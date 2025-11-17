Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing You’ve Ever Said To Your Parents? (Closed)

by

What’s something you’ve ever said to your parents that you instantly regretted?

#1

I constantly call my mother a ‘duck’ in response to her calling me a lazy bull.

Yes, she is very annoyed.

No, I’m not going to stop ; )

#2

‘I eat feet’ from me to my mom. woah.

#3

I accidentally told my mom (married to my dad) to go to a pride event for her hockey team.

#4

I asked my mom what my dad had been like in bed.

Yeahhhh…. not awkward at all.

#5

“Is it just me, or does the bird poop on the window look like glitter glue?”

In my defense, it totally looked like glitter glue.

#6

Your face is very round without a beard. Topped by ” look I’m pregnant” with a stuffed animal shoved under my shirt. I still have that toy though lol.

#7

Used to talk in my sleep, so who knows what the weirdest thing was?!

#8

Explained to my mother what Smash or Pass was.

#9

You are as annoying as asparagus, I don’t remember what I meant, but everyone found it hilarious.

