Macaulay Culkin Finally Answers Decades-Old Question Of Kevin’s Dad’s Job In ‘Home Alone’

After more than three decades of fan speculation, Macaulay Culkin has finally answered one of the biggest questions about Home Alone – his dad’s mysterious job in the film.
As the holiday season draws near and fans gear up for yet another nostalgic rewatch of the 1990 classic, Culkin has put the long-standing debate to rest once and for all.
In a recent interview, the 45-year-old shared his perspective on what Peter and Kate McCallister, his fictional dad and mom, did in the film to afford their luxurious lifestyle.
Ever since the first Home Alone film hit theaters in 1990, 35 years ago, fans of the franchise have been embroiled in widespread speculation and even conspiracy theories about how exactly the McCallisters afforded their lavish lifestyle.
Much of the discussion was sparked by the portrayal of the family living in a massive mansion in a “nice neighborhood” outside Chicago, while also being able to fly the entire family to France for Christmas, as seen in the first installment.
Not only that, the mansion was large enough to comfortably house 15 family members the night before the trip and was clearly located in an affluent area, attractive enough to draw burglars who planned to ransack homes across the neighborhood ahead of Christmas.
In a recent December 2025 interview with Postmedia’s Mark Daniell, The Pagemaster star addressed several long-standing fan theories about the film.
When asked, “I was always curious what Kevin’s parents did for a living in Home Alone. Do you know?” Culkin shared his own guess.
Macaulay replied, “I think his father was a corporate lawyer, that’s how they were able to afford such nice things and live in a nice neighborhood.”
“That’s how they were able to afford such nice things and live in a nice neighborhood,” explained the 45-year-old Home Alone alum
Addressing what the mom did, he added, “His mother was an interior decorator, that’s why the house was so nice.”
As Culkin shared his take, social media users responded with a wave of humorous reactions.
One person commented, “I always thought he was the CEO of a large department store and She was a successful Real Estate Agent.”
Another user, disagreeing with Culkin, wrote, “I wouldn’t say his mom did interior design. I think a fashion designer since they had all those mannequins.”
A third chimed in, “I like the fan theory that the sopranos and home alone are the same universe, being a corrupt detective for tony soprano he’d be rich from that and the ‘holiday trips’ being lay low periods when there’s a hit out.”
Earlier, in December 2024, during an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, film director Chris Columbus revealed that he and writer-producer John Hughes “had a conversation about it” and had already “decided on what the jobs were.”
Film director Chris Columbus, however, had a different job profile in mind for the McCallisters while working on the script with John Hughes
Speaking to the podcast hosts, Columbus explained, “We thought the mother, at the time, because we used mannequins in the basement, I do remember having a conversation, she was a very successful fashion designer.”
“The father could have, based on John Hughes’ own experience, worked in advertising, but I don’t remember what the father did.”
For years, another popular fan theory suggested that Mr. McCallister was involved with the mob or some form of criminal activity.
One Reddit user speculated, “Apparently the original idea was that the dad was involved with the mob and that’s the reason the thieves were so adamant to get into that specific house.”
Others guessed he might have been a “criminal lawyer” or a “mob prosecutor.”
However, the director was quick to shut down those rumors, stating, “Not organized crime. Even though there was, at the time, a lot of organized crime in Chicago.”
Online theories have speculated that Peter McCallister’s character was everything from a CEO to a “mob boss” and even a “detective”
A few years ago, an anonymous Reddit user shared a detailed, research-backed explanation for why he believed Peter was “was probably a high level sales executive at Walgreens corporate headquarters in the 80s and 90s.”
Sharing his lengthy theory on the subreddit r/FanTheories, the individual wrote, “Every year people say ‘What the hell did the Home Alone dad do for a living that he could afford that house and take all those family members to Paris?’ There’s a lot of good theories out there.”
“I decided to go about it with a ton of research. I researched the market trends of the 80s through 1992 (for Home Alone 2), I researched the Chicago suburbs where the house was located in the movie and in real life. I researched the packing done by the family. I researched every single line of dialogue…”
He further stated that he “spent hours researching” and arrived at his conclusion “based solely on in-universe information and real world probability.”
However, while speculation continues to swirl, many of these theories appear to have been quashed by Culkin’s recent comments, which largely align with what Columbus and Hughes had in mind for the characters.
Moreover, during the interview, when Macaulay was asked about his favorite Home Alone film, the actor offered a humorous response, saying, “I like the second one because I got paid more.”
Culkin also recently attended an event titled A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin, celebrating the 35th anniversary of the film, which concluded on December 12 in Brooklyn, New York City.
During one of his appearances at the event, Culkin shared an idea he once had for a third installment in the franchise, which would center on Kevin’s son locking his father out of the house.
However, as of the time of writing, a third Home Alone film is not currently in development and may never happen.
“The dad actually works for the CIA on highly classified projects that any knowledge of are denied,” one netizen speculated, refuting Culkin’s claims
