close friends needs and wants.
Go to Japan. I want to go almost everywhere there! I have dreamed of going there since I was about 10. I would also help my parents pay off things.
Give it to my parents. I trust them to do what’s right with it. Not sure what I could buy that my parents wouldn’t get me if I asked and they had a ton of money (I’m not spoiled; all I want in life is books, notebooks, and pens).
Run for almost any kind of office to do what I can to make my awful country better if you couldn’t gués I live in America 🫤
Depends on the definition of lot of money. Couple million, pay all debt, put some for the step kids in trust, and travel. Couple billion? I’m looking into how to provide meaningful support to those less fortunate. No space travel:)
If I were an adult I’d get myself a modest little house with enough room for me and my animals, plus a library/craft room. And then I’d donate what I didn’t need to charity.
Travel the world
I would pay for Americans to come to the uk for abortions
I do have a lot of money. I’ve got more food than I can eat, I’ve got a roof over my head and clothes on my back. I’m rich.
If we’re talking millions of dollars, first, I would pay off my student loans. I would give my mom a nice sum of cash. Same thing with my brother and sister in law who have a baby and a mortgage. Then, I would buy a nice apartment. Put the rest of the money in bonds, high yield savings, investments. Travel the world with my husband, develop my current hobbies, and do volunteer works on the side.
