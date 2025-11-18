Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Dad Joke You’ve Ever Heard? (Closed)

by

I want to know!

#1

I want to the zoo and there was only a dog….it was a Shitzu

#2

What do you call a fly without wings? A walk.

#3

If by worst, you actually mean worst, and not ‘groan worthy brilliance’…

Years ago, I was helping Gramps build a new chicken coup. After he cut a length of wood, he laid the saw on top and said, ‘Now we let rest for a while’, I asked why, and he pointed at the saw and replied ‘Still saw’.

If you mean Groan worthy brilliance…
I like Gary Delaney’s : I recently took my naval exams. I got seven Cs.

#4

“What are you drinking?”

“Soy milk”

“Hola Milk, soy tu padre.”

#5

My son once asked me to explain what happens during a solar eclipse. I said, “no son.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
