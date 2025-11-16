I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

by

I draw, paint, animate, make terrible decisions, messes…and my cats watch me do it. Never once have they tried to stop me. They are enablers deserving of gushy food, open window bird viewing, and chin scritches. So on and on I go. I make, I throw my art into the void, run away, make more. Between each step, stop to pet the cat, and contemplate doing something stupid.

I always return to the art. Nothing in this world has the strength of the force to suck me in like a ballpoint pen and a sketch book. …Or my stylus and drawing board cause I’m modern and fancy these days.

Check out these fantastical arts and check me out on socials if you just want a laugh or something fun to look at in your feeds. Thanks for being here.

More info: campsite.bio

IRL my cat just steals my paint brushes and runs off with them

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

I drew a really good waffle. Then paired it with a terrible joke

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

Sometimes fans send me pictures of their cats. I love when they do that! Sharing inspiration is love

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

Sometimes I just caption my own cats. This is Steve. He has deep thoughts

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

Me: show me your cat and tell me something about him. Fan: this is connor, he loves sitting under beards and farting

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

This is an upgrade of the first time I doodled this character. I try to remember to redraw this one each year on our anniversary

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

My cats are obsessed with fresh produce. They practically dive into my reusable grocery bags to find the freshies

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

I frickin love punk rock. Sometimes I draw album art spoofs

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

Do not miss a single snoot. They get jealous

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

If Squirrely Dan was a cat

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

Punk Turkey is Whisky’s dad. They have an antagonistically loving relationship at times. So normal cat and servant stuff

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

Ever play too much DND (yea right) and everything that happens you want to roll a check for it? Looking for snacks? Roll investigation…

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

STEVE!!!!! PSA- your cat needs to chew, give him proper things or hide your monitor

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

From a fan. Her beloved void likes to perch on her laptop. Why are there not laptop shaped cat beads? Or are there…

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

I refuse to insist that we all have a good day every day. Sometimes I want to put my head down and let the cat try to smother me

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

There’s an animated short that follows this comic. Find me on insta/tiktok/fb (whiskykitteeeeee) to see it

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

Yeah. My cats want the corns. Offer your cat some corn. They might like it! Corn is great

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

I did a bunch of call and response set ups with these guys. Pics from a fan of her 3 kitties

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

This is Jinx, aka FATCAT! He belongs to a friend and I am his biggest fan. He went to SPACE

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

This is from that one time when I almost got sued

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

Ever wake up like this?

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

There’s a tiny cat in my drink and I am ok with this

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

Me when I see a weird donut

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

Whisky really gets into his elaborate set ups. Feel free to steal this one. Go hide under a blanket and yell

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

Steve loves sticks. So much. Remember that proper chewing thing? Yeah…

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

If you’ve never experienced aggressive armpit grooming, I cannot recommend it less

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

The cats said this is what you need. Look at their booty holes

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

This is my son Rudy. He attacks brooms. Plays fetch with receipts. Is a thief

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

And he has really cute tiny peets

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

Steve is beautiful. And oh so derpy. “If a mullet was a cat, that’s Steve.” Thanks for popping thru. Cheers

I Made Over 300 Comics This Year And Posted Every Single One, Here Are Some Random Samples For Some Laughs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Millie Bobby Brown Stuns In Pajama Set After Becoming A Mom, But Comments Take A Disturbing Turn
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
This Family Started Doing ‘Real Life’ Christmas Cards 7 Years Ago And They Get Crazier As The Kids Grow Up
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Roommate Eats Man’s Food Without Asking, Calls Him A Monster After Allergy Sends Her To ER
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2025
Analyst Asked To Stock Snacks And Plan Parties, HR Says She “Ruined The Vibe” By Refusing Free Labor
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Mayans MC Episode 1
Everything We Know about Mayans MC Season 2 So Far
3 min read
May, 8, 2019
I Made Cool Lgbtqia Merch (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.