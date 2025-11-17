35 Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their Age

Getting old is a privilege that not many people have. With age comes wisdom, patience, and certainty that ensures stability in everyday life. Many of us look up to experienced leaders and believe they have the know-how to secure a bright future.
So, why do so many people want to avoid aging? When you look around, it seems that many are prepared to do a lot to look and feel younger. Expensive creams, cosmetic and surgical procedures, insanely strict routines—anything to keep that clock from ticking.
The people on this list might have not spent a lot of time and money on their looks, but they did put a lot of effort into photoshopping their wrinkles out. After all, who cares about how you look in real life—it’s all about looking flawless online. Scroll down and see for yourself how erasing too many flaws might look quite a bit off.
#1 Lady On Facebook Insists That There’s No Editing, And Any Comments Saying Otherwise Are Blocked
Image source: chiiisai
#2 I Forgot What She Really Looked Like
Image source: chair909
#3 Someone Needs To Come Take Their Moms Phone (In The Comments She Swears She Didn’t Edit)
Image source: Its_Date_Mike
#4 She’s 50 Years Old And Photoshops Herself To Look Like She’s In Her Late 20s. Women, There Is Nothing Wrong With Looking Your Age. You’re Not Expected To Look Like A 20 Year Old Forever
Image source: reddit.com
#5 I’m Sensing A Filter
Image source: OriginalGSpot
#6 Maybe Just One More Filter
Image source: Unity__Newbie
#7 “Ugly Sweater Dinner Date!” Dear God… I Didn’t Need To Sleep Tonight Anyway
Image source: DeusUrsus
#8 Came Across This Gem Looking At Dress Reviews
Image source: yoursundaycandy
#9 Claims It’s All Makeup And Expensive Wigs
Image source: imaginedrragon
#10 Posted vs. Tagged Videos
Image source: Wolfstar96
#11 It’s A Helluva Drug
Image source: moarcheezpleez
#12 Same Person – Instagram & Screenshot On Television
Image source: Smart_Ass_Pawn
#13 Croatian Singer. Yes This Is The Same Perosn
Image source: krvav1ca
#14 Time Travel’s Real
Image source: ferket
#15 Instagram vs. Reality…TV
Image source: broccolicheetos
#16 I Saw This And Thought Y’all Would Like It Of One Of Our Faves
Image source: teddyisagrizzlybear
#17 I Cannot Believe She Seriously Posted This
Image source: katttd17
#18 Same Picture Posted By Each Sibling On Their Account
Image source: chaic
#19 Big Difference Between The Photos Of Her At The Event And The One On Her Instagram
Image source: Rude-Transition
#20 This Person Is Running For Mayor Where I Live. Yikes
Image source: e_lime_pie
#21 She’s 58…
Image source: outrovert24
#22 No Eyes Are The Same, I Guess
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Facetuning Skills On Point
Image source: polegurl
#24 Found On Amazon Reviews
Image source: twittlez
#25 Her Official Press Photos vs. Interview
Image source: Desmoche
#26 Photo She Posted vs. Tagged. Same Woman
Image source: NnNoodle88
#27 These Two Are Supposed To Be The Same Person
Image source: imgur.com
#28 A Fairly Popular Local Influencer Recently Made An Appearance On TV. A Lot Of Her Fans Apparently Had Trouble Recognizing Her At First
Image source: SwissMercyMain
#29 Instagram vs. Tagged Photo
Image source: jezebellrae
#30 It Doesn’t Even Look Like The Same Person
Image source: chookitty_o
#31 Aging Really Shouldn’t Be Something We’re Ashamed Of
Image source: SiriuslyLoony
#32 Same Person… Wow
Image source: anon
#33 Bro… Seriously
Image source: knickerbikkies
#34 I Think She Just Discovered Facetune. (Right Is A Normal Selfie)
Image source: lightaromancandle
#35 Found This One! — He Claims To Be 31 Years Old, Flashes Fake Watches And Cars He Doesn’t Own
Image source: sikeig
