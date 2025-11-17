Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Way Someone Has Broken Up With You Or Someone You Know? (Closed)

Please become one of my pandas and follow me.
#1
Technically we were as bad as the other.
I found out he was cheating on me in real-time at a music festival 3 hours away from a mutual friend. I, (having found out recently I have Bipolar) completely lost my s**t, drove the 3 hours down there, broke into the festival, stalked him for two hours to confirm what I’d been told, then completely ripped him a new arsehole in front of all our friends.
OK, that’s not too horrendous. Except then I outdid myself by taking a machete to his beloved car in the parking lot, drove 3 hours home, took over 100 sleeping pills to kill myself, then regretted it and tried to throw it all back up again. Ended up in the hospital anyway with my stomach pumped.
He changed the locks, stole 10k and my beloved dog from me and basically just went quiet and hoped I’d die quietly in the hospital.
So yeah, pretty s****y behavior from both of us but I still maintain that both he and his stupid f*****g car deserved it.
#2
Sort of just bullied me on the last week of being together and then physically abused me after breaking up with me, hate that guy.
#3
I was on a train, last one of the night. My stop is the end of the line so I sit there as the carriage slowly empties.
Just a little before 1am, with 8 stops still to go, it seems I’m the only person left in the carriage. I decide to lean my head against the cool window, close my eyes and doze the rest of the way.
Only moments later, I thought I heard a voice, I look around but can’t see anyone. Then I hear it again, clearer. It was a woman’s voice.
She sounded like she was crying, I heard her say ‘I’m sorry’, several times through her tears.
Then I spot a reflection in one of the windows further down. A young woman, around the same age as me, talking on her phone.
As she cries, she keeps apologising, then added ‘You don’t want to know, you don’t need to know, it’ll only make you feel worse’. After a brief pause, came an series of, ‘Please, no’ and ‘Don’t make me say it’.
After a while, she relented.
‘Fine! If you really want to know! Every time we had sex and I went to the bathroom afterwards, I wasn’t peeing! I was vomiting! I like you as a person but physically, you make me sick. When you touch me, I feel ill. I tried to get past it but I can’t.’
She got off at my stop, I asked her if she was alright. She said she felt terrible for saying it and thought that maybe she should have lied. I asked what was so terrible about him and she said that she honestly couldn’t put her finger on it, apparently he wasn’t a bad look guy, but something about his touch just turned her stomach. I said it was probably intuition and suggested she steer clear.
As we hit the lights of the exit, I noticed she had the most amazing eyes, I told her I thought so and offered my number in case she ever wanted to talk, or need help if her intuition turned out to be right.
She called me a few days later, we dated a while and I’m pleased to say, she never threw up once while I was seeing her.
#4
she said she was going to fight for the russian side of the war. ffs 😡
#5
Led him on for a good couple of months, then when he did ask her out, she left him on read for a week, before sending him a very long, strongly worded rejection on Christmas day.
#6
So we were at this week-long school trip, at bewl water. Me and four other girls were just lying in bed(different beds, not the same one) talking about one of the girls bf. She was saying how happy she were with him, when he bursts into the room, tells her ‘you’re dumped’ and leaves without explanation. She looks like she might cry but she can’t because she’s just too damn confused, and the rest of us just kinda sit there in shock..
#7
We were high school sweet hearts. Dated for 6 years then married for 7…I worked 3 jobs to make ends meet and she complained “you never go out with my friends and I anymore” all the time. I was tired all the time but I tried and tried. One night she wasn’t home when I got home from work. I text her “where are you?” Nothing…3 hours later her best friend’s car pulls up to our house and my wife at the time gets out, walks into the house and starts packing things…I’m so confused, what’s going on? “I’m divorcing you”…What? Why? What did I do? No answer…I’m happily married now with a child I would rot in hell for and could care less for my ex wife, but I still wonder, what did I do wrong?
#8
I was in ICU with double pneumonia and tubes coming out of my chest (to drain all the fluid). He never once called or came to see me. Apparently I was close to dying, per my mother. Once I got into a regular room at the hospital, I was well enough to check Facebook, and I see he’s moved a 24 yr old woman into our house, and all my stuff is at my grandmothers house. I called to ask WTF?? And he then accuses me of cheating bc he’d heard I had to have 2 blood transfusions and that this OBVIOUSLY means I had SOMETHING and needed to “clean my blood”…. This idiot is screaming at me about having some kind of STD and the only way to get rid of it is by getting a blood transfusion. He was a captain of a local fire dept…. And this stupid. Anyway, turns out he’d been cheating the whole time, and I ended up losing my home, my car, my job and my fiancé. Last one was actually welcomed; he was an alcoholic and abusive. Landed on my feet though, and a few yrs later I met my now husband who is the epitome of love and kindness. The loser that dumped me lost his job (he showed up drunk to an actual house fire), his home and has gone through 3 wives in the last 10 yrs. Karma really is sweet
#9
In 7th grade we were at a party in the RecRoom at a friends house. After about an hour I noticed Emily was in his lap and they were making out. And he was smirking at me. I was so shocked I didn’t do anything about it. Some kids told me I was really cool. I’m sure it seemed like I didn’t but it was publicly humiliating.
#10
We had been together for two years and had gotten engaged three months earlier. My sister and her kids had moved back into my house fleeing her abusive husband. He showed up trying to get her to come back and I intervened, and ended up in the hospital for about a week and a half getting reconstructive surgery on my face (he broke my eye orbital and so I needed a metal plate implanted) and he ended up in prison (after he got out of the hospital himself). During this time I had not really had much contact with my fiancé because of obvious reasons; it’s difficult to carry on a conversation when you are completely medicated out of your mind and in the hospital. My family had contacted her and let her know what was going on, but I got no visits no calls. I was trying to arrange make-up exams for my classes (it happened during mid-terms week) I got a long email from her, breaking the engagement. Reasons cited: I had been “ignoring her” (I was so heavily medicated that I put my shoes on before my socks once, apparently), her mother was uncomfortable with the fact that I’m a veteran and didn’t like me (we had never met), and I was “controlling” (we went to the beach during the summer. She had never been to the beach before and refused to believe me when I suggested that she should use sunscreen. She got badly sunburnt and got offended when I suggested that she take a long room temperature shower to draw the heat out and apply aloe lotion to help with the burn. )
TLDR; my ex-fiancé broke our engagement via email because I was in the hospital for stopping my sister’s violent and abusive ex-husband from killing her and her kids.
#11
My brother was broken up with by text, on his birthday!
#12
She told him they “didn’t have a spiritual connection,” but still wants to be friends.
Like girl, what are you expecting??? A lightening bolt from heaven whenever you are together? Some overwhelming “feeling” of rightness?
Idk.
#13
long time ago and i was a little kid so the relationship almost didn’t count, but i got kicked in the shins rolled down a hill and then had rumors spread. this sounds bad but i was in 4th grade. still have a scar in my arm from it tho. my first gf to.
