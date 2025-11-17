Hey Pandas, What’s Your Experience With “Love At First Sight”? (Closed)

I was just wondering. I know some don’t think the romantic version is real, but have you ever talked to or looked at someone and felt something go off inside you? Like something clicked? Or maybe it wasn’t immediate, and it clicked after you got to know the person. Whether romantic or platonic or something in between…
#1
heck i’m so desperate i fall in love with the first cute person i see so 💀
#2
Love at first sight with someone, didn’t pursue it and now have outgrown my crush on them.
Now I’m crushing on a girl who I absolutely hated at one point, and she hated me too. We resolved everything, but we’re still not close at all, just walking our separate paths.
#3
Saw her for the first time last year and thought she looked very pretty. I just realised that I have a crush on her. She’s very smart, artistic, talented, kind, funny and amazing!
#4
My first experience with love at first sight was through text =D strange, I know. I get it a lot, actually. Crushes on people based on personality or quality time with them, rather than looks. I distinctly remember being on a public online chat with people, and interacting with my future friends on there. Anytime I interacted with him I felt an odd connection. We just clicked. I’m a cowardly chicken though so nothing has really happened between us T-T he might’ve liked me, but his feelings could be long gone by now.
Another time was just as odd and strange. DONT GET ME WRONG: I don’t mean this in a romantic way. I was walking in the airport, walking with my mom to get some food, when I saw a coach. We locked eyes for a moment and in an instant I saw kindness in his face. Inexplicably. I was baffled. Something about his face was just, I dunno. I had one second to look at his face and immediately knew he was kind? Even though he wasn’t smiling.
I also saw a new kid a few months ago, and instantly developed a crush on him. Overtime I realized he was too much like my sister, which is a turn off because my sister is far too emotional, loud, and needy for me. We were never friends, and I think he thought I didn’t like him because if we had eye contact, I maintained my passive expression which looks… eh. I think it makes people think I’ll hurt them if they talk to me =D
#5
My experience with love at first sight was with my boyfriend, we met one day on Roblox and we started chatting, and he asked me if I wanted to be friends with him, and I said yes, because I seriously need more friends, and he thought my jokes were hilarious. When I first met him I immediately knew I had a crush on him, but I tried to deny that because I thought I was straight, but a few months later I admitted my crush to him and he admitted his crush on me, then we became boyfriends, and I admitted to him that I was actually transgender and gay, and he said he loves me regardless, it doesn’t matter to him, he thinks that I’m a shining star. And I talked to his older sister and she said that I made her brother really really happy, and she hopes that our relationship lasts forever. I’m a lucky duck, I have a great relationship with my boyfriend, I’m open about my sexuality, and I was brave enough to come out as transgender.
