40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

by

Confidence and ignorance are a dangerous mix, and it can be especially potent when it comes to men who feel that they have the right to tell women what to do. On the /r/NotHowGirlsWork subreddit, moderators and contributors catalog the craziest cases of men (and, in odd cases, even women) sharing their most head-scratching takes on women’s minds, bodies and rights.

In the very best-case scenario, some of these might be ignorant but well-wishing ignorant men who are open to learning from their mistakes. In many cases, however, these may be representatives of darker online communities whose members can be affected by mental health issues and a downward spiral of hate against women.

We’ll break down what some of these communities are and the real-world dangers they may present to women below.

#1 An Oldie But Goodie

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Adventurous-Bid-7914

#2 “Instagram Wisdom”

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: vicious_veeva

#3 Pants Are Evil

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Unfair_Assumption_23

#4 Sure You Did And The Roast Xd

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Mr_Jackcity

#5 What A Piece Of S***t!

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: amungus45

#6 Why Aren’t Women More Superficial?

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: g1rlchild

#7 Another Alpha Male

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Unfair_Assumption_23

#8 Sir That Is Not How This Works

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Welcome2_TheInternet

#9 What The F**k Does That Mean 😭

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: GinoPaolinoooooo

#10 Finally Found One In The Wild

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: chasing_waterfalls86

#11 The Ever-Confusing Hymen

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: ramdamble

#12 Um?

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: mika_limon_08

#13 Don’t Miss Out Your Biology Classes!

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: amungus45

#14 Apparently We’re Bonded To Everyone

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: candycorn901

#15 Yes, Stick It Into My Urethra 😩

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Bobcat_5060

#16 Not How Abortions Work

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Windinthewillows2024

#17 Womens Bodies Aren’t Actually Theirs

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: flaminghotdex

#18 I Don’t Think Any Of These People Ever Go Outside

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: nipplequeefs

#19 I Need .. I Need… A Mother

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Unfair_Assumption_23

#20 “5min Of Continuons Sex”

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: PickyPouic

#21 Women In Their 20’s-30’s = Old Chunky Milk

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: taipoor

#22 Attractive Girlfriends Have Literally Thousands Of Other Options And Therefore Won’t Stay Faithful Apparently

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: littlegraveyardbat

#23 Of Course Some Men Think They Can Do This Better

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Cynthevla

#24 This Is Why We Need Sex Ed

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: FalconLynx13

#25 Wow, And I Had No Idea

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: plain_conflagration

#26 Saw This Gem On Fb Today

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: colmcmittens

#27 Found In The Wild

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: trotski83

#28 Vito Barbieri Thinks The Vagina Can Be Accessed By The Mouth? An Old But Good One

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Plenty_Lengthiness96

#29 Oh Yeah Women Are Only Here To Be The Beautiful Wifes Of Men

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: EnthusiasmLate8764

#30 Somehow I Just *know* This Boy Needs All Women To Get 2 Or 3 Stitches 😬😆

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Lana_Eve

#31 Women Don’t Use Computers

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: ramdamble

#32 A Groundbreaking Discovery Of Gspot By This Bozo

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: No_Profession_1098

#33 I Just Don’t Think There’s Any Research Backing That Up

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: aethericallum

#34 Bro What 😐

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Fijian_Souljah

#35 I Have No Words

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Keylesser

#36 Women Can’t Be Software Engineers, Apparently

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: aethericallum

#37 Another Guy Trying To Downplay Childbirth And Lying Horribly About It

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Tailz713

#38 I Love Being A Woman

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: cherishyour_solitude

#39 Why Is This Their First Thought ?!!

40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Squishybat101

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jeb Stuart No Longer Tied To The Assassin’s Creed Series
3 min read
Feb, 15, 2023
91-Year-Old Grandma Uses Microsoft Paint In A Way That Would Probably Surprise Even Its Developers (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are You Scared Of? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Current Favourite Song That You Are Obsessed With At The Moment? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
29 Answers To The Question “What’s A Women’s Thing Men Should Absolutely Start Doing?”
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Selling Tampa
3 min read
Dec, 3, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.