35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

by

Getting old is a privilege that not many people have. With age comes wisdom, patience, and certainty that ensures stability in everyday life. Many of us look up to experienced leaders and believe they have the know-how to secure a bright future.

So, why do so many people want to avoid aging? When you look around, it seems that many are prepared to do a lot to look and feel younger. Expensive creams, cosmetic and surgical procedures, insanely strict routines—anything to keep that clock from ticking.

The people on this list might have not spent a lot of time and money on their looks, but they did put a lot of effort into photoshopping their wrinkles out. After all, who cares about how you look in real life—it’s all about looking flawless online. Scroll down and see for yourself how erasing too many flaws might look quite a bit off.

#1 Lady On Facebook Insists That There’s No Editing, And Any Comments Saying Otherwise Are Blocked

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: chiiisai

#2 I Forgot What She Really Looked Like

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: chair909

#3 Someone Needs To Come Take Their Moms Phone (In The Comments She Swears She Didn’t Edit)

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: Its_Date_Mike

#4 She’s 50 Years Old And Photoshops Herself To Look Like She’s In Her Late 20s. Women, There Is Nothing Wrong With Looking Your Age. You’re Not Expected To Look Like A 20 Year Old Forever

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: reddit.com

#5 I’m Sensing A Filter

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: OriginalGSpot

#6 Maybe Just One More Filter

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: Unity__Newbie

#7 “Ugly Sweater Dinner Date!” Dear God… I Didn’t Need To Sleep Tonight Anyway

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: DeusUrsus

#8 Came Across This Gem Looking At Dress Reviews

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: yoursundaycandy

#9 Claims It’s All Makeup And Expensive Wigs

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: imaginedrragon

#10 Posted vs. Tagged Videos

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: Wolfstar96

#11 It’s A Helluva Drug

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: moarcheezpleez

#12 Same Person – Instagram & Screenshot On Television

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: Smart_Ass_Pawn

#13 Croatian Singer. Yes This Is The Same Perosn

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: krvav1ca

#14 Time Travel’s Real

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: ferket

#15 Instagram vs. Reality…TV

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: broccolicheetos

#16 I Saw This And Thought Y’all Would Like It Of One Of Our Faves

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: teddyisagrizzlybear

#17 I Cannot Believe She Seriously Posted This

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: katttd17

#18 Same Picture Posted By Each Sibling On Their Account

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: chaic

#19 Big Difference Between The Photos Of Her At The Event And The One On Her Instagram

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: Rude-Transition

#20 This Person Is Running For Mayor Where I Live. Yikes

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: e_lime_pie

#21 She’s 58…

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: outrovert24

#22 No Eyes Are The Same, I Guess

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Facetuning Skills On Point

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: polegurl

#24 Found On Amazon Reviews

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: twittlez

#25 Her Official Press Photos vs. Interview

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: Desmoche

#26 Photo She Posted vs. Tagged. Same Woman

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: NnNoodle88

#27 These Two Are Supposed To Be The Same Person

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: imgur.com

#28 A Fairly Popular Local Influencer Recently Made An Appearance On TV. A Lot Of Her Fans Apparently Had Trouble Recognizing Her At First

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: SwissMercyMain

#29 Instagram vs. Tagged Photo

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: jezebellrae

#30 It Doesn’t Even Look Like The Same Person

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: chookitty_o

#31 Aging Really Shouldn’t Be Something We’re Ashamed Of

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: SiriuslyLoony

#32 Same Person… Wow

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: anon

#33 Bro… Seriously

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: knickerbikkies

#34 I Think She Just Discovered Facetune. (Right Is A Normal Selfie)

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: lightaromancandle

#35 Found This One! — He Claims To Be 31 Years Old, Flashes Fake Watches And Cars He Doesn’t Own

35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Image source: sikeig

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Polish Artist’s Collection Of Surreal Paintings And The Story Of His Life
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Did This Queen’s Gambit Themed Photoshoot
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Cobra Kai-Season 5 Recap
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2022
Why Anthony Russo Was the Worst Character on Blossom
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2021
This Teacher Missed Her Students So Much, She Knitted Tiny Dolls Of All 23 Kids In Her Class
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Taiwan Surprises Passengers By Turning Subway Cars Into Different Sport Venues For Upcoming Universiade
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.