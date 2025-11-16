35 Paintings That I’ve Created

My name is Angelika Belousova and I am an independent Russian-Ukrainian artist working under the pseudonym Iron Anjie.

Studying at art school, I realized that I have something to say to the world in my form, I want to convey vivid feelings with my works. One of the London galleries has published my work “Modern New Surrealism”. I believe that art should give hope, vivid emotions and faith.

These are the paintings I’ve created. Hope you like them!

#1 World Full Of Nothing

#2 Victory

#3 Ultra

#4 Summer Night

#5 St. Petersbourgh

#6 Roses

#7 Rock

#8 Palms

#9 Soul Garden

#10 Rock On

#11 Rainy London

#12 Rainy Day

#13 Pagoda

#14 Mountains

#15 Look

#16 Life

#17 Idyll

#18 Guitarist

#19 Guitar

#20 Ginger Cat

#21 Garden

#22 Earth And Galaxy

#23 Freedom

#24 Fiesta

#25 Feel

#26 Evening

#27 England

#28 Dream

#29 Disintegration

#30 Day After Day

#31 Autumn

#32 Brain Play

#33 Bridge Of Time

#34 Catch The Mind

#35 Coffee Time

