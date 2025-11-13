Funny “Chat” Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit ‘Demands’ Look

by

Brexit. Where do we even begin? In a 2016 referendum, the United Kingdom has decided to leave the European Union in hopes of saving money the country would no longer contribute to the EU budget and strengthening its sovereignty. However, the UK and the EU have been so close, they need to completely reshape their relationship if the UK wants to go back to living the bachelor life. But that hasn’t been going so well. Even though the UK and the EU negotiated their “divorce” deal in November 2018, it also has to be agreed by British members of parliament (MPs) – and they have so far voted against it. Quite a few times.

Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look

To make the drama even juicier, the MPs recently voted by 312 to 308 to reject a no-deal Brexit under any circumstances. This vote, however, is not binding – under current law the UK could still leave without a deal on 29 March. But today they will vote once again, this time on whether to ask the EU for permission to delay the date for departure. And that’s where we are now. Sounds complicated? Well, it is. Luckily, someone created a short “chat history” between the UK and the EU that tries its best to explain their relationship in a simple way.

Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look

The dialogue was posted on a subreddit called Choosing Beggars and has already accumulated over 60k upvotes. According to this community, some people, when receiving generous help with their everyday problems by strangers, choose to push for more instead of showing gratitude, and they have to be exposed. So is Britain a choosing beggar? You decide.

Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look

Image credits: (Mick Baker)rooster

In the mean time, everyone’s holding their breath while Mrs. May and her government are trying to find a way to overcome seemingly impossible parliamentary arithmetic and get lawmakers to back her agreement with European leaders.

Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look

Image credits: Stephen Darlington

People had a lot to say about the whole situation

Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look
Funny &#8220;Chat&#8221; Between The UK And EU Illustrates How Dumb Brexit &#8216;Demands&#8217; Look

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Big Brother 12 Week 3 HOH/Nominations Ceremony Recap
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2010
Allison Janney is Doing Just Fine, Thank You Very Much
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2022
Why The Pilot For The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window Is Disappointing
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2022
The One of a Kind and Extremely Expensive Designer Pokemon Watch
3 min read
May, 16, 2017
Miley Cyrus’ “Scary” Body Paint Campaign For Maison Margiela Divides The Internet
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
Hey Pandas, I Need Help With Grief
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.