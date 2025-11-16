I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

I draw, paint, animate, make terrible decisions, messes…and my cats watch me do it. Never once have they tried to stop me. They are enablers deserving of gushy food, open window bird viewing, and chin scritches. So on and on I go. I make, I throw my art into the void, run away, make more. Between each step, stop to pet the cat, and contemplate doing something stupid.
I always return to the art. Nothing in this world has the strength of the force to suck me in like a ballpoint pen and a sketch book. …Or my stylus and drawing board cause I’m modern and fancy these days.
Check out these fantastical arts and check me out on socials if you just want a laugh or something fun to look at in your feeds. Thanks for being here.
More info: campsite.bio
IRL my cat just steals my paint brushes and runs off with them
I drew a really good waffle. Then paired it with a terrible joke
Sometimes fans send me pictures of their cats. I love when they do that! Sharing inspiration is love
Sometimes I just caption my own cats. This is Steve. He has deep thoughts
Me: show me your cat and tell me something about him. Fan: this is connor, he loves sitting under beards and farting
This is an upgrade of the first time I doodled this character. I try to remember to redraw this one each year on our anniversary
My cats are obsessed with fresh produce. They practically dive into my reusable grocery bags to find the freshies
I frickin love punk rock. Sometimes I draw album art spoofs
Do not miss a single snoot. They get jealous
If Squirrely Dan was a cat
Punk Turkey is Whisky’s dad. They have an antagonistically loving relationship at times. So normal cat and servant stuff
Ever play too much DND (yea right) and everything that happens you want to roll a check for it? Looking for snacks? Roll investigation…
STEVE!!!!! PSA- your cat needs to chew, give him proper things or hide your monitor
From a fan. Her beloved void likes to perch on her laptop. Why are there not laptop shaped cat beads? Or are there…
I refuse to insist that we all have a good day every day. Sometimes I want to put my head down and let the cat try to smother me
There’s an animated short that follows this comic. Find me on insta/tiktok/fb (whiskykitteeeeee) to see it
Yeah. My cats want the corns. Offer your cat some corn. They might like it! Corn is great
I did a bunch of call and response set ups with these guys. Pics from a fan of her 3 kitties
This is Jinx, aka FATCAT! He belongs to a friend and I am his biggest fan. He went to SPACE
This is from that one time when I almost got sued
Ever wake up like this?
There’s a tiny cat in my drink and I am ok with this
Me when I see a weird donut
Whisky really gets into his elaborate set ups. Feel free to steal this one. Go hide under a blanket and yell
Steve loves sticks. So much. Remember that proper chewing thing? Yeah…
If you’ve never experienced aggressive armpit grooming, I cannot recommend it less
The cats said this is what you need. Look at their booty holes
This is my son Rudy. He attacks brooms. Plays fetch with receipts. Is a thief
And he has really cute tiny peets
Steve is beautiful. And oh so derpy. “If a mullet was a cat, that’s Steve.” Thanks for popping thru. Cheers
