Critically Injured Kittens Found On Dubai Streets Make Incredible Recovery With Caring Vet

At just five weeks old, Teresita was found alone on the streets of Dubai, barely clinging to life. One of her ears was completely gone, and half of her face had been severely burned—injuries so extreme that it was hard to imagine how such a tiny kitten had survived at all. No one knows what happened to her, but it was clear she had already endured unimaginable pain before anyone had the chance to help.
Everything changed the moment she was brought to a veterinary clinic, where she met Louise—the veterinarian who refused to give up on her. What began as an emergency case quickly turned into something far deeper: a story of resilience, healing, and an unbreakable bond between a fragile kitten and the person who saw her not for her injuries, but for her chance at life.
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Teresita was found in critical condition and required immediate intensive care to survive
When Louise finally brought the kitten home, it marked the first time Teresita experienced true safety and a sense of belonging. But her journey to recovery was far from over.
In the months that followed, Teresita underwent two reconstructive surgeries performed by a head surgeon. These procedures helped restore fur coverage on her head and relieve tension around her right eye, allowing her to see more comfortably. Fur was carefully transferred from her shoulder to her face, which is why it now grows at a slightly different angle than the rest of her coat. Despite losing her entire right ear, her hearing developed completely normally, and today she responds instantly to even the faintest sounds.
As her body healed, her personality began to fully emerge. Teresita grew into a playful, affectionate, and endlessly curious cat. She spends her days bird-watching, obsessing over boxes, napping in cupboards, and “hunting” her toys before proudly presenting them to Louise as gifts. During the holidays, she has one very special role—climbing the Christmas tree to take the angel’s spot on top, a tradition she approaches with complete confidence. “She really believes she belongs up there,” Louise shared in an interview with Bored Panda.
She has also developed her own set of rules at home, especially when it comes to grooming. Teresita insists on a strict brushing routine that perfectly aligns with Louise’s schedule. “She has to be brushed every time I wash my hair,” Louise added. “It’s completely non-negotiable.”
Another injured kitten named Potito soon joined and found his place in the same home
Not long after Teresita settled into her new life, another tiny rescue kitten entered Louise’s world. Potito had been found by one of her clients, who cares for street cats despite having very limited resources. He was suffering from a severely infected right eye that ultimately had to be removed.
The moment Louise saw him, she didn’t hesitate; she already knew where he belonged. “At home with us,” she said.
Potito quickly revealed himself to be full of personality and boundless energy. Even with only one eye, his confidence and sharp reflexes were completely unaffected. He loves chasing sticks and stems with remarkable precision, proudly carrying them in his mouth like little trophies and racing back as if he’s just completed a successful hunt.
The two rescue cats formed a strong bond and became inseparable companions
At first, Teresita was cautious about her new little brother, unsure of this energetic newcomer suddenly sharing her space. But the hesitation didn’t last long. Before long, curiosity turned into connection, and the two quickly bonded—wrestling over boxes, playing endlessly, and following Louise everywhere like a tiny rescue-cat shadow team.
Because both cats love climbing, exploring, and observing the world from above, Louise created an enriched environment tailored to their needs. She installed wall-mounted climbing shelves, interactive elements, and a cat water fountain to support both their physical activity and mental stimulation. Each cat found their own way to enjoy the space—Potito racing confidently across the eight-seater sofa, while Teresita prefers balancing along chair edges as if they were tree branches, always seeking out the highest vantage points.
Louise also built a secure balcony enclosure so they could safely experience the outdoors, along with adding cat-safe palm plants indoors for extra enrichment. Even everyday moments became shared adventures—especially repotting days, when both cats eagerly “help” by digging into the soil and playing nearby.
“It was important to me that they could enjoy the outdoors safely,” Louise said. “Now they love spending time watching the birds together and basking in the sun,” she added.
Today, Teresita and Potito live as a perfectly imperfect rescue duo thriving together
Today, Teresita and Potito are inseparable. They spend their days exploring, playing, bird-watching, and quietly keeping Louise company, moving through life with a sense of ease that once seemed impossible. Despite everything they’ve been through, neither of them lets their past define them or slow them down.
Their story is a powerful reminder of how much can change through a single act of compassion. “A simple act of kindness can change a life forever,” Louise shared. “It didn’t just change their lives—it changed mine too. They taught me resilience and unconditional love,” the woman added.
From injured street kittens to deeply loved companions, their journey is proof that every animal deserves the chance to feel safe, cherished, and truly at home.
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