Back In 1949, Kids Were Told To Draw Their Dads From Memory, These 8 Photos Show What Happened

by

In 1949, “Life” magazine published a photo series where kids were asked to draw their dads completely from memory. The photos show each child holding up their drawing next to their father, and the results are a mix of funny, sweet, and slightly chaotic.

Some drawings are full of big eyes, round heads, and crooked ties, while others look more like cartoons than real people. But the point wasn’t accuracy. What stands out is how each kid captured what mattered to them most, whether it was a pair of glasses, a certain hairstyle, or a big smile. It’s a simple and honest look at how kids see their dads.

Back In 1949, Kids Were Told To Draw Their Dads From Memory, These 8 Photos Show What Happened

More info: reddit.com

#1

Back In 1949, Kids Were Told To Draw Their Dads From Memory, These 8 Photos Show What Happened

Image source: JimatJimat

#2

Back In 1949, Kids Were Told To Draw Their Dads From Memory, These 8 Photos Show What Happened

Image source: JimatJimat

#3

Back In 1949, Kids Were Told To Draw Their Dads From Memory, These 8 Photos Show What Happened

Image source: JimatJimat

#4

Back In 1949, Kids Were Told To Draw Their Dads From Memory, These 8 Photos Show What Happened

Image source: JimatJimat

#5

Back In 1949, Kids Were Told To Draw Their Dads From Memory, These 8 Photos Show What Happened

Image source: JimatJimat

#6

Back In 1949, Kids Were Told To Draw Their Dads From Memory, These 8 Photos Show What Happened

Image source: JimatJimat

#7

Back In 1949, Kids Were Told To Draw Their Dads From Memory, These 8 Photos Show What Happened

Image source: JimatJimat

#8

Back In 1949, Kids Were Told To Draw Their Dads From Memory, These 8 Photos Show What Happened

Image source: JimatJimat

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
6 Relatively Unknown But Serious Side Effects Of Eating Watermelon Every Day
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2025
Is it Time to Cancel The Curse of Oak Island?
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2021
How I Met Your Mother 7.14: “46 Minutes” Review
3 min read
Jan, 17, 2012
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Review: The Monster In Plain Sight
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2016
Jedi Temple Challenge
Star Wars Officially has a Game Show Now: “Jedi Temple Challenge”
3 min read
Dec, 9, 2019
How Did Eleven Lose Her Powers and How Does This Affect Stranger Things Season Five?
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.