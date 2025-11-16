86 Wrist Tattoo Ideas That Make A Statement

Gone are the days of boring old ankle or bicep tattoos depicting dolphins and yin-yang signs – wrist tattoos are the new “it.” But what do they look like and are they good enough for you? Well, check out our article dedicated to wrist tattoos, and let’s find out!

Be as it may, the wrist is a prime location for cool tattoos because it’s both easily visible and easy to conceal. This means you can show off your ink to your heart’s content or cover it up when you’re feeling a bit more buttoned-up. Plus, these tattoos are super versatile – you can go for small wrist tattoo designs or opt for something bold and colorful.

But let’s not forget about the pain factor here. Wrist tattoos can be a bit of a doozy in the ouchie department, so if you’re averse to needles or have a low pain tolerance, you might want to think twice before taking the plunge. But hey, no meaningful wrist tattoo comes pain-free, right? It’s all worth it in the end!

In terms of the tattoo designs here, the sky’s the limit. From simple, minimalist tattoo designs to intricate, detailed artwork, there’s something out there for everyone. Just make sure you do your research and find a reputable artist who knows their stuff – the last thing you want is a wonky, poorly executed tattoo that you’ll regret for the rest of your life.

Ready to take a look at our wrist tattoo gallery? If so, you know the drill – scroll on down below, vote for the unique tattoo designs you think are worthy of finding their way to the top of this list, and share this article with your ink-mad friends.

#1 Phrase Wrist Tattoo

“I got this in honor of my sister who recently passed from cancer. I was able to get her writing traced and out on my wrist.”

Image source: bacardibeast

#2 Crossed Banana Wrist Tattoo

“The tattoo is better than the original art piece.”

Image source: theartoftattooingofficial

#3 Chrome Anchor Wrist Tattoo

“Looks like chrome.”

Image source: __yyhyy__

#4 Cornflower Bracelet Wrist Tattoo

Image source: carrot.tattoo

#5 Infinity Bracelet Wrist Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_giho_

#6 Symbols Wrist Tattoo

“I was at a wedding and met a woman with the same wrist tattoos as me.”

Image source: smiller67

#7 Bracelet Wrist Tattoo

Image source: black_ram_tattoo

#8 Small Wrist Hedgehog Wrist Tattoo

“Small wrist hedgehog, my first!”

Image source: BaffledHedgehog

#9 Sea Lovers Wrist Tattoo

Image source: lapaotatua

#10 Cat Wrist Tattoo

Image source: zezitattoo

#11 Easter Wrist Tattoo

Image source: cha_inktattoo

#12 Couple Wrists Tattoo

“Tattoos my boyfriend I got on our wrists.”

Image source: californialisticSexy

#13 Mushroom Guy Tattoo On Wrist

Image source: kermadii

#14 Small Cup Of Tea Tattoo

Image source: imfine_tat_

#15 Medical Wrist Tattoo

Image source: inksmithtattooclonmel_official

#16 Mountains Tattoo On The Wrist

“God is greater than the highs and lows.”

Image source: goldensparrow_tattoos

#17 Anatomical Heart Tattoo

Image source: Breadfail

#18 Bulldog Wrist Tattoo

Image source: baby_ink_

#19 Ornamental Wrist Jewelry Tattoo

Image source: ghazal_jafari_tattoo_art

#20 Matching Floral Tattoos For Sisters

“Most adorable matching floral tattoos for sisters.”

Image source: rebekka_anne_tattoos

#21 Baby Yoda Wrist Tattoo

Image source: luisrosado69

#22 Sun And Moon Wrists Tattoos

“May the sun bring you energy by day, may the moon restore you by night.”

Image source: mel_inklab

#23 Diamond Wrist Tattoo

“Finally got the plumbob tattoo I’ve always wanted on my wrist! Couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Image source: Rat_29

#24 Word Tattoo With Negative Semicolon On Left Wrist

Image source: BigHotHamburger

#25 Rose Wrist Tattoo

Image source: 420gucciqueen

#26 Couple Sign Tattoos

Image source: squirrels_mcgee

#27 Tribal Cuffs Wrist Tattoo

“I had the pleasure to mark this powerful Māori womban with some tribal cuffs.”

Image source: kriyaluna

#28 Tree Dove Silhouettes Wrist Tattoo

Image source: jackattackjake

#29 Lose My Head If It Wasn’t Attached

“Lose my head if it wasn’t attached.”

Image source: dabofinkperth

#30 Luna Moth Wrist Tattoo

Image source: quitemysterious

#31 Espeon Tattoo On Wrist

Image source: natdva

#32 Wrist To Elbow Tree, Celtic Knots And Birds Tattoo

Image source: teddyballgame9

#33 Symbols Wrists Tattoos

Image source: Daramgaria

#34 Owl Wrist Tattoo

“My new owl on left wrist, wraps round quite a bit do you can’t see everything.”

Image source: feeelcc

#35 Phrase And Symbol Wrist Tattoo

Image source: ash-leg2

#36 Broken Clock Wrist Tattoo

“Even a broken clock is right twice.”

Image source: wet.paint.tattoo

#37 Matching Tattoos With Phrase

Image source: tattoo.phoebe

#38 Job Wrist Tattoo

“When your job is a part of who you are.”

Image source: moreastudio

#39 Arrow Wrist Tattoo

Image source: 24monkeygirl

#40 Cute Little Black Koi Fish Tattoo

Image source: lucente.tattoos

#41 Branches Around Wrist Tattoo

Image source: Maven_Calore

#42 Single Line Wrist Tattoo

Image source: juniejunie_tattoo

#43 Two Lil Horses On The Run Tattoo

Image source: billythekidtattoo

#44 Word Wrist Tattoo

Image source: custominkedproductions_

#45 Meaningful Wrist Tattoo

Image source: sutattoopiercing

#46 Tiny Triquetra Tattoo

Image source: adammeaneytattoo

#47 Wrist Ornament Tattoo

Image source: scharlatan_ink

#48 Small Saturn Tattoo On Wrist

Image source: kyongj

#49 Mom And Dad Wrist Tattoo

Image source: walk.ink.benalmadena

#50 Couple Wrist Tattoos

Image source: tatbain

#51 Fineline Hearts Tattoo

Image source: hamstattoo

#52 Angel Wings 444 Tattoo

Image source: elusive_pmu_tattoo

#53 Olive Branch Wrist Tattoo

Image source: hels.tattoo

#54 Wrist Tattoo – Birds

Image source: sailorstar19

#55 Wrist Lock Tattoo

Image source: macbrooksart

#56 Meaningful Tattoo

Image source: macktennant_tattoo

#57 Symbol Wrist Tattoo

“Do you think it will improve his strength?”

Image source: bad.little.boy.tattoo

#58 Bracelets With Cross Wrist Tattoo

More Cross Tattoos here

Image source: kluseczka.tattoo

#59 Word Wrist Tattoo

Image source: antokyo.ink

#60 Gradient Lines Tattoo Around Wrist

Image source: Iiri92

#61 Wrist Band With Tree Tattoo

Image source: CaucasianRice

#62 Word Wrist Tattoo

“My first one on the wrist (2012).”

Image source: beay22

#63 Shell Wrist Tattoo

Image source: dinky_inksy

#64 Small Symbol Wrist Tattoo

Image source: miarose_ink

#65 Matching Tattoos Of Heartbeat

Image source: oconnorhollyx

#66 Matching Wrist Tattoos

Image source: rubstats

#67 Two Controllers On The Side Of Wrists

Image source: DongerKnowsAll

#68 Beautiful Rose Tattoo On Wrist

Image source: ChesterBrassAudio

#69 Watch Wrist Tattoo

Image source: hercta

#70 Angel Wings Tattoo

Image source: youdlauren

#71 Alien Wrist Small Tattoo

“Aliens are real.”

Image source: spookyflwr

#72 Phrase Wrist Tattoo

Image source: alliehorcher

#73 Shining Baby Stars Tattoos

Image source: scotty_rotten_tattooer

#74 Eye Wrist Tattoo

Image source: shivansh_tattooz

#75 Simple Thread Around Wrist Tattoo

“Simplicity is queen.”

Image source: marvinbenzoni

#76 Clover Tattoo Around Wrist

Image source: sarabananatattoo

#77 Skull Tattoo

Image source: melvin_tattoos

#78 Date Wrist Tattoo

Image source: aragonals_tattoos

#79 Feather Tattoo Design On Wrist

Image source: nesh_tattoos

#80 Random Number Tattoo

Image source: tattoo_stylealeksis

#81 Small Wrist Tattoos

Image source: reddit.com

#82 Memorial Wrist Band Tattoo

“Memorial wrist band tattoo for my mum.”

Image source: RevElliotSpenser

#83 Simple Signs Tattoo On Wrists

Image source: bobstattoos

#84 Techno Tattoo

Image source: W01ves9653

#85 Sign Tattoo On Wrist

“My first tattoo on my wrist.”

Image source: iEmHollywood

#86 Eyeball Tattoo

Image source: fr3saspodridas

