Hey Pandas, What’s Your Best LEGO Build?

Post your best Lego build, sets included!
#1 It’s A Home For My Baby Dragon Figurines! I Made It Completely On My Own Without Instructions. It Was More Than 4 Feet Long And Took About A Week Of Straight Building During The Summer. It’s Absolutely The Biggest Build I’ve Ever Done Without Instructions And I’m Super Proud Of It.
#2 Baby Yoda! You Don’t Understand How Proud I Am Of Building This. It Took Me 4 Hours! (I’m 13 Btw)
#3 LEGO Black Pearl
#4 Truck And Trailer I Made With No Instructions (Juice Box For Scale)
#5 My Brothers Destroyed My Set, I Remade It 10x’s Better
#6 My LEGO Hulkbuster Set….
#7 A Doll House That Can Open And Close Complete With Specific Characters Based On “A Doll’a House” By Henrik Ibsen. I Completed It In 2 Days For A School Project Due 2 Weeks Later.
