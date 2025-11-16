85 Wrist Tattoo Ideas For An Accessory That Doesn’t Go Out Of Style

Wrist tattoos have a rep for being painful, which makes total sense considering how delicate and thin the skin covering the wrists is. Yet, the high pain levels don’t seem to discourage inkheads from getting their wrists tatted since wrist tattoo designs are incredibly popular.

It’s not surprising that many men (and increasingly women) contemplating a sleeve in the future go for wrist or forearm tattoos as their starting points. However, small wrist tattoos don’t necessarily have to evolve into full sleeves (although the temptation is high). Since our wrists are exposed most of the time, they make the perfect location for meaningful wrist tattoos and designs that we don’t mind being seen by others. Hence, if you don’t mind being asked to show your wrist tattoo up close every time you shake someone’s hand, roll up your sleeves, or take off your gloves, it’s unlikely that you would regret the placement. However, unlike, for example, spine tattoos, you should be aware that you will be the one seeing it every day. Hence, if you get bored and tired of wearing the same jewelry or accessories over and over again, you may want to rethink whether your wrist really is the best placement for an adornment as permanent as a tattoo.

If you answered positively, look at the list featuring unique wrist tattoos we’ve compiled below, and feel free to use the tattoo ideas to inspire your personal design. As always, upvote the wrist tattoo ideas you liked the most and let us know whether you have a wrist tattoo. And if you do, we are super excited to see it, so please share a photo of it in the comments!

P.S Enhance your wrist tattoo with some of our finger tattoo ideas, offering minimalist and creative designs.

#1 Cat Paw

Image source: hasheesh_art_

#2 My Wrist Tattoos

Image source: kebbler123

#3 My Sunflower And Moon Tattoo Is All Healed, I Think! The One Closer To The Wrist (Home) Was My First Tattoo

Image source: neverslipsorsleeps

#4 Wrist Tattoos

Image source: saddgasm

#5 Floral Wrist Piece

Image source: Haleighghielah

#6 Had A Girls Day With Mom And Grandma

Image source: ayvemuse

#7 Forest Wrist Sleeve

Image source: LCD1034

#8 I Love Working In This Style. Sweet Little Ornamental Moon Piece

Image source: late.bloom.liner

#9 Happy And Sad

Image source: tattooist_taker

#10 Wave Moon

Image source: atigtattoo

#11 Got Dad’s Handwriting In His Classic Xoxo

Image source: stephreff20

#12 Some Fun Little Dragons!

Image source: sharkgirl_tattoos

#13 Keith Haring Tattoos On Mine And My Sister’s Wrists

Image source: darkwingduck14

#14 Wheat Tattoo

Image source: alinaxtattoo

#15 Wrist Tattoo

Image source: lov3.harper

#16 My Fist Tattoo And I Love It!

Image source: FelipeFerreira22x

#17 Sanskrit Bracelet

Image source: tatouage_vixen

#18 Name Tattoo In Punjabi Calligraphy

Image source: goldensparrow_tattoos

#19 New Wrist Trees

Image source: Strasner

#20 Wrist Cuffs

“Have the other wrist with the same outline, just ran out of time for that coloring.”

Image source: llGirltalkll

#21 More Symmetry

Image source: aya2heaven

#22 Handpoked Bracelet

Image source: tesspokes

#23 It’s Loaded With Meaning And Makes My Heart Full

Image source: zumika_fit

#24 Fingerprint Heart

Image source: bluez_tattoos

#25 My Wrap Around Wrist Of Flowers

Image source: JoleneWasThick

#26 I Added To My Wrist Tattoos

Image source: star-cat

#27 Wrist And Palms

Image source: Tattoosaresiq_

#28 Butterly Tattoo

Image source: 6moonstattoostudio

#29 3 Matching Sibling Tattoos

Image source: abbybarnestattoos

#30 Pretty Lil Thing

Image source: desertdawn.ink

#31 Music Notes Wrist Tattoo

Image source: drea843

#32 Branches Around Wrist

Image source: Maven_Calore

#33 New Tattoo!

Image source: t-rexasexaurus

#34 Ornamental Wrist Piece

Image source: prettyinink_e

#35 North Star Tattoos

Image source: agarrison207

#36 First Tattoo Today, Designed My Self With Inspo From X

Image source: broncos56_

#37 But First… Coffee

Image source: mint.tats

#38 Wrist Tattoo

Image source: nikol.tattoo

#39 Broken Chain Links Wrist Tattoo

Image source: zebtattoo

#40 Lumos And Nox Wrist Tattoos

Image source: kdel378

#41 Matching Wrist Tattoos

Image source: lixmarkcogle

#42 Lotus Wrist Piece

Image source: makenatattoo

#43 Matching Mandalas

Image source: ink.joy.tattoo

#44 Wrist Adornment Resembles The Birth Of A Mutated Cell

Image source: xwixca

#45 My Wrist Tattoo

Image source: Iiri92

#46 Wrist Coverup

Image source: Babblette

#47 Wrist Watch Tattoo

Image source: 3xro

#48 Wedding Tattoo Idea

Image source: tattoobobshop

#49 Barbs Tattoos

Image source: marstattoonyc

#50 Amor

Image source: inkedbylinh

#51 Build Up Your Life & Fight Off Your Enemies

Image source: gigiinks

#52 Believe

Image source: dreamyworld4u

#53 Queen And King

Image source: i_lovefamous

#54 Apple

Image source: veronicas_beautyco

#55 Heart Outline

Image source: lauramercy_tattoos

#56 Wrist Tattoo

Image source: gracevoid.ink

#57 The Couples That Get Tattooed Together… Well They Don’t All Stay Together But At Least U Get A Cool Tattoo

Image source: tammy.s.tattoo

#58 Went To Nola On A Road Trip, And Got 2 New Wrist Tattoos

Image source: Womp_Womp117

#59 Crisp Little Wrist Banger

Image source: icankilluwithmybrain

#60 Some Luck On The Wrist

Image source: Bdives36

#61 Azura’s Moon And Star Tattoo I Just Got Done

Image source: Ok-Risk8352

#62 Wrist Tattoo

Image source: maagaato

#63 Wrist Tattoo

Image source: savage.sticks

#64 Simple Small Wrist Tattoo Of Kids’ Initials

Image source: roliviac

#65 I Got A 999 Tattoo. Really Felt Like This Is The One

Image source: minerand1

#66 13 Streak?

Image source: psycho.pat.tattoo

#67 Integrity

Image source: ddaggom_tattoo

#68 Stills Of The Black Panther

Image source: strange_kalei_tattoos

#69 Wrist Tattoo

Image source: your.moms.tattooer

#70 Cool Lettering

Image source: imremainedsilent

#71 Symmetrical Ornamental

Image source: faithjohnsentattoo

#72 An Intresting One

Image source: sonando_ink

#73 Some Teeny Tiny Lettering

Image source: carvertattoo

#74 “Earth” Lettering Tattoo In Green & Purple To Add To This Alice In Wonderland Sleeve

Image source: mashroomink

#75 City Skyline Tattoo

Image source: cp_tefi

#76 Hannya Mask On Wrist

Image source: iamsuperstarr

#77 Tattoo On My Right Wrist

Image source: lexir5394

#78 Some Lil Wrist Sand Dollars

Image source: mossysticks

#79 Horoscope Sigs

Image source: tiestg

#80 Wrist Tattoo

Image source: two.graves.tattoo

#81 Lucky Number

Image source: miantatu

#82 A Meaningful One

Image source: grant_the_grizzly

#83 Cute Lettering

Image source: samaiolatattoos

#84 MLB Logo

Image source: tattoo.nyc.maree

#85 Wrist Tattoo

Image source: minja_leeee

