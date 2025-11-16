The Many Adventures Of Two Guinea Pigs And A Rabbit (10 Pics)

by

When it comes to traveling, I have one golden rule: if my guinea pigs can’t come, I won’t go. Lumpy and Eeyore love to go on frequent road trips across states. They are occasionally joined by their brother, Dot the rabbit.

Sunbathing at Pismo Beach, CA. Don’t forget the sunscreen

Oregon or Ore-gonna hit the road? We got exploring to do

Boise, Idaho… good donuts, not-so big potatoes

Eeyore saving the day in St. George, UT

Ye Old Faithful

Tranquil afternoon at Missoula, MT

You’re gonna hear her ROAR

Big Red Wagon in Spokane, WA

Looking for a place to eat at Salt Lake City, UT

Adventure is out there! Leave only footprints

Patrick Penrose
