The Many Adventures Of Two Guinea Pigs And A Rabbit (10 Pics)

When it comes to traveling, I have one golden rule: if my guinea pigs can’t come, I won’t go. Lumpy and Eeyore love to go on frequent road trips across states. They are occasionally joined by their brother, Dot the rabbit.
Sunbathing at Pismo Beach, CA. Don’t forget the sunscreen
Oregon or Ore-gonna hit the road? We got exploring to do
Boise, Idaho… good donuts, not-so big potatoes
Eeyore saving the day in St. George, UT
Ye Old Faithful
Tranquil afternoon at Missoula, MT
You’re gonna hear her ROAR
Big Red Wagon in Spokane, WA
Looking for a place to eat at Salt Lake City, UT
Adventure is out there! Leave only footprints
