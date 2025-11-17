Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Summer Camp Experience You’ve Ever Had? (Closed)

by

I hope it wasn’t awful. Share your stories.

#1

Alright so-the camp all in all was awesome and I had a great time, but this one thing was TERRIBLE. I went to a sailing camp once, and we used those Sunfish boats. The sunscreen they had was expired, and so me and the other ten people in my unit were out on the water from 10-2 with expired suncreen. We were SO burnt. The camp nurse thankfully was near our platform tents, so we made a nightly trek after showering to get aloed up.

#2

2nd day, I got stung in the back of the leg.
Absolute buffon kicked me in the shin

#3

Girl Scout camp. Knew 0 about camping. I never heard of an outhouse. It’s a wooden shack with a hole in a bench area. Bonus is spiders and varmints. I prefer clean porcelain with running water.

