Candace Owens Pushes Theory That Public Is Being Misled On Charlie Kirk’s Passing

Rightwing ideologue Candace Owens has surfaced with yet another controversial viewpoint; this time, alleging that Charlie Kirk was executed for his stance on Israel.
According to Owens, American millionaire Bill Ackman tried to steer Kirk toward a pro-Israel stance at a Hamptons sit-down prior to his passing.
But Kirk allegedly stuck by his guns, and this resilience, says Owens, upset Ackman to the point that “threats were made.”
Ackman has since indulged Owens and responded with a wordy denial on X.
Owens claims that Kirk was under immense political pressure for his criticism of Israel
On Episode 235 of her podcast, Owens cuts straight to the chase and alleges that Kirk was put down by people on his side of the American political divide.
One of her early points is a letter Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touted as an invitation offered to Kirk to visit Israel.
According to Owens, this was not merely a social gesture but a precursor to a warning.
She cuts to a snippet of Kirk having a spirited conversation with Megan Kelly about a month before he passed.
In the exchange, he declared his love for Israel but harped on the alleged pressure being imposed on him.
Former Fox host Tucker Carlson and Jewish comedian Dave Smith were named as people Kirk has hosted against the wishes of his benefactors
This pressure, according to Owens, stemmed from financiers threatening to pull their funding if Kirk allowed critics of Israel onto his show.
Trying to express these alleged pro-Israel sentiments, she claimed that these unnamed forces were questioning Kirk’s association with Dave Smith, a Jewish-American libertarian and comedian known for his critical outlook on the Jewish state.
Another alleged persona non grata hosted was Tucker Carlson, who is said to have compounded these purported shadowy figures’ negative outlook on himself at a Student Action Summit (SAS) hosted by Kirk between July 11 and 13 this year.
Carson called out Bill Ackman at one of Charlie Kirk’s events
According to Owens, the shadowy entity is billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, and he was brought to boot by Carlson at the Florida event when the latter said:
“How did Bill Ackman get $9 billion? Bill Ackman, a pretty impressive guy? I know Bill Ackman.”
Carlson went on to describe him as a “well connected, super aggressive” and claimed that while he deserved “a fair living like everybody else,” he accrued his $9 billion wealth because was “willing to do anything.”
“I don’t know why we have to pretend that’s good,” the former Fox personality claimed.
This same Ackman, according to Owens, staged an intervention in the Hamptons
Owen accused Bill Ackman of staging an intervention in the Hamptons “a month” before Kirk’s assassination.
The reason for said “intervention” was Charlie’s stance on Israel. There, according to Owens, Ackman was “very upset,” and “threats were made.”
She further noted that journalist Max Blumenthal had gone after Ackman for his response to her claims.
Ackman allegedly told him he had receipts to disprove Owen’s assertions, and this he later endeavored with a screenshot of a WhatsApp exchange between Kirk and himself.
Ackman has provided a WhatsApp conversation between himself and the late Kirk in a bid to disprove Owen’s assertions
The digital conversation shows a text bubble–presumably from Ackman–asking, “How are you?”
A response to this message was received from a sender named Charlie Kirk.
“I’m doing great,” they wrote. “Really enjoyed our time together last week. Thank you again for all you are doing.”
Ackman then suggests the two have dinner with their wives sometime in the future, and Kirk appears to agree.
Ackman categorically challenged Owens’ claims
In a text accompanying the screenshot, Ackman debunks another aspect of Owens’ story, saying:
“This was not a secret event and no one signed an NDA. Everyone including the Turning Point representatives who attended are totally free to share whatever they want about what took place and what was discussed.”
Ackman then called on members of the public to deal with their emotions in the wake of Kirk’s assassination, but not by constructing “conspiracy theories that can cause innocent people serious and potentially [fatal] harm.”
Despite the billionaire’s proof, a large section of the internet is unconvinced and leaning into Owen’s accusations
Ackman’s retaliation has since been met with mixed reactions.
Despite the billionaire’s proof, a large section of the internet is unconvinced and is leaning into Owens’ accusations
Ackman’s retaliation has since been met with mixed reactions.
One person who sees things Owens’ way wrote: “Why didn’t you provide ‘receipts’ days ago, when asked?” while another quipped: “Anyone can fake a text conversation. Look guys, Bill Clinton just texted me,” next to a screenshot of a message from a sender with the former president’s name.
“Sir, it’s time to bring legal action,” said another, rooting for the billionaire. “Owen’s will never stop no matter what you say or do online.”
Owens’ theory, as can be seen by the public’s reaction, is gaining traction
