86 Wrist Tattoo Ideas That Make A Statement

Gone are the days of boring old ankle or bicep tattoos depicting dolphins and yin-yang signs – wrist tattoos are the new “it.” But what do they look like and are they good enough for you? Well, check out our article dedicated to wrist tattoos, and let’s find out!
Be as it may, the wrist is a prime location for cool tattoos because it’s both easily visible and easy to conceal. This means you can show off your ink to your heart’s content or cover it up when you’re feeling a bit more buttoned-up. Plus, these tattoos are super versatile – you can go for small wrist tattoo designs or opt for something bold and colorful.
But let’s not forget about the pain factor here. Wrist tattoos can be a bit of a doozy in the ouchie department, so if you’re averse to needles or have a low pain tolerance, you might want to think twice before taking the plunge. But hey, no meaningful wrist tattoo comes pain-free, right? It’s all worth it in the end!
In terms of the tattoo designs here, the sky’s the limit. From simple, minimalist tattoo designs to intricate, detailed artwork, there’s something out there for everyone. Just make sure you do your research and find a reputable artist who knows their stuff – the last thing you want is a wonky, poorly executed tattoo that you’ll regret for the rest of your life.
Ready to take a look at our wrist tattoo gallery?
#1 Phrase Wrist Tattoo
“I got this in honor of my sister who recently passed from cancer. I was able to get her writing traced and out on my wrist.”
Image source: bacardibeast
#2 Crossed Banana Wrist Tattoo
“The tattoo is better than the original art piece.”
Image source: theartoftattooingofficial
#3 Chrome Anchor Wrist Tattoo
“Looks like chrome.”
Image source: __yyhyy__
#4 Cornflower Bracelet Wrist Tattoo
Image source: carrot.tattoo
#5 Infinity Bracelet Wrist Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_giho_
#6 Symbols Wrist Tattoo
“I was at a wedding and met a woman with the same wrist tattoos as me.”
Image source: smiller67
#7 Bracelet Wrist Tattoo
Image source: black_ram_tattoo
#8 Small Wrist Hedgehog Wrist Tattoo
“Small wrist hedgehog, my first!”
Image source: BaffledHedgehog
#9 Sea Lovers Wrist Tattoo
Image source: lapaotatua
#10 Cat Wrist Tattoo
Image source: zezitattoo
#11 Easter Wrist Tattoo
Image source: cha_inktattoo
#12 Couple Wrists Tattoo
“Tattoos my boyfriend I got on our wrists.”
Image source: californialisticSexy
#13 Mushroom Guy Tattoo On Wrist
Image source: kermadii
#14 Small Cup Of Tea Tattoo
Image source: imfine_tat_
#15 Medical Wrist Tattoo
Image source: inksmithtattooclonmel_official
#16 Mountains Tattoo On The Wrist
“God is greater than the highs and lows.”
Image source: goldensparrow_tattoos
#17 Anatomical Heart Tattoo
Image source: Breadfail
#18 Bulldog Wrist Tattoo
Image source: baby_ink_
#19 Ornamental Wrist Jewelry Tattoo
Image source: ghazal_jafari_tattoo_art
#20 Matching Floral Tattoos For Sisters
“Most adorable matching floral tattoos for sisters.”
Image source: rebekka_anne_tattoos
#21 Baby Yoda Wrist Tattoo
Image source: luisrosado69
#22 Sun And Moon Wrists Tattoos
“May the sun bring you energy by day, may the moon restore you by night.”
Image source: mel_inklab
#23 Diamond Wrist Tattoo
“Finally got the plumbob tattoo I’ve always wanted on my wrist! Couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Image source: Rat_29
#24 Word Tattoo With Negative Semicolon On Left Wrist
Image source: BigHotHamburger
#25 Rose Wrist Tattoo
Image source: 420gucciqueen
#26 Couple Sign Tattoos
Image source: squirrels_mcgee
#27 Tribal Cuffs Wrist Tattoo
“I had the pleasure to mark this powerful Māori womban with some tribal cuffs.”
Image source: kriyaluna
#28 Tree Dove Silhouettes Wrist Tattoo
Image source: jackattackjake
#29 Lose My Head If It Wasn’t Attached
“Lose my head if it wasn’t attached.”
Image source: dabofinkperth
#30 Luna Moth Wrist Tattoo
Image source: quitemysterious
#31 Espeon Tattoo On Wrist
Image source: natdva
#32 Wrist To Elbow Tree, Celtic Knots And Birds Tattoo
Image source: teddyballgame9
#33 Symbols Wrists Tattoos
Image source: Daramgaria
#34 Owl Wrist Tattoo
“My new owl on left wrist, wraps round quite a bit do you can’t see everything.”
Image source: feeelcc
#35 Phrase And Symbol Wrist Tattoo
Image source: ash-leg2
#36 Broken Clock Wrist Tattoo
“Even a broken clock is right twice.”
Image source: wet.paint.tattoo
#37 Matching Tattoos With Phrase
Image source: tattoo.phoebe
#38 Job Wrist Tattoo
“When your job is a part of who you are.”
Image source: moreastudio
#39 Arrow Wrist Tattoo
Image source: 24monkeygirl
#40 Cute Little Black Koi Fish Tattoo
Image source: lucente.tattoos
#41 Branches Around Wrist Tattoo
Image source: Maven_Calore
#42 Single Line Wrist Tattoo
Image source: juniejunie_tattoo
#43 Two Lil Horses On The Run Tattoo
Image source: billythekidtattoo
#44 Word Wrist Tattoo
Image source: custominkedproductions_
#45 Meaningful Wrist Tattoo
Image source: sutattoopiercing
#46 Tiny Triquetra Tattoo
Image source: adammeaneytattoo
#47 Wrist Ornament Tattoo
Image source: scharlatan_ink
#48 Small Saturn Tattoo On Wrist
Image source: kyongj
#49 Mom And Dad Wrist Tattoo
Image source: walk.ink.benalmadena
#50 Couple Wrist Tattoos
Image source: tatbain
#51 Fineline Hearts Tattoo
Image source: hamstattoo
#52 Angel Wings 444 Tattoo
Image source: elusive_pmu_tattoo
#53 Olive Branch Wrist Tattoo
Image source: hels.tattoo
#54 Wrist Tattoo – Birds
Image source: sailorstar19
#55 Wrist Lock Tattoo
Image source: macbrooksart
#56 Meaningful Tattoo
Image source: macktennant_tattoo
#57 Symbol Wrist Tattoo
“Do you think it will improve his strength?”
Image source: bad.little.boy.tattoo
#58 Bracelets With Cross Wrist Tattoo
More Cross Tattoos here
Image source: kluseczka.tattoo
#59 Word Wrist Tattoo
Image source: antokyo.ink
#60 Gradient Lines Tattoo Around Wrist
Image source: Iiri92
#61 Wrist Band With Tree Tattoo
Image source: CaucasianRice
#62 Word Wrist Tattoo
“My first one on the wrist (2012).”
Image source: beay22
#63 Shell Wrist Tattoo
Image source: dinky_inksy
#64 Small Symbol Wrist Tattoo
Image source: miarose_ink
#65 Matching Tattoos Of Heartbeat
Image source: oconnorhollyx
#66 Matching Wrist Tattoos
Image source: rubstats
#67 Two Controllers On The Side Of Wrists
Image source: DongerKnowsAll
#68 Beautiful Rose Tattoo On Wrist
Image source: ChesterBrassAudio
#69 Watch Wrist Tattoo
Image source: hercta
#70 Angel Wings Tattoo
Image source: youdlauren
#71 Alien Wrist Small Tattoo
“Aliens are real.”
Image source: spookyflwr
#72 Phrase Wrist Tattoo
Image source: alliehorcher
#73 Shining Baby Stars Tattoos
Image source: scotty_rotten_tattooer
#74 Eye Wrist Tattoo
Image source: shivansh_tattooz
#75 Simple Thread Around Wrist Tattoo
“Simplicity is queen.”
Image source: marvinbenzoni
#76 Clover Tattoo Around Wrist
Image source: sarabananatattoo
#77 Skull Tattoo
Image source: melvin_tattoos
#78 Date Wrist Tattoo
Image source: aragonals_tattoos
#79 Feather Tattoo Design On Wrist
Image source: nesh_tattoos
#80 Random Number Tattoo
Image source: tattoo_stylealeksis
#81 Small Wrist Tattoos
Image source: reddit.com
#82 Memorial Wrist Band Tattoo
“Memorial wrist band tattoo for my mum.”
Image source: RevElliotSpenser
#83 Simple Signs Tattoo On Wrists
Image source: bobstattoos
#84 Techno Tattoo
Image source: W01ves9653
#85 Sign Tattoo On Wrist
“My first tattoo on my wrist.”
Image source: iEmHollywood
#86 Eyeball Tattoo
Image source: fr3saspodridas
