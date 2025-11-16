7 Embroidered Pet Portraits I’ve Done Recently

by

I’m an embroidery artist specializing in beginner-friendly embroidered art. I want to spread how fulfilling and calming this creative activity is and show you that you can do it too! Seriously, you don’t need to have done it before to get beautiful results. With good instructions and quality supplies, you can also create your own embroidery hoop art!

These are some of the outline pet portraits I’ve embroidered recently. I can make one for you or you can make your own with my personalized portrait embroidery kits. With my embroidery kits, I’ll do the drawing and send you the supplies and design for you to finish the embroidery yourself.

Which is your favorite?

More info: theartistslab.co.uk

#1 Diesel

#2 Dee Dee

#3 Mittens

#4 Ayda & Woody

#5 Marley

#6 Buster

#7 Lord John

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
