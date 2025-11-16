Hey Pandas, What’s The Strangest Text You’ve Ever Received? (Closed)

Could be from someone you know, could be a scam, or could be a random wrong number. Anything strange, weird, or especially odd that someone has texted you.
#1
My friend once randomly texted me asking if I wanted to adopt an illegal baby hedgehog
#2
“Clown girls are in your area and ready to honk.”
#3
My friend “wanted me to be his baby girl😈” haven’t talked to him since😡
#4
My friend texted me today at 2am to say “bojangles the chicken m**********r” and I’m concerned
#5
i was borrowing my moms phone to text my brother and i got a text by some random people in a group text and it happened for 2-3 days ending with a house address and gate code
#6
Me: Hello, how can I help you?
Customer: Do you have any other stores in (name of city)?
Me: Yes, we have one store there.
Customer: I do not want to go there?
Me: Why?
Customer: There was this lady in a gas mask continuously talking to me about fire.
Me: Oh, don’t worry, she isn’t gonna do anything to you.
*she enters the chat*
Other employee (the one who was talking about fire): Hello!
Me: What are you doing here, (her name)?
Other employee: I heard our customer needs help.
Customer: Why were you talking to me about fire?
Other employee: This is a gravel company.
Customer: That doesn’t justify you bringing a flamethrower!
*she leaves the chat*
Customer: That was creepy af.
Me: Don’t worry. I have your back. She’s always like this, you know?
Customer: Thanks.
#7
My friend asked me if I support “Abort chin” or whether I was “Pro live”. They also asked me about gun rights. After I responded, they said “I think that guns should have the same rights as us.”
#8
Someone literally texted me asking if I was going to be at a wedding, I was just laughing because the person got the wrong number, and I responded to them by saying that they had the wrong number. I don’t remember what happened after that but I assume that it solved itself.
#9
About 15 years ago, I’d gone out w a guy a few times and we were texting. He used a word so out of context that I lightheartedly corrected him. A few minutes later he texted something else and I replied w something along the lines of “that’s wrong” or similar. His reply was “oh. I guess you’re going to get out your clitoris?” I was like “WTF???” as I received a follow up text that said “THESAURUS!!! THESAURUS!!! Damn autocorrect!!!” We are still friends and laugh about this all of the time. It will never not be hysterical.
#10
