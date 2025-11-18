Son Points Out Everyone Who Learned Sign Language For Sister, Upsets Parents

Involved parents contribute so much to their children’s happiness. They’re like a personal cheerleading squad, who encourage and motivate the kids to pursue their dreams and celebrate their achievements, creating an environment filled with unconditional love and support.
However, Reddit user Maleficent_Round1611 said that when his sister needed their old folks the most, they refused to step up. After the teenager lost her voice, the mom and dad didn’t bother to learn sign language, citing a lack of free time, and pushed her to find other ways to communicate with them.
The boy eventually confronted their parents about it, hoping to talk some sense into them, but everything resulted in a huge fight, so now he seeks an impartial take from the outside to help him gain a better understanding of the situation.
This teenager learned sign language to stay close to his sister, but their parents wouldn’t
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
So he sat them down and listed everyone else who had
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
Image source: Maleficent_Round1611
Learning sign language isn’t an easy feat, but the parents didn’t even try
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
According to the Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder, on average, it takes up to 8 years to become a master of American Sign Language (ASL).
But as Dr. William G. Vicars, Ed.D., (also widely known as “Dr. Bill”) who is the founder of ASL University, an online American Sign Language curriculum resource center, highlights, just like with any language, the time frames vary significantly among individuals.
Usually, “achieving fluency in American Sign Language (ASL) takes several years of dedicated study and practice. This typically involves taking multiple structured courses, consistent practice, immersion in the Deaf community, and ongoing learning,” Dr. Bill told Bored Panda. “Fluency encompasses not just vocabulary, but also the cultural nuances and grammatical structures unique to ASL.”
For easy everyday interactions, you only need a small portion of that.
“With focused study, many people can learn enough sign language to have simple conversations within a few months or even sooner,” he added. “Attending classes, practicing regularly, and engaging with Deaf individuals can accelerate this process. Online resources, like the ASL University, provide structured lessons that can help beginners start communicating basic ideas and phrases relatively quickly.”
Writer and polyglot Mathias Barra, who has also dabbled in it, thinks you don’t have to grind day in and day out to achieve that.
“It’s okay not to have learning a language your priority. All you need is to have it be a part of your life,” Barra explained. “Go back to it often and be consistent. Don’t push yourself too much if you want to avoid [feeling overwhelmed].”
“Make the language colorful by [forging] a real connection to it … As long as you’re heading toward a clear goal, you’re on the right path,” Barra added. “Every single language-learning journey will take you to its own magical place. I can assure you that more than anything else.”
Dr. Bill pointed out some factors which significantly enhance the speed of learning sign language:
“Learning sign language is not just about acquiring a new skill; it’s about bridging communication gaps and fostering inclusion,” Dr. Bill said. “Family members who make the effort to learn ASL can profoundly impact in a positive way their relationship with loved ones who use sign language.”
Unfortunately, judging from the original post, it sounds like the mom and dad weren’t interested in that and instead prioritized their own convenience.
As people reacted to his story, the teen joined the discussion in the comments
Follow Us