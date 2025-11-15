Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Picture You’ve Taken Of An Animal? (Closed)

Pets aren’t the most photogenic so I’m curious to see all of the funny and embarrassing pics you have taken.
#1 Nenna Is A Stunningly Beautiful Dog, I Promise
#2 There Is A Cat In This Photo. Tried To Catch Him Playing With An Ice Cream Packaging. Capturing A Cat In Motion Is Still An Unreachable Goal
#3 My Face When I Post A Funny Meme In A Group Chat And Everyone Ignores It
#4 Pepper Being Pepper
#5 Orion The Kitten Playing With A Fluffy Ball
#6 He Aint The Best At Posing…
#7 Tossing After Sleep
#8 This Is My Dog Loki After 16 Hours Of Him Being Missing And Me Running Around The Forest Trying To Find Him
#9 Halloween 2019 Lol
#10 I’m Not Sure What’s Happening! Transforming?
#11 She’s Actually Like This.
#12 I Love My Furry Little Weirdo
#13 Tabby’s Actually A Pretty Little Cat, But Sometimes…
#14 Going Potty
#15 Photogenic
#16 Dexter Always Needs To Headbutt A Hand Or Unsuspecting Phone
#17 The Moment I Opened The Cat Food Can.
#18 Pretty Cute,until Cheese Is Involved
#19 D E R P
#20 Golden Retrievers Are So Sweet
#21 Golden Retrievers Are So Sweet 🤦🏼♀️
#22 Tried To Copy The Famous Meme But Failed Hardly 😁
#23 Duke, More Good Boy
#24 My Dog Carl Mid Tea Party.
#25 Looks Like A Beast, But She Was Yawning At The Moment
#26 Gretel Showing Off Her Derpy Side
#27 Duke, Good Boy.
#28 *concerned Kitty*
#29 Morning Wake Up… Pitbulls Sleep Weird! This Is Merry Christmas, My 12 Year Old Pit Bull/Lab
#30 My Shapeshifting Cat Truus.
#31 …perfect.
#32 Nelly Got A Little Excited About Having Her Photo Taken
#33 Sadie Was Caught Completely Off Guard By My Flash
#34 I Have No Memory Of Taking This Picture
#35 Say “Cheese” Daisy!
#36 This Woodpecker Appeared Here At Home (Which Is Rare Where I Live), I Photographed And Thought It Was Not Good, When I Got A Little Closer For A Second Photograph He Hid In The Foliage.
#37 He Looks Very Angry
#38 This Is Tb2. I’ve Posted Pics Of Her Before. She Was A Dump Kitty, 4 Wks Old. Shortly After This Was Taken, A Tnr Cat I Had Brought Home Earlier Would Jump Off The Counter And Bite Her On The Back Of The Neck. She Has Severe Nerve Damage. But She Eill Be 2 Yrs Old In May. I Am Her Physical Support Animal.
#39 Put The Sombrero On The Dog, She Said! It’ll Be A Cute Picture, She Said!
#40 Sleeping
#41 Sparrow’s Arse
#42 Not My Worst One But Her Facial Expression…
#43 He Moved While I Tried To Take A Photo
#44 Monkey The Duckling Is Not Happy
#45 Mid Lick Makes Him Have Giant Jowles Apparently
#46 She Does Not Like The Belly Scratches
#47 My Princess Nahal. A Before And After
#48 I Thought Only Cats Fell For This Trick…
#49 I Just Wanted A Nice Picture Of My Friend’s Lovebirds
#50 Apologising To The Cat Now For Posting This
#51 Cat.exe Has Stopped Working
