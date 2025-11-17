30 Things That Have Gotten Too Expensive And People Think Are No Longer Worth The Money

Current prices continue to stress out Americans, even as inflation eases from four-decade highs. In fact, 67% of the country’s workers say the increasing cost of living is outpacing their salary growth, according to a survey from last month.
Reddit user GuyWhoStillHasNoName got interested in which products and services people have crossed out of their shopping lists, so he made a post on the platform, asking, “What is no longer worth it because of how expensive it has become?”
From live entertainment to various foods, here are the most popular answers he has received.
#1
At this point? Food… Im no criminal, but its getting to the point where I often wonder “If I just walk out the store with a full grocery cart, is anyone really gonna stop me?”
When food becomes too expensive, stealing it becomes a moral obligation. Making food so expensive that its unaffordable is the real immoral and criminal part of it.
Image source: Youpunyhumans
#2
Streaming services, we’re back at cable like again.
Haven’t worn a pirates hat in many years but I can smell the salty air.
Image source: Grizzly_Corey, freestocks
#3
How everything is now a subscription. Ok, I guess I don’t need it.
Image source: Soakitincider, Marques Thomas
#4
*gestures broadly at everything*
Image source: I_see_thy_soul, Nathan Dumlao
#5
Going out to eat. I just make all of my own food, now. I look up recipes of the dishes I used to get at my favorite restaurants, and I learn how to make them at home (except for sushi, I just don’t eat sushi anymore.) It’s definitely less expensive, although the cost of food is still higher than it should be. We’re definitely living in the Silent Depression, and it’s due to Corporate Greed.
Image source: midnight_reborn
#6
Cost of living/housing. We may as well just all f**k off at this point
Image source: Taurus0594
#7
Concerts! By the time all the extras and fees are applied they’re out of reach.
Image source: xenoclownpanda, Vishnu R Nair
#8
Air BnB
All of the add-on fees usually drive the cost higher than an actual hotel stay in the same area.
Image source: TheRealTinfoil666, cottonbro studio
#9
most fast food
Image source: lawlpony, Khalid Boutchich
#10
fixing things, which i used to love doing.
it’s often much cheaper to just buy another one.
Image source: koyaaniswazzy, Kenny Eliason
#11
Boxed cereal. A box of Cheerios for $7+?? Get the f**k out of here with that nonsense. I’ll buy the store brand for $2 that comes in a bag instead of a box, at least until that gets too expensive as well. I need to figure out something else to eat for breakfast that’s not boxed cereal.
Image source: Senbonbanana, Joseph Keyser
#12
Thrifting has become crazy expensive. All of the thrift stores I used to go to have increased prices. On top of that garage sales are crazy, My favorite is pulling up to garage sales and see the owners have just printed out random listing from ebay. “No Bob, I am not gonna pay $100 dollars for a microwave from 2010 because it sold for that on ebay 5 years ago”.
Image source: xElementop, cottonbro studio
#13
Rent is the big one- renting should be a decent deal for people who don’t need or want to own a home yet. It’s a fine deal as long as it’s reasonably priced. But if it’s eating 50% of your income, then it’s just a financial burden that prevents you from saving $ and takes away the hope of owning a home. I have no issue with renting housing conceptually, but the way it’s ended up, it just sucks for the most part. It’s gotten genuinely unethical.
Image source: CaptainAction
#14
Junk food. $6 for a bag of Lays? I’ll eat some damn baby carrots and hummus for less. Can’t remember the last time I had a Coke either.
Image source: Invisible_Friend1, Olga Kozachenko
#15
Health insurance. We pay about $12,000 year in premiums, and also have an HSA that we contribute about $8,000 a year to. We have a deductible of like $10,000 that we have to hit for the insurance to pickup most of the costs. So in a bad year we are out at least $20,000 for medical insurance. We have 2 kids, and are pretty healthy, but seem to hit this every year now.
Image source: Chewbuddy13
#16
It’s wild how many of these answers are food related, that’s so scary to me. Past a certain point, what do people eat? Even instant noodles have gone way up
Image source: nick3790
#17
I honestly don’t know how to survive anymore. Everything is getting more and more expensive, yet no one is getting a raise. Something has to give.
Image source: jgeradsfdh
#18
Farmer’s Markets.
Everything was like 1/4 what it’d cost at the store, grown closer, and by smaller local farms.
Then everything changed when it became trendy; now it’s more expensive than stores and I question if it’s even from local farms and not Costco.
Image source: colbymg
#19
Honestly.. living in general.
Image source: KidNamedBlue
#20
Children.
The cost of living is so high, and the job market is so volatile, that I wish I didn’t have kids because the stress is insane.
I lost my job yesterday cos I work in the games industry and it is genuinely bleak and terrifying.
I love my kids but living in the UK is awful right now.
Image source: monkey_in_the_gloom
#21
Eating out. Everything is f*****g $50 for two people AT A MINIMUM
Image source: PutinBoomedMe, Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦
#22
Buying a new car. Even the c**p entry level models with no options will run you near $30K. Who the hell is buying a $70K Ford F150 ?
Image source: MalcolmBekei, Antoni Shkraba
#23
Uh, literally everything. The greedflation is out of control. People are too stupid and every market is completely insane. It makes me want to just check out of this garbage psychopathic society.
Image source: Generico300
#24
Amazon prime. It use to be the go to for everything. Free 2 day shipping and good quality products for cheap. Now it’s just s****y Chinese products with prime increasing their annual fees. Honestly, just not worth it anymore
Image source: Simbastatin
#25
Getting regular haircuts
Image source: Poorly-Drawn-Beagle, Agustin Fernandez
#26
movies in the theater
Image source: loquacious_avenger, Krists Luhaers
#27
I used to like dropping by Starbucks for a coffee but f**k the $6 lattes or whatever it is now
Image source: loztriforce, Ricko Pan
#28
Concerts.
I went to hundreds of concerts in my teens, 20’s, and early 30’s. The most I ever spent on a ticket, until recently, was $150 to go to Woodstock ’99. I tried to get nosebleeds for Elton John’s farewell tour last year and it was $250 to get in the building.
Live music is one of the greatest pleasures known to man and Ticketmaster/Live Nation ruined it. They own the distribution, management, venues, event planning, etc. Its a vertical integration monopoly.
Image source: Realtodddebakis
#29
My husband and I are dual income, no kids. We make a comfortable salary and spend pretty freely. If you would have told me 2 years ago I would be passing by simple grocery products because of the price I would have been shocked. I was at the store yesterday and saw new Haagen Dazs ice cream cones I wanted to try. $8.99 for a pack of 4? Just can’t do it.
Image source: Used2becute
#30
Streaming services as a whole like Netflix, Disney, hulu, even my Spotify went up in price and it’s frankly tiring with these services. definitely dropping my Netflix and Hulu though for a vpn so i can finally sail the seas and use Plex for my media.
Image source: ty5142
