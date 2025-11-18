Kim Kardashian Accused Of “Shading” Bianca Censori With Copycat Outfit: “It’s Giving Yeezy”

The internet pointed fingers at Kim Kardashian for seemingly twinning with none other than Bianca Censori, the wife of her ex-husband and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
The SKIMS founder had fans buzzing after she stepped out in Los Angeles sporting blond hair and an all-white ensemble.
Giving major Bianca vibes, the 43-year-old reality TV star was pictured wearing a solid white bodysuit with a pair of sheer footless tights pulled over it.
She was also wearing silver flip-flop wedges, and her platinum blonde hair was styled in a slick, wet look.
Kim Kardashian stirred up internet buzz with a seemingly Bianca Censori-inspired look
Image credits: Kim Kardashian / Instagram
The comments section was set ablaze after Kim shared the series of images on Tuesday, August 21.
Fans did not hold back as they quipped about how the look reminded them of the 29-year-old Yeezy architect.
“Kim Censori,” one said, while another wrote, “It’s giving Censori.”
The 29-year-old Australian model has often been pictured wearing bodysuits while stepping out with her husband and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West
“It’s giving Yeezy 2016..Kim what are you doing,” read a third comment.
Another agreed, saying, “It’s giving Yeezy season 7.”
“I think Kim wore it because she is shadying [sic] her 😂,” another said.
“Will never understand, why someone with your closet is wearing underwear on the street,” read one comment on the SKIMS founder’s pictures
This isn’t the first time The Kardashians star has been accused of wearing an outfit that screams Bianca.
Earlier this year, she wore a backless Balenciaga halter top paired with leggings, which made netizens think she borrowed a page from the Australian model’s fashion book.
The media mogul previously tied the knot with Ye and shares four children with him. She filed for divorce in 2021, and it was finalized in 2022.
The internet has pointed fingers at both Kim and Bianca for appearing to copy each other’s style
In a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, she said she “tried everything” to make her marriage with Ye work.
“If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they would be like, ‘How did this last this long?'” she said. “But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work, and so, I can walk away feeling absolutely guilt-free.”
