85 Wrist Tattoo Ideas For An Accessory That Doesn’t Go Out Of Style

Wrist tattoos have a rep for being painful, which makes total sense considering how delicate and thin the skin covering the wrists is. Yet, the high pain levels don’t seem to discourage inkheads from getting their wrists tatted since wrist tattoo designs are incredibly popular.
It’s not surprising that many men (and increasingly women) contemplating a sleeve in the future go for wrist or forearm tattoos as their starting points. However, small wrist tattoos don’t necessarily have to evolve into full sleeves (although the temptation is high). Since our wrists are exposed most of the time, they make the perfect location for meaningful wrist tattoos and designs that we don’t mind being seen by others. Hence, if you don’t mind being asked to show your wrist tattoo up close every time you shake someone’s hand, roll up your sleeves, or take off your gloves, it’s unlikely that you would regret the placement. However, unlike, for example, spine tattoos, you should be aware that you will be the one seeing it every day. Hence, if you get bored and tired of wearing the same jewelry or accessories over and over again, you may want to rethink whether your wrist really is the best placement for an adornment as permanent as a tattoo.
If you answered positively, look at the list featuring unique wrist tattoos we’ve compiled below, and feel free to use the tattoo ideas to inspire your personal design. As always, upvote the wrist tattoo ideas you liked the most and let us know whether you have a wrist tattoo. And if you do, we are super excited to see it, so please share a photo of it in the comments!
P.S Enhance your wrist tattoo with some of our finger tattoo ideas, offering minimalist and creative designs.
#1 Cat Paw
Image source: hasheesh_art_
#2 My Wrist Tattoos
Image source: kebbler123
#3 My Sunflower And Moon Tattoo Is All Healed, I Think! The One Closer To The Wrist (Home) Was My First Tattoo
Image source: neverslipsorsleeps
#4 Wrist Tattoos
Image source: saddgasm
#5 Floral Wrist Piece
Image source: Haleighghielah
#6 Had A Girls Day With Mom And Grandma
Image source: ayvemuse
#7 Forest Wrist Sleeve
Image source: LCD1034
#8 I Love Working In This Style. Sweet Little Ornamental Moon Piece
Image source: late.bloom.liner
#9 Happy And Sad
Image source: tattooist_taker
#10 Wave Moon
Image source: atigtattoo
#11 Got Dad’s Handwriting In His Classic Xoxo
Image source: stephreff20
#12 Some Fun Little Dragons!
Image source: sharkgirl_tattoos
#13 Keith Haring Tattoos On Mine And My Sister’s Wrists
Image source: darkwingduck14
#14 Wheat Tattoo
Image source: alinaxtattoo
#15 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: lov3.harper
#16 My Fist Tattoo And I Love It!
Image source: FelipeFerreira22x
#17 Sanskrit Bracelet
Image source: tatouage_vixen
#18 Name Tattoo In Punjabi Calligraphy
Image source: goldensparrow_tattoos
#19 New Wrist Trees
Image source: Strasner
#20 Wrist Cuffs
“Have the other wrist with the same outline, just ran out of time for that coloring.”
Image source: llGirltalkll
#21 More Symmetry
Image source: aya2heaven
#22 Handpoked Bracelet
Image source: tesspokes
#23 It’s Loaded With Meaning And Makes My Heart Full
Image source: zumika_fit
#24 Fingerprint Heart
Image source: bluez_tattoos
#25 My Wrap Around Wrist Of Flowers
Image source: JoleneWasThick
#26 I Added To My Wrist Tattoos
Image source: star-cat
#27 Wrist And Palms
Image source: Tattoosaresiq_
#28 Butterly Tattoo
Image source: 6moonstattoostudio
#29 3 Matching Sibling Tattoos
Image source: abbybarnestattoos
#30 Pretty Lil Thing
Image source: desertdawn.ink
#31 Music Notes Wrist Tattoo
Image source: drea843
#32 Branches Around Wrist
Image source: Maven_Calore
#33 New Tattoo!
Image source: t-rexasexaurus
#34 Ornamental Wrist Piece
Image source: prettyinink_e
#35 North Star Tattoos
Image source: agarrison207
#36 First Tattoo Today, Designed My Self With Inspo From X
Image source: broncos56_
#37 But First… Coffee
Image source: mint.tats
#38 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: nikol.tattoo
#39 Broken Chain Links Wrist Tattoo
Image source: zebtattoo
#40 Lumos And Nox Wrist Tattoos
Image source: kdel378
#41 Matching Wrist Tattoos
Image source: lixmarkcogle
#42 Lotus Wrist Piece
Image source: makenatattoo
#43 Matching Mandalas
Image source: ink.joy.tattoo
#44 Wrist Adornment Resembles The Birth Of A Mutated Cell
Image source: xwixca
#45 My Wrist Tattoo
Image source: Iiri92
#46 Wrist Coverup
Image source: Babblette
#47 Wrist Watch Tattoo
Image source: 3xro
#48 Wedding Tattoo Idea
Image source: tattoobobshop
#49 Barbs Tattoos
Image source: marstattoonyc
#50 Amor
Image source: inkedbylinh
#51 Build Up Your Life & Fight Off Your Enemies
Image source: gigiinks
#52 Believe
Image source: dreamyworld4u
#53 Queen And King
Image source: i_lovefamous
#54 Apple
Image source: veronicas_beautyco
#55 Heart Outline
Image source: lauramercy_tattoos
#56 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: gracevoid.ink
#57 The Couples That Get Tattooed Together… Well They Don’t All Stay Together But At Least U Get A Cool Tattoo
Image source: tammy.s.tattoo
#58 Went To Nola On A Road Trip, And Got 2 New Wrist Tattoos
Image source: Womp_Womp117
#59 Crisp Little Wrist Banger
Image source: icankilluwithmybrain
#60 Some Luck On The Wrist
Image source: Bdives36
#61 Azura’s Moon And Star Tattoo I Just Got Done
Image source: Ok-Risk8352
#62 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: maagaato
#63 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: savage.sticks
#64 Simple Small Wrist Tattoo Of Kids’ Initials
Image source: roliviac
#65 I Got A 999 Tattoo. Really Felt Like This Is The One
Image source: minerand1
#66 13 Streak?
Image source: psycho.pat.tattoo
#67 Integrity
Image source: ddaggom_tattoo
#68 Stills Of The Black Panther
Image source: strange_kalei_tattoos
#69 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: your.moms.tattooer
#70 Cool Lettering
Image source: imremainedsilent
#71 Symmetrical Ornamental
Image source: faithjohnsentattoo
#72 An Intresting One
Image source: sonando_ink
#73 Some Teeny Tiny Lettering
Image source: carvertattoo
#74 “Earth” Lettering Tattoo In Green & Purple To Add To This Alice In Wonderland Sleeve
Image source: mashroomink
#75 City Skyline Tattoo
Image source: cp_tefi
#76 Hannya Mask On Wrist
Image source: iamsuperstarr
#77 Tattoo On My Right Wrist
Image source: lexir5394
#78 Some Lil Wrist Sand Dollars
Image source: mossysticks
#79 Horoscope Sigs
Image source: tiestg
#80 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: two.graves.tattoo
#81 Lucky Number
Image source: miantatu
#82 A Meaningful One
Image source: grant_the_grizzly
#83 Cute Lettering
Image source: samaiolatattoos
#84 MLB Logo
Image source: tattoo.nyc.maree
#85 Wrist Tattoo
Image source: minja_leeee
