12 Of The Coolest Offices In The World

Some offices can be tedious and stifling, but definitely not these – we made a list of the freshest and most well-designed office spaces in the world.

Not all workspaces were created equal – some can reduce workers’ morale while others can keep them happy and inspire them to be more energetic and creative. For companies like Google, which require smart, innovative and in-demand workers, such offices offer a competitive edge when trying to attract young and intelligent employees.

There are many different ways to make office design cater to its workers. Some of these workspaces feature athletic equipment that helps workers reduce stress or get their blood flowing (which is always important if you sit behind a desk all day). Other cool offices feature lounges where workers can relax, enjoy the corporate perks, and feel at home. At some, the cool office designs encourage workers to think more creatively or playfully.

Some of the ideas used in these offices overlap with the list of amazing home design ideas we’ve written about, while others are specific to a work environment. This makes sense, however, since offices can sometimes seem like a second home!

Do you work in a workspace as neat as the Google office? Feel free to share images of your workspace in the comments!

Selgas Cano Architecture Office

Image credits: iwan.com

Image credits: iwan.com

Image credits: iwan.com

Google

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Inventionland Design Factory

Image credits: ivldesign.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: ivldesign.com

Image credits: ivldesign.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Pallotta Teamworks

Image credits: clivewilkinson.com

Image credits: clivewilkinson.com

Image credits: clivewilkinson.com

Dropbox

Image credits: customspaces.com

Image credits: customspaces.com

Image credits: customspaces.com

Image credits: customspaces.com

Airbnb

Image credits: customspaces.com

Image credits: customspaces.com

Image credits: customspaces.com

Image credits: customspaces.com

Facebook

Image credits: customspaces.com

Image credits: customspaces.com

Image credits: customspaces.com

Image credits: customspaces.com

Nokia

Image credits: customspaces.com

Image credits: customspaces.com

Image credits: customspaces.com

Image credits: customspaces.com

Urban Outfitters

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Lego

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: ottenki-serogo.livejournal.com

Image credits: ottenki-serogo.livejournal.com

Zynga

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

Image credits: officesnapshots.com

White Mountain Office

Image credits: af-la.com

Image credits: af-la.com

Image credits: af-la.com

Image credits: af-la.com

