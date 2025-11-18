Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Dad Joke You’ve Ever Heard? (Closed)

I want to know!
#1
I want to the zoo and there was only a dog….it was a Shitzu
#2
What do you call a fly without wings? A walk.
#3
If by worst, you actually mean worst, and not ‘groan worthy brilliance’…
Years ago, I was helping Gramps build a new chicken coup. After he cut a length of wood, he laid the saw on top and said, ‘Now we let rest for a while’, I asked why, and he pointed at the saw and replied ‘Still saw’.
If you mean Groan worthy brilliance…
I like Gary Delaney’s : I recently took my naval exams. I got seven Cs.
#4
“What are you drinking?”
“Soy milk”
“Hola Milk, soy tu padre.”
#5
My son once asked me to explain what happens during a solar eclipse. I said, “no son.”
