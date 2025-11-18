Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Show You’ve Ever Watched?

Post the worst, bad, or just plain weird of a TV show in this post.
#1
I’m probably gonna get downvoted to hell, but I have to say it – Game of Thrones. I’ll never understand the insane hype about it. It’s like 13-years-old’s idea of a “mature” story: bleak, depressing, nihilistic, full of senseless gore and sexual violence. It’s like it prioritized shock value over everything else.
I unironically think Avatar: the Last Airbender is better in GoT in almost all aspects.
#2
the news
#3
Not enough exploitive reality shows In this thread. I’m going to vote for Toddlers and Tiaras.
#4
Any of those Real Housewives shows. Someone talked me into watching once. Nauseating.
#5
Sex and the City – Utter tripe and Carrie is not likeable, she is a self centred cow
#6
The absolute worst was The Celebrity Apprentice. It consisted of a group of has-beens competing on marketing tasks created by various corporate sponsors. The entertainment factor for viewers was trying to understand how these contestants became “celebrities” in the first place and how bad most of them were at business.
The host was an overweight, overly confident, NY real estate developer and his dim-witted, suck-up children. I wonder whatever happened to them.
#7
The Friends spinoff “Joey.” It was advertised as a continuation of Friends, but without the other characters it was just…Joey .
#8
The Curse of Oak Island. My wife likes it, but I hate watch it. It’s been how many years of Terrence and Phillip looking for treasure?
#9
Not a tv show, but the entirety of the dhar mann cinematic universe from dhar mann.
#10
Hands down worst tv series ever…She Hulk
#11
Ancient aliens.
Not everything is related to ‘extraterrestrials’. Also, it has had so many seasons. Everytime I watch it, i feel like I’m losing brain cells.
#12
Ooh we were just talking about this yesterday. The HBO show Girls. It’s so so bad. Hate-watched it for a long time partially to see if it would get any better, but it did not. Live in NY, can confirm. Garbage show portraying garbage people
#13
Rings of Power, that show was boring, the main character was unwatchable, and the side characters were equally annoying. A close second is a show on Netflix called Welcome to Eden. I really don’t recommend that show.
#14
It didn’t used to be bad, but The Goldbergs. It started off as a funny sitcom about the 80s, but around season nine it went downhill hard.
#15
The Big Bang Theory
#16
‘Made In Chelsea’. Endless talk about who fancies who, who’s kissed who. That’s it. I waited for someone to start discussing ‘The World as Will and Representation’ by Schopenhauer. But that never happened. And no doubt ever will.
#17
So, so many but one of the worst was Jersey Shore…..
#18
Yellowstone.
Born and raised here in Montana and connected to the various establishments depicted in that horse Opera. Even set up tipis at the Lodge. But amongst all the nonsensical parts the one that got me was John Dutton’s cell phone stopping a 5.56 round fired at point blank range. For the most part the show is a slander on Montana and because of it’s popularity people who don’t belong here are moving in and raising the cost of living.
#19
Eastenders. My flatmate used to watch it on TV AND on her laptop in the living room. The opening credits killed my soul.
#20
Toss up, between Sharkanado or Sharkanado 2, and didn’t they do a Sharkanado 3? So either one qualifies.
#21
MacGruber. Hands down the worst.
#22
The sitcom they made about the cavemen from GEICO called, wait for it, “Cavemen”. Absolute drivel, not surprisingly as it was based on a one-liner.
It lasted from October 2 to November 20, 2007 and I’m surprised it lasted that long. I watched one episode and knew it was a bomb immediately.
#23
Pretty much any new marvel show nowadays
#24
I would say except the show was so pathetically put together that I don’t even remember it’s title. Oh my friends just told me…The Hunger Games. Just can’t force myself to watch it.
#25
Stranger Things. S1 gave me cringe too many times. S2 was just extending S1. I stopped there.
#26
Idk if this counts but I watched a bit of that Velma show. If not that, then I watched the Red Ape Family show. Y’know, that one w the family of NFT monkeys where each episode was sold as an NFT n it was so bad omg
#27
13 Reasons Why. I tried following along for a few episodes with my daughter. I just got bored, confused and disturbed. There was not enough explanation. I can only explain it as dead air, or like drinking water that never satisfies your thirst, or a cold feeling that never goes away in the roof of your mouth.
I’m glad I stopped there because I heard the last episode of season 1 has a very graphic, gory R scene. My daughter didn’t watch that episode. She just explained to me what she heard from others at school, and she said that scene was too much for even the gore crowd because of the sound effects.
I could probably think of 13 reasons why this is such a bad show.
Gilmore Girls.
Ok. The first couple seasons were not bad. Watchable. Relatable. Rory and Lorelei’s mother/daughter relationship is similar to me and my kid’s, so we had fun. I could relate a bit to Lorelei being a young mom raising a teen, and her mother is much like mine. So very relatable to me. HOWEVER, as the seasons progressed, it became unrelatable, annoying and often unbearable. I drudged along hoping the plots would get better. Instead Rory became this brooding, complaining pest who kept going on about the same things episode after episode. The quick dialogues, indecisiveness and back and forth plots started giving me nausea. Once we got to the end of the last season I was so sick, physically and mentally, I vowed never to watch this show again.
#28
Never have I ever. Honestly plot was mid. Devi was an a*****e to her friends, and the story was just propelled by her being a horny teenager. Not very good.
#29
True blood.
Super cheesy. Couldn’t finish the first episode.
#30
💀💀💀Car patrol as a joke💀💀💀
#31
I just had to do this(even though i can feel the downvotes coming: Hi! Soy DOra
#32
The movie starring Julia Roberts called “Leave The World Behind”. Every time they had to run for their lives, they ran TOWARDS danger. For instance, Julia and “family” are on the beach. The son sees a freighter is heading towards shore. The freighter appears to be a good distance away from their spot on the beach. It looks like they could have stayed put and been safe. But what did they do? They all ran to the LEFT heading towards the oncoming unstoppable freighter and barely got out of the way. So stupid. There are more but that is the one that stuck with me.
#33
Netflix’s adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.
I’m a diehard fan of the original anime series, but Netflix’s adaptation drops the ball pretty hard. Spoilers to Netflix’s series, but it’s a bad show, so does it really matter?
1: The main cast don’t act exactly like their counterparts from the anime.
2: It changes too many plot points from the anime.
3: Ed was teased as a character for season 2 (though it was not renewed for season 2 just a few weeks after the show dropped), despite being a major character in the anime.
4: Trying to make a season 2 out of a show that didn’t need one (the original Cowboy Bebop was only 25 episodes, and had original movie).
5: Vicious being a pathetic villain, despite being awesome in the anime.
6: Julia being a twist villain, when she wasn’t a villain in the anime.
I’m glad Netflix would at least nail their adaptations of Yu Yu Hakusho, and especially One Piece, following the disaster that was their attempt at Cowboy Bebop. The original anime is still on Netflix (at least in Canada) at the time of me writing this post, so there’s no need to watch their pathetic adaptation.
#34
The Disaster Artist starring James Franco.
Holy cripes that movie was awful! Went with my sister and we left about halfway through. It was like walking barefoot 100 miles across a barren 125 degree desert littered with legos and thumb tacks.
#35
Minecraft Live
#36
The worst show in this country, was the four years the lying orange traitor was in office. What a waste of taxpayer dollars and an insult to people’s intelligence.
#37
The Big Bang Theory – the acting is dreadful and the script is so corny and predictable. If ever I was in a room when it was on, it would make me angry.
#38
The 80’s version of Dune. I’m looking forward to the more recent Dune 2 since Dune 1 was so good.
#39
Cinderella because it has SO MANY PLOT HOLES
#40
cats soo bad and long
#41
Any Star Trek show except for the original. But even though I did like it as a kid I can’t stand it as an adult.
