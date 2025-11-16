35 Paintings That I’ve Created

My name is Angelika Belousova and I am an independent Russian-Ukrainian artist working under the pseudonym Iron Anjie.
Studying at art school, I realized that I have something to say to the world in my form, I want to convey vivid feelings with my works. One of the London galleries has published my work “Modern New Surrealism”. I believe that art should give hope, vivid emotions and faith.
These are the paintings I’ve created. Hope you like them!
More info: Instagram | artstation.com
#1 World Full Of Nothing
#2 Victory
#3 Ultra
#4 Summer Night
#5 St. Petersbourgh
#6 Roses
#7 Rock
#8 Palms
#9 Soul Garden
#10 Rock On
#11 Rainy London
#12 Rainy Day
#13 Pagoda
#14 Mountains
#15 Look
#16 Life
#17 Idyll
#18 Guitarist
#19 Guitar
#20 Ginger Cat
#21 Garden
#22 Earth And Galaxy
#23 Freedom
#24 Fiesta
#25 Feel
#26 Evening
#27 England
#28 Dream
#29 Disintegration
#30 Day After Day
#31 Autumn
#32 Brain Play
#33 Bridge Of Time
#34 Catch The Mind
#35 Coffee Time
