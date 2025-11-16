40 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Confidence and ignorance are a dangerous mix, and it can be especially potent when it comes to men who feel that they have the right to tell women what to do. On the /r/NotHowGirlsWork subreddit, moderators and contributors catalog the craziest cases of men (and, in odd cases, even women) sharing their most head-scratching takes on women’s minds, bodies and rights.
In the very best-case scenario, some of these might be ignorant but well-wishing ignorant men who are open to learning from their mistakes. In many cases, however, these may be representatives of darker online communities whose members can be affected by mental health issues and a downward spiral of hate against women.
We’ll break down what some of these communities are and the real-world dangers they may present to women below.
#1 An Oldie But Goodie
Image source: Adventurous-Bid-7914
#2 “Instagram Wisdom”
Image source: vicious_veeva
#3 Pants Are Evil
Image source: Unfair_Assumption_23
#4 Sure You Did And The Roast Xd
Image source: Mr_Jackcity
#5 What A Piece Of S***t!
Image source: amungus45
#6 Why Aren’t Women More Superficial?
Image source: g1rlchild
#7 Another Alpha Male
Image source: Unfair_Assumption_23
#8 Sir That Is Not How This Works
Image source: Welcome2_TheInternet
#9 What The F**k Does That Mean 😭
Image source: GinoPaolinoooooo
#10 Finally Found One In The Wild
Image source: chasing_waterfalls86
#11 The Ever-Confusing Hymen
Image source: ramdamble
#12 Um?
Image source: mika_limon_08
#13 Don’t Miss Out Your Biology Classes!
Image source: amungus45
#14 Apparently We’re Bonded To Everyone
Image source: candycorn901
#15 Yes, Stick It Into My Urethra 😩
Image source: Ok_Bobcat_5060
#16 Not How Abortions Work
Image source: Windinthewillows2024
#17 Womens Bodies Aren’t Actually Theirs
Image source: flaminghotdex
#18 I Don’t Think Any Of These People Ever Go Outside
Image source: nipplequeefs
#19 I Need .. I Need… A Mother
Image source: Unfair_Assumption_23
#20 “5min Of Continuons Sex”
Image source: PickyPouic
#21 Women In Their 20’s-30’s = Old Chunky Milk
Image source: taipoor
#22 Attractive Girlfriends Have Literally Thousands Of Other Options And Therefore Won’t Stay Faithful Apparently
Image source: littlegraveyardbat
#23 Of Course Some Men Think They Can Do This Better
Image source: Cynthevla
#24 This Is Why We Need Sex Ed
Image source: FalconLynx13
#25 Wow, And I Had No Idea
Image source: plain_conflagration
#26 Saw This Gem On Fb Today
Image source: colmcmittens
#27 Found In The Wild
Image source: trotski83
#28 Vito Barbieri Thinks The Vagina Can Be Accessed By The Mouth? An Old But Good One
Image source: Plenty_Lengthiness96
#29 Oh Yeah Women Are Only Here To Be The Beautiful Wifes Of Men
Image source: EnthusiasmLate8764
#30 Somehow I Just *know* This Boy Needs All Women To Get 2 Or 3 Stitches 😬😆
Image source: Lana_Eve
#31 Women Don’t Use Computers
Image source: ramdamble
#32 A Groundbreaking Discovery Of Gspot By This Bozo
Image source: No_Profession_1098
#33 I Just Don’t Think There’s Any Research Backing That Up
Image source: aethericallum
#34 Bro What 😐
Image source: Fijian_Souljah
#35 I Have No Words
Image source: Keylesser
#36 Women Can’t Be Software Engineers, Apparently
Image source: aethericallum
#37 Another Guy Trying To Downplay Childbirth And Lying Horribly About It
Image source: Tailz713
#38 I Love Being A Woman
Image source: cherishyour_solitude
#39 Why Is This Their First Thought ?!!
Image source: Squishybat101
Follow Us