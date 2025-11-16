Hey Pandas, What’s Your AITA Question? (Closed)

When have you ever second guessed your reaction due to others? Gaslighting? Family? Etc.
#1
I’m really pissed off at this one person in English because he told me I couldn’t speak since I’m a girl but everyone else at my table laughed and now I feel like I should have found it funny. AITA?
#2
I made some posts and people downvoted me AITA?
#3
AITA for breaking up with my bf because I’m still hung on an ex?
#4
just, AITA. Thats it. I’m so scared that im a bad person
#5
AITA for not apologizing to the person I bullied in 6th grade?
I heavily bullied my classmate in sixth grade. My reason (not an excuse or justification) was because I was being abused at home, and he was very short so I felt I had power over him that I didn’t have anywhere else. My behavior was obviously unacceptable and I have thought about finding him on social media and apologizing.
But here’s the thing—I have since blocked out most of my childhood, so I don’t remember the specifics of what I did. All I can remember is that I harassed him for being short, but I don’t remember what exactly I said or did, how he responded, or the effect that it had. So I worry that apologizing for something I don’t remember might be worse than not apologizing at all. I’m not sure what to do.
#6
AITA for blowing up at a friends ex?
My(F) best friend(F) had an ex(F) and for the sake of her privacy we’ll call her Amy. So Amy, me, and my Best friend were all kind of friends. She wasn’t bad in any way, she was actually really nice. Then Amy suddenly broke up with my friend. She asked why and she said she wasn’t over an ex, then she said it was confusion, then she said there wasn’t love, THEN she said it had nothing to do with her ex, anyways, the stories changed alot. I finally blew up after she said she was calling another guy “babe” and saying “I love you” with hearts. They broke up a week ago. I got fed up and yelled at her, and now she’s playing victim. AITA?
Follow Us