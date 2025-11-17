Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing You’ve Ever Said To Your Parents? (Closed)

What’s something you’ve ever said to your parents that you instantly regretted?
#1
I constantly call my mother a ‘duck’ in response to her calling me a lazy bull.
Yes, she is very annoyed.
No, I’m not going to stop ; )
#2
‘I eat feet’ from me to my mom. woah.
#3
I accidentally told my mom (married to my dad) to go to a pride event for her hockey team.
#4
I asked my mom what my dad had been like in bed.
Yeahhhh…. not awkward at all.
#5
“Is it just me, or does the bird poop on the window look like glitter glue?”
In my defense, it totally looked like glitter glue.
#6
Your face is very round without a beard. Topped by ” look I’m pregnant” with a stuffed animal shoved under my shirt. I still have that toy though lol.
#7
Used to talk in my sleep, so who knows what the weirdest thing was?!
#8
Explained to my mother what Smash or Pass was.
#9
You are as annoying as asparagus, I don’t remember what I meant, but everyone found it hilarious.
